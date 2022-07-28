Bond interest payment confirmed

Oslo, 28 July 2022



Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (Interoil) is pleased to confirm payment of interest related to its Senior Secured Callable Bond Issue 2015/2026 (ISIN NO0010729908). The amount paid was USD 978,492.83. The next interest payment is due in January 2023.

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

