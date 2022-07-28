STD Testing Market Size Was Valued at USD 95 Billion in 2021 and Will Achieve USD 141 Billion by 2030 growing at 4.7% CAGR due to the Increasing Rates of STDs Globally- Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global STD Testing Market Size is valued at USD 95 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a market size of USD 141 Billion by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.



Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are among the top five reasons that sexually active adults seek medical attention in underdeveloped countries. Young adults (15 to 24 years old) are more susceptible to STIs than older adults. According to the World Health Organization, one in twenty adolescents develops an STI each year, and 20% of people living with HIV/AIDS are estimated to be in their 20s. According to the WHO, more than one million people worldwide contract STIs every day. Sexually transmitted infections have a direct impact on sexual and reproductive health by causing infertility, stigma, cancer, and pregnancy complications, as well as increasing the risk of HIV.

Market STD Testing Market Market Size 2021 USD 95 Billion Market Forecast 2030 USD 141 Billion CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.7% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Disease Type, By Location of Testing, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Alere Inc., bioMérieux, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin, Hologic Inc., Orasure, and Roche Holdings AG. Report Coverage

COVID-19 Impact on the Global STD Testing Market Value

The pandemic of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the STD testing industry. The CDC reported a decrease in STD testing during the early months of COVID-19 due to disruptions in healthcare and STD testing services. As a result of reduced testing and diagnosis, some people may have unwittingly spread the infection. Thus, even though the spread of STDs increased during the pandemic, the market value suffered as a result of the reduction in testing. As the lockdown and travel ban were lifted, STD testing increased, and the market is expected to perform well in the coming years.

Increasing cases of sexually transmitted infections globally fuel the industry's growth

Sexually transmitted infections have a significant impact on sexual and reproductive health around the world. In 2019, adolescents and young adults aged 15-24 years accounted for more than 55% of reported cases of sexually transmitted diseases. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported over 374 million cases of one of four STIs in 2020. Chlamydia acquired the most cases (129 million), followed by gonorrhea, syphilis, and trichomoniasis. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) infections were linked to 570,000 cases of cervical cancer and over 311,000 deaths from the disease in 2018. Every year, over 20 million new STD infections occur, according to the Cleveland Clinic. In 2019, an estimated 820,000 people died from hepatitis B, mostly from hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis. As a result of unprotected sex, a lack of awareness, and multiple partner intimacy, the prevalence of all of these infections among people is rapidly increasing. As a result, testing for STDs is becoming more widespread, thereby supporting market growth.

The social stigma associated with patients for STD testing restricts the market growth

Many sexually transmitted diseases are said to be socially stigmatized. In other words, individuals are judged or criticized for having STDs. Other types of disease may also be stigmatized socially. However, the STD stigma is frequently extremely strong. HIV stigma refers to negative beliefs and attitudes about HIV-positive people. It is the negative attitudes that come with labeling an individual as a member of a socially unacceptable group. People are afraid of contracting HIV due to a lack of information and awareness, as well as outdated beliefs. Furthermore, many people believe that HIV is a disease that only specific groups are susceptible to. This leads to negative moral judgments about HIV-positive people. People living with HIV frequently internalize the stigma they face and create a negative self-image. They may be afraid of being judged or discriminated against if their HIV status is revealed.

STD Testing Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into three categories: disease type, location of testing, and region.

The market is divided into gonorrhea, chlamydia, herpes simplex virus, human papillomavirus (HPV), syphilis, and other diseases based on disease type (HIV, hepatitis B, chancroid, and trichomoniasis). In 2021, Chlamydia accounted for a sizable market share. However, HPV infection is expected to increase significantly between 2022 and 2030. In 2019, the CDC received 616,392 reports of gonorrhea, making it the second most common reportable condition in the United States.

The market is divided into two segments based on testing location: laboratory testing and point of care testing. Laboratory testing held the largest market share in 2021, while point of care testing is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the years ahead, from 2022 to 2030.

STD Testing Market Regional Outlook

The global STD Testing market is divided into five regions: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region is likely to retain a significant market share in 2021 and the future. The Asia-Pacific STD testing market is being propelled by an increase in the number of STI cases, an increase in the youth population, a lack of awareness, and rising government initiatives.

North America, on the other hand, will experience significant growth in the coming years due to the presence of key players, the availability of technologically advanced products, and the rising adoption of point of care testing.

STD Testing Market Players

Some prominent STD testing companies covered in the industry are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Alere Inc., bioMérieux, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cepheid Inc., Danaher Corporation, DiaSorin, Hologic Inc., Orasure, and Roche Holdings AG.

