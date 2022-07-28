Kubecost Recognized by CRN® as a 2022 Emerging Vendor and One of the “Hottest Kubernetes Startups of the Year”

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kubecost , a solution for monitoring, managing, and optimizing Kubernetes spend at scale, today announced that it has been named to the 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Application Development and DevOps Technology category by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company . This annual list recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.



The technology vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Emerging Vendors—all six years old or younger—are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

In addition to its recognition on the CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN also named Kubecost one of the “ 10 Hottest Kubernetes Startups of 2022 .”

“As businesses increasingly scale their Kubernetes environments, it becomes a bigger and bigger challenge to lift the veil of complexity that obscures efficient Kubernetes cost management,” said Alex Thilen, Head of Business Development, Kubecost. “Delivering that much-needed, Kubernetes-specific cost transparency is what Kubecost is built to do—so that organizations can scale with confidence that they aren’t overspending. In addition to our growing enterprise customer base, we’re proud to see considerable traction within our partner ecosystem during the first half of 2022. On the integration side, we’re now connected into many of the most popular cloud platforms and cloud native technologies . Similarly, we’re actively working with managed service providers and technology resellers to create new revenue opportunities and meet their clients’ demand for Kubernetes cost monitoring and optimization. We’re proud to earn these two CRN designations as we continue to expand in the channel, and we encourage new partners to reach out to discuss how we can work together.”

Kubecost empowers organizations to continuously monitor their Kubernetes-related cloud costs and to uncover the insights required to meaningfully optimize their spending without impacting application performance. Kubecost makes it simple to determine the sources of particular costs, correctly assign them to teams within an organization, and even right-size those costs with a click of a button . From a single view, users can view spending across multiple clusters, with full breakdowns of the cost originating from each Kubernetes deployment, service, and namespace label.

“As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, CRN’s Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies.

The CRN 2022 Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About Kubecost

Kubecost provides real-time cost visibility and insight for teams using Kubernetes. More than 2,000 companies use Kubecost to monitor costs across all major cloud providers and in on-prem and air-gapped environments. Visit www.kubecost.com to learn more.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21155d94-b0ed-4d2a-af92-8b39575f6066