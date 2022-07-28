iLending Adds Jason Oswald as Director of Sales at Columbia, SC Office

Englewood, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia, SC, July 28, 2022 – iLending, a national leader in car loan refinancing, recently announced that Jason Oswald has been named Director of Sales at the company’s office in Columbia, SC. In this role, Mr. Oswald will be responsible for all sales functions for their growing office in Columbia, located off I-77 and Farrow Road.

The facility began operations in September 2021 and currently employs 50 Team Members, with many to be added by year’s end and into 2023. iLending’s team members are focused on helping to reduce interest rates on customers’ car loans and save them an average of $145 per month. iLending is committed to continued hiring at the location to support increasing demand for car loan refinancing.

“The robust growth iLending has experienced this past year is the result of the combined efforts of our teams in Denver, Austin, and now Columbia,” stated iLending’s CEO, Tom Holgate. “We are extremely fortunate to have Jason’s wealth of sales and operations experience to guide and strengthen our team in Columbia. We’re delighted with the progress we’ve made in South Carolina in such a short amount of time. Jason will deliver the leadership that will anchor iLending’s continued role as the innovator in auto refinance.”

“I love working with a company that’s looking to challenge the norm and change the way an industry looks and thinks,” said Oswald. “This is an incredibly passionate group of individuals, from the executive team to the loan consultants and staff. iLending’s deep commitment to help customers improve their financial outlook is what drew me to leading the future growth of the Columbia refinance center. I’m grateful for the opportunity.”

Prior to joining iLending, Mr. Oswald was with Global Lending Services as their Eastern Region Director of Sales where he led sales, operations, and training for five years. Prior to Global Lending Services, he was at American Credit Acceptance in South Carolina for over three years as Regional Sales Manager and National Sales Trainer. He has a degree from Newberry College in Sports Management and Marketing.

###

About iLending

Founded in 2006, iLending is the national leader in car refinancing, saving consumers an average of $145 per month in car payments. Through a best-in-class process and strategic partnerships with lenders nationwide, iLending offers terms that consumers cannot find on their own. iLending exists to empower better financial lives by reducing burdens and improving peace of mind. We are a BBB Accredited Business and maintain an A+ rating. www.ilendingdirect.com