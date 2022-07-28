Small Business Development Group (OTC: SBDG) Acquires Ubun2Group to Drive Revenue and Build Out AI Driven M&A Platforms; SBDG Details

CARY, NC, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC:SBDG) (www.SBDGStock.com) announced today in a letter to shareholders that the Company has acquired Ubun2Group, Inc. (www.ubun2group.com). Ubun2Group is an enterprise software solutions company specializing in creating AI and cloud-based enterprise solutions for businesses from small to Fortune 500 companies.

Ubun2’s mission is to integrate all facets of technology within an organization to create sustainable and efficient solutions. “Ubun2’s record of success is evident in its client list, including the State of California, Kaiser Permanente, General Motors, Robert Half, Ricoh Electronics, and many other familiar entities,” said Roy Y. Salisbury, Small Business Development Group CEO and Chairman. “This is our third acquisition using our Soft Leverage Buy-Out Model. We are building an M&A focused holding company dedicated to shareholder value with a proper and defensible share structure.”

Dave Witczak, CEO, Ubun2Group, said his company is excited about the acquisition by Small Business Development Group because SBDG has the resources to fuel the growth of its business. “We are very impressed by the skill and knowledge and accomplishments of the SBDG team,” Mr. Witczak said.

“Ubun2Group services will be offered to all our clients to add value to their companies and Ubun2 will be the primary drivers of the new AI driven M&A platform that SBDG is currently building in-house,” said Brian Jue, Small Business Development Group Chief Operating Officer and a Director.

“AI will transform every industry and create huge economic value, from healthcare to recruitment and beyond. Creating efficiencies and enhanced customer experiences which will drive customer satisfaction and we believe we can help SBDG create a game changing solution for the M&A industry,” said Scott Arnold COO and co-Founder of Ubun2Group.

“In our opinion,” wrote Mr. Salisbury to shareholders, “SBDG is the best kept secret in the micro-cap market. The Company has refused to engage in investor relations hype. Management’s goal is to achieve a tipping point in the market in which investors will embrace the Company’s business thesis of best practices with financial fundamentals. We are confident this will happen.”

About SBDG: Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders. For more information, visit www.SBDGStock.com

About Ubun2Group: Ubun2Group, Inc. is an enterprise software solutions company that specializes in creating AI and cloud-based enterprise solutions for small and medium sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Ubun2’s driving mission is to foster human connections and business partnerships by integrating all facets of technology within an organization to create sustainable and efficient solutions. The company’s track record of blending people, IT, applications, and business objectives through its technology consulting and software development skills is evident in its client list, which include the State of California, Kaiser Permanente, General Motors, Robert Half, Ricoh Electronics, and many more. For more information, visit www.Ubun2Group.com

Note to Investors: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

Contact:

Paul Knopick

940.262.3584

pknopick@eandecommunications.com