Resgreen Group Launches Two Wireless Pushbuttons for Material Handling Systems

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, today launched two new wireless pushbutton devices, which can be used in a wide variety of material handling applications in warehouses, manufacturing facilities and more. Pushbuttons allow humans to interface with automation equipment to verify and initiate tasks. Resgreen provides two wireless pushbutton models that feature either an OLED or electronic paper (ePaper) display to relay additional information.

“Our engineering team is focused on finding cost-effective, integratable solutions for everyday automation problems, whether its pushbuttons or stack lights” said Parsh Patel. CEO at RGGI. “The new products will join our growing portfolio of industrial automation devices that increase productivity and improve safety in a variety of environments from plants to grocery stores.”

Resgreen uses MQTT, a standard messaging protocol for the Internet of Things (IoT), which allows its industrial automation devices to easily connect to other equipment, sensors and control systems in a reliable and scalable manner. The wireless pushbuttons are designed to integrate easily with BotWay, Resgreen’s premier software system, but can also connect with other software systems without any additional wiring or engineering. Because the devices are wireless, they can be placed in any location or on moving objects and do not require a radio.

The OLED pushbutton can include up to 32 buttons or inputs and features a small black-and-white display that shows only limited text. The ePaper device can include up to four buttons and has a larger display that mimics the appearance of ink on paper. It can show grayscale graphics and large QR codes. The pushbutton ePaper device has been used to replace shelf labels in grocery stores, enabling pricing and product information to be updated via a computer versus manually. It can also display a barcode for use in warehouse picking operations.

