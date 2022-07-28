Epigenetics Market worth $3.9 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epigenetics Market is valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The demand for epigenetic enzymes has elevated significantly over the years, particularly in drug discovery and development. In addition, advancements technologies targeted towards epigenetic analysis supplements this increased demand. Moreover, robust funding and investment in epigenetics market, especially in PCR and NGS segments is expected to propel market growth. The pace of R&D in innovative genetic technologies and epigenetics product development has increased over the years, attributed to the high investments in turn driving the market growth. However, variability within the reference epigenomes in heterogeneous sample groups makes it difficult to employ epigenetics solutions in toxicology studies. This is expected to restraint the market growth to a certain extent.

The kits & reagents segment dominated the epigenetics market in 2021

Based on product & service, the global market is segmented into kits & reagents, enzymes, instruments and accessories, software, and service. Antibodies is the highest revenue contributor of this segment, increasing adoption of antibodies in detection, identification, and alteration/modification of proteins followed by their role in monitoring cell regulation & expression, driving the segment growth. Broad applications of antibodies in epigenetics research across different techniques such as, immunofluorescence, western blotting, and ChIP has propelled various market players to expand their product offerings around traditional as well as recombinant antibodies

The DNA methylation segment has accounted for the highest share of epigenetics market in 2021

Based on method, the global epigenetic market is segmented into DNA methylation, histone modifications, and other methods. Various approaches are incorporated to perform DNA methylation, namely, enzyme-based digestion, bisulfite conversion, and methylated DNA enrichment. Among these, bisulfite conversion approach has gained significant traction and has become the gold-standard method to perform DNA methylation. This has encouraged local and international market participants to invest in this market space, further driving the market growth.

The cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period

Based on applications, the epigenetics market is segmented into oncology, metabolic diseases, immunology, developmental biology, cardiovascular diseases, and other applications. Potential applications of epigenetics solutions in the characterization and identification of key biomarkers to design innovative therapeutic approaches and in assessment of at-risk patients has driven the segment growth. Additionally, increase in the number of epigenetics research activities aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of the CVDs is set to propel the segment growth.

Asia Pacific has registered fastest growth rate during the forecast period in the epigenetics market

The global epigenetic market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace from 2022 to 2027, which attributed to the expanding international presence of domestic players by adopting strategic agreements, partnerships, and collaborations. Japan has emerged as the key contributor to the Asia Pacific market revenue in 2021, private & government organizations promoting epigenetics research, local players focusing on introducing innovative epigenetics products, and robust collaborative research studies between the academic & research institutes and pharmaceutical companies collectively drive the regional growth.

The epigenetics market is moderately consolidated with prominent players operating in this market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Illumina, Inc. (US), PacBio (US), Abcam plc (UK), Active Motif, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Promega Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Qiagen (Germany), New England Biolabs (US), Zymo Research Corporation (US), Diagenode (Germany), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland).

