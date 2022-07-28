EXIT Realty Supports Charities Nationwide This Summer Through Dollar-for-Dollar Program

WOBURN, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charity organizations receive most of their donations during the holiday season, meaning resources can run low by summer months. To help local charities stay strong year-round, agents and brokers at EXIT Realty are leveraging the company's Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program this summer.

EXIT applies a portion of every transaction fee it receives to the company's charitable fund. Then, every EXIT real estate professional can raise money for their local, approved and registered charities, and apply to have their funds matched through the Spirit of EXIT Dollar-for-Dollar Matching Program.

EXIT agents and brokers across the United States and Canada are stepping up this summer. For example:

- Broker-owner Blake Fowler and the associates at EXIT Realty Group of Baton Rouge participated in the 8th annual Crawfish King Cook Off, benefiting children's programs at Big Buddy and Junior Achievement. The team raised $4,000, which EXIT matched for a total of $8,000 to the groups.

- Duncan MacDonald, regional director of EXIT Realty Eastern Ontario, organized the second annual EXIT Realty Eastern Ontario (EREO) Amateur Baseball Skills Clinic. The event raised money for Gloucester Emergency Food Cupboard, which provides food for 3,600 residents yearly. With volunteers from associates at EXIT Realty Matrix, Brokerage offices in Orleans and Embrun, Ontario, and regional owner A.J. Plant, the team generated awareness of community needs and raised $417.25, which EXIT matched for a total donation of $834.50.

- Monique Banks, sales representative with EXIT Landmark Realty in Clinton, Md., and her colleagues sponsored the "Greater Glow Up Skate Party" fundraiser, supporting Jack and Jill of America Foundation. The family-friendly event brought people out for a night of fun at a local roller-skating rink in neon attire. They exceeded their goal and with the matching funds, raised a total of $10,500 for the foundation.

- Rachel Fredrickson, a sales associate with EXIT Realty Nexus in Coon Rapids, Minn., recently completed their third annual food drive for ICA Food Shelf, based in nearby Minnetonka, Minn. She and her team mailed a flyer to one postal route along with a paper bag for donations. They collected 531 pounds of food and donated $500 through EXIT's matching program. "I am proud to be helping a company that helps their community," Frederickson said.

To date, EXIT Realty Corp. International has allocated $6.8 million to charity.

Just as real estate professionals build communities by helping people find homes, they also bring value to those places by supporting the charities that offer critical assistance to the people who need it most.

"Our team members know their communities, and they are dedicated to helping those in need," said Tami Bonnell, Co-Chair of EXIT Realty Corp. International. "Through our Spirit of EXIT program, they can make an even greater impact in the places where they live and work. We're proud of our EXIT family and how they make their cities and towns better places for everyone."

