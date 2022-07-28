Food Packaging Film Market to Reach USD 194.27 Billion by 2028 | Market Size, Business Scenario, Share and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Food Packaging Film market. The market for Food Packaging Film market will witness a CAGR of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2022-2028. It is expected to reach above USD 194.27 billion by 2028 from USD 125.23 Million in 2020. Exactitude Consultancy provides in-depth Analysis in its report, titled, “Food Packaging Film market, 2022-2028.”

Food Packaging films are used in various industries like food, beverages, homecare products, personal care products, electronics & electrical, and other manufacturing goods.

The packaging sector is growing constantly to change consumer needs. Growing one-use incomes and the increasing middle-class population are among the projecting factors driving the demand for food packaging films across industries, such as food and beverage, consumer products, manufacturing goods, and others. Food and beverage packaging is estimated to be the largest consumer of packaging film, followed by pharmaceutical and medical packaging, respectively. However, the packaging sector is expected to offer huge potential growth opportunities for the packaging film market over and beyond the forecast period.

Industry Insights:

Bemis Company Inc.:

Overview: May 2019 - Bemis Company Inc. and Amcor Limited announced to merge and become one company by 12th June 2019 with clearance from the US Department of Justice.

Berry Global:

Berry Global acquired Clopay Plastic Products Company Inc. from Griffon Corporation, at a total value of USD 475 million.

Product Portfolio: The Company has a product portfolio of Food Packaging Film that includes:

PU microspheres: The company is offering the Food Packaging Film product used in various applications such as Food, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Consumer Product, Industrial & Others

As a part of Food Packaging Film market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polyvinylchloride

Polyamide

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol By Application Food

Medical & Pharmaceutical

Consumer Product

Industrial & Others CAGR (XX%) 6.2% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Food Packaging Film Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The Food Packaging Film Market has been studied via primary and secondary research methods. The findings were validated by speaking to industry experts. We have a data estimation model to predict the rate of growth of the market up to 2029.

