Deriv celebrates top-performing affiliates in Latin America

ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In May 2022, Deriv hosted a 2-day conference in Asunción to engage and strengthen relationships with its top-performing affiliates in Latin America. The conference was held at Edificio Atrium and included a visit to Deriv’s Asunción office.



Organised by Deriv’s Global Partnerships and Customer Support teams, the conference was curated to build trust and respect via knowledge-sharing. 25 affiliates from all over South America participated actively in the presentations, open-mic sessions, and focus group discussions that were designed to gain invaluable feedback to improve Deriv’s partnership programmes .

“This event saw the union of more than 8 countries,” said Marcelo Galeano, Deriv’s LATAM Business Development Manager. “We love the networking that happens in events like this, where our affiliates share tips, recommendations, and good practices that benefit their respective communities.”





“After a lot of work and conversations with the management teams across Deriv’s international offices, we finally had the opportunity to make this dream possible,” said Sebastian Perez, Deriv’s Global Partnerships Manager for LATAM. “The idea for this event was to help our affiliates capitalise on their efforts to attract customers.”



The conference concluded with a tour of Deriv’s Asunción office; the participants were delighted to meet the Deriv teams working behind the scenes. Memories of the day were captured and shared on the participants’ social media.

Watch highlights from the conference here .





About Deriv

For the last 20 years, Deriv has built a large global affiliate network through some of the most attractive partnership programmes in the industry. With a mission to make online trading accessible to anyone, anywhere, Deriv offers various opportunities to earn commission via a diverse suite of trading apps for desktop and mobile. Deriv’s product offering includes 7 intuitive trading platforms, over 200 tradable assets (such as forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies), unique trade types, and more. Deriv affiliates all around the world enjoy 24/7 support and exclusive resources.

PRESS CONTACT

Aleksandra Zuzic

aleksandra@deriv.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5fa9260f-9b65-4dcb-9092-e91019db4edf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0c3ecb8-6f76-49c0-8fb1-3cd54727e323

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b0f30371-44b1-4e1b-93dc-c19b6f3d1cd3

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/460a5097-27a9-46a7-8786-9102a50704dc



