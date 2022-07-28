Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Strengthens Power & Microwave Technology in North America, France, and Malaysia with Field Engineering Support

LAFOX, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) announces the addition of three new field sales engineers in North America, France, and Malaysia.

Dominik Norquist

Dominik Norquist joins the Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies team with over 20 years of experience and will be expanding accounts in the Mountain States region. Since graduating with a BSEE and ME from the University of Colorado, Dominik has held applications, sales and management roles with Synopsis, STMicroelectronics, Fairchild Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductor, and Thorson Rocky Mountain. Dominik is fluent in Polish.

Emmanuel De Azevedo

Emmanuel De Azevedo joins Richardson Electronics with over 20 years of experience in application engineering and management and will be coordinating accounts located in France. Emmanuel received his Bachelor of Science in Electrotechnology from Gustave Eiffel School Bordeaux and his master’s degree from CNAM Paris and has worked with companies such as Rexel, Kohler-Soreel, and Kinolt. Emmanuel is a former national level competitor in swimming.

Marina Getrie Parrot

Based out of Malaysia, Marina Getrie Parrot joins Richardson Electronics with 16 years of experience. She received her Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Malaya, Kuala Lumpur and her Masters of Innovation & Engineering Design from the University of Putra Malaysia. Marina most recently was a Business Development Director for Quantum Approach Sdn Bhd. During her free time, Marina likes to go jungle trekking.

“We are excited to welcome this trio to the Richardson team,” stated Richardson’s Greg Peloquin, Executive Vice-President, Power and Microwave Technologies Group. “Their talent and expertise will reinforce our already strong demand creation model and provide excellent support for our market growth initiatives.”

Richardson Electronics provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair on a global basis.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Electronics – Power & Microwave Technologies

For over 75 years, Richardson Electronics has been your industry-leading global provider of engineered solutions, RF & microwave, and power products. With the launch of the Power & Microwave Technologies group, we continue this legacy and complement it with new products from the world’s most innovative technology partners. Richardson Electronics’ Power & Microwave Technologies group focuses on what we do best: identify and design disruptive technologies, introduce new products on a global basis, develop solutions for our customers, and provide exceptional worldwide support. As a global company, we provide solutions and add value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair—all through our existing global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rellpower.com.