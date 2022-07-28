AHLA, Questex to Launch Industry-Leading Event “The Hospitality Show”

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex today announced a collaboration to launch “The Hospitality Show” (“The Show”), an innovative new hospitality event to be held June 27-29, 2023 at The Venetian Las Vegas.



The Show will be the only comprehensive hospitality event to bring together industry leaders and procurement specialists from across the hospitality spectrum. The event is designed to reach AHLA’s expansive membership across all segments, including leading service providers and suppliers as well as senior executives of hotel brands, owners, and management companies, including CEOs, CCOs, CIOs, CTOs, CPOs and CMOs. It will also appeal to executives from restaurants, bars, and interconnected businesses, such as travel companies, gyms, spas, clubs, and the experience economy, in which Questex has extensive relationships.

The three-day event will offer education through thought-provoking insights from expert speakers, an exhibit hall to discover and evaluate new products and solutions, personalized business matchmaking as well as a host of other networking opportunities. The Show’s combination of discovery, networking, collaboration, learning and curated buying experiences will set a new standard for live events and accelerate the growth of the entire hospitality industry.

The Show is the product of AHLA, America’s largest hotel association, with nearly 32,000 members, and Questex, a leading information services and event company with deep expertise in the hospitality industry that operates Hotel Management, with more than 564,000 readers who are engaged in optimizing hotel operations. This comprises the largest US distribution in the market. Questex also produces global events, including The International Hospitality Investment Forum (IHIF), with nearly every global hotel chain CEO in attendance, and several specialty curated buyer/seller events such as Hotec Design.

“As the single entity representing the entire hotel industry, we at AHLA recognize the need to annually bring together our most important voices and respected leaders. The Hospitality Show will be a completely new hospitality event experience – a one-stop-shop for the hospitality industry to meet, learn and do business with stakeholders from other businesses that are key to our operations. We intend to make The Show the most important hotel event of the year and are excited to partner with Questex to make this happen,” said AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers.

“It’s a privilege for us to team up with AHLA to bring this event to market,” said Questex Hospitality Group President Alexi Khajavi. “The Hospitality Show will serve as the rally point for hospitality professionals across all aspects of the industry to gather, build relationships and get business done. The timing is perfect for an industry event that brings the entire ecosystem together in one place.”

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the sole national association representing all segments of the U.S. lodging industry. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

