SharpLink Gaming Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven user engagement and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that it will host its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 4:00 PM Central Time at the Company’s corporate headquarters, located at 333 Washington Avenue North, Suite 104, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401, USA, and thereafter as it may be adjourned or postponed from time to time.



The agenda of the Meeting is as follows:

To reelect Joe Housman, Rob Phythian, Chris Nicholas, Paul Abdo and Tom Doering as members of the board of directors for a term expiring at our 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and when their successors are elected and qualified;



To ratify and approve the appointment of RSM US LLP, registered public accountants, as our independent registered public accountants for the year ending December 31, 2022 and to authorize the board of directors to fix such independent public accountants’ compensation in accordance with the volume and nature of their services or to delegate such power to our audit committee;



To consider and approve the updated directors and officers compensation policy;



To consider and approve the annual bonus terms, special bonus and equity compensation to Mr. Rob Phythian, our Chief Executive Officer;



To approve option grants to the Company’s Chairman of the Board and another Board member



To consider and approve the amendment to the SharpLink Gaming Ltd. 2021 Equity Incentive Plan; and



To transact any other business properly coming before the Meeting.



In addition, the auditor’s report and consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021 will be reviewed and discussed at the Meeting.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Meeting or any adjournments or postponements thereof. The Company plans to mail a proxy statement that describes the proposals to be considered at the Meeting and a proxy card on or about Friday, August 5, 2022. The proxy statement and proxy card will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form 6-K on or about July 28, 2022.

The approval of the election of directors named in Item 1 and the proposals set forth in Items 2 through 6 require the affirmative vote of holders of at least a majority of our ordinary shares represented at the Meeting, in person or by proxy, entitled to vote and voting on the matters presented for passage. In addition, the approval of the proposals set forth in Items 3 and 4 requires a special majority as described in the proxy statement.

Eligible shareholders may present proper proposals for inclusion in the Meeting by submitting their proposals to the Company no later than Friday, August 5, 2022. Should changes be made to any proposal or to the agenda of the Meeting after the mailing of this Proxy Statement, we will communicate the changes to our shareholders through the publication of a press release, a copy of which will be furnished to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form 6-K, and available to the public on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You can vote either by mailing in your proxy, by internet, by phone or in person by attending the Meeting. If voting by mail, the proxy must be received by our transfer agent at least 48 hours prior to the appointed time of the Meeting or at our registered office in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA at least four (4) hours prior to the appointed time of the Meeting to be validly included in the tally of ordinary shares voted at the Meeting. If voting by Internet or phone your vote must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Saving Time, on September 7, 2022 to be validly included in the tally of ordinary shares voted at the Meeting. If you attend the Meeting, you may vote in person and your proxy will not be used. Detailed proxy voting instructions are provided both in the Proxy Statement and on the enclosed proxy card. Shareholders wishing to express their position on an agenda item may do so by submitting a written statement to our office at the above address no later than August 31, 2022. Any position statement received will be furnished to the SEC on Form 6-K, which will be available to the public at the aforementioned website.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting industry, the Company’s ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company’s products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which we operate on our operations, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

