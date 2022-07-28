The global genital herpes treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.76% during 2022-2028

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Genital Herpes Treatment Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310512/?utm_source=GNW

The genitals of those who have genital herpes develop painful blisters. Blisters can form on the anus or inside it. Oral and vaginal herpes is usually asymptomatic or unnoticed, but they can cause painful blisters or ulcers at the injection site, ranging from mild to severe. The infection is permanent, and symptoms might repeat for years.



The World Health Organization estimates that 20% of people living with HIV / AIDS are in their 20s and that 1 in 20 adolescents get STI each year. Adolescents are more likely to engage in unprotected sex, have multiple sexual partners, and engage in transgenerational transactional sex. The cervical lining in female adults and young women makes them more susceptible to STIs. According to the CDC, roughly 20% of the U.S. population - approximately one out of every five people in the U.S. had an STI on any given day in 2018; October 13 is National Herpes Awareness Day, an excellent opportunity to raise awareness about the causes and treatment of various types of herpes contaminations, particularly genital herpes. The disease and treatment searches are increasing with the high internet penetration around the globe. Young adults are giving more time to internet browsing. They frequently search about the treatment methods for STIs and their prevention.



Promising Investigational Therapies for Treating Genital Herpes



• Researchers have been working on the development of herpes vaccines for decades. Several clinical trials have been conducted to test therapeutic (to reduce recurrence and viral shedding in people already infected with HSV) and prophylactic (to prevent infection) drug candidates.

• mRNA-1608 a Moderna’s HSV vaccine candidate is a vaccine candidate against HSV-2 infection. Moderna believes that an HSV-2 vaccine could provide cross-protection against HSV-1. With mRNA-1608, the Company intends to bring a strong antibody reaction with neutralizing and effector functionality shared with cell-mediated immunity.

• HSV 2 Vaccines, RVx-201, NE HSV-2 Vaccine, HDIT 101, Pritelivir, UB-621, and other critical Genital Herpes pipeline medicines are in various stages of clinical trials for the treatment of Genital Herpes.

• Sanofi, Rational Vaccines, BlueWillow Biologics, Heidelberg ImmunoTherapeutics, AiCuris, and United Biopharma are some of the most well-known pharmaceutical companies active in the field.

• X-Vax Technology announced in May 2021 that it is preparing to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its experimental herpes simplex virus 1 and 2 vaccines (HSV-1 and -2).

• The FDA granted AiCuris Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Pritelivir to treat HSV infections in immunocompromised patients in June 2020.



Increasing Demand for Genital Herpes Treatment by Homosexuals



• Homosexual acceptance increased by double digits between 2002 and 2019. This includes a 21-point increase in South Africa since 2002 and a 19-point increase in South Korea over the same period. India has also seen a rise of 22 points since 2014.

• MSM groups are at increased risk of HIV and other STIs due to sexual networks, the number of concurrent partners, and behavioral or biological factors such as condom-less sex, anal sex, drug use, etc.

MSM are vulnerable demographics to spreading STIs. While anyone having sex can get an STD, the sexually active LGBT population, including gay, bisexual, and MSM, are at greater risk.

• In addition to getting higher rates of HSV, more than half of all new HIV infections happen among MSM. Many aspects contribute to the higher rates of STIs among MSM.



Growing Burden of Sexually Transmitted Diseases



• As the latest data from WHO, an expected 3.7 billion individuals younger than 50, or 67% of the populace, in 2016 had HSV-1 contamination (oral or genital). The assessed predominance of the contamination was most elevated in Africa (88%) and least in the Americas (45%).

• Genital herpes caused by HSV-2 is a global problem. According to WHO data published in 2022, an estimated 491 million (13%) aged 15-49 years suffered from infections worldwide in 2016. More women than men are infected with HSV-2. In 2016, an estimated 313 million women and 178 million men lived with the infection. This is because male-to-female sexually transmitted HSV is more efficient than female-to-male sexual transmission.

• Genital herpes is a worldwide issue, and an expected 491 million (around 13%) individuals between 15 and 49 years suffer from this STD. In 2016, around 313 million women and 178 million men had genital herpes. This is because sexual transmission of HSV is more proficient from men to ladies than from ladies to men. The pervasiveness of HSV-2 disease was assessed to be most noteworthy in Africa (44% in ladies and 25% in men), trailed by the Americas (24% in ladies and 12% in men).



MARKET SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



The global genital herpes treatment market is segmented based on drug type, distribution channel, virus type, route of administration, and geography.



The Acyclovir segment reported a significant share of around 50.44% among all drug types. The Acyclovir is the leading segment due to availability in all three major routes of administration. The key player in the genital herpes treatment GSK has the branded drug Zovirax. Acyclovir is the oldest drug in the antiviral category and has many generic versions of Zovirax available on the market.



The Retail pharmacies segment reported a significant share of around 49.79% among all distribution channels. The retail pharmacy segment is showing the highest share due to the availability of branded and generic versions of all antiviral drugs in retail pharmacies. People who have genital herpes is most referred to go to nearby retail pharmacy outlet for anti-genital herpes treatment because of the stigma related to sexually transmitted diseases.



The HSV-2 segment reported a major share of around 84.10% among all virus types. HSV-2 is the leading virus type segment as HSV-2 is the leading cause of genital herpes. According to WHO data published in 2022, an estimated 491 million (13%) aged 15-49 years were suffering from infections worldwide in 2016. More women than men are infected with HSV-2.



Among all routes of administration, the oral segment reported a major share of around 64.03%. Mostly all the anti-genital herpes drugs are available in an oral formulation. Chronic suppressive doses of oral antivirals, including Acyclovir (Zovirax), valacyclovir (Valtrex), and famciclovir, have significantly reduced the incidence of clinical recurrence and the rate of asymptomatic excretion. Oral administration of Acyclovir effectively suppresses recurrent genital herpes. Daily administration of Acyclovir reduces the recurrence rate by up to 80%, and 25-30% of patients have no further recurrence while taking the drug.



Segmentation by Drug Type

• Acyclovir

• Valacyclovir

• Famciclovir

• Other Drugs



Segmentation by Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



Segmentation by Virus Type

• HSV-2

• HSV-1



Segmentation by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Topical

• Injection



GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS



North America is the major revenue contributor to the global genital herpes treatment market, with a share of more than 40%. In North America, the US is the key revenue contributor mainly due to an increase in the demand for genital herpes drugs reflecting the growing awareness of various antiviral drugs and their benefits against different STIs, including genital herpes. Europe is the second-largest regional market and is witnessing steady growth owing to increasing acceptance of both branded and OTC antiviral drugs for treating genital herpes. However, APAC is likely to see faster growth than all other regions. Around 1 in every ten people in APAC are infected with HSV-2, which majorly causes genital herpes. The APAC region is witnessing high demand for off-label, generic, and OTC drugs for treating genital herpes. The region has many regional and local vendors offering generic and OTC antiviral drugs, which are majorly used for treating genital herpes.



Segmentation by Region



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia



Key Vendors

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Glenmark pharmaceuticals

• Viatris

• Novartis

• Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Bausch Health Companies



Other Prominent Vendors

• Reddy’s Laboratories

• Cipla

• Pfizer

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Avet Pharmaceuticals

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Centurion Remedies

• Abbott

• Macleods Pharmaceuticals

• FDC

• Hetero

• Zydus Group

• Torrent Pharma

• Finecure Pharmaceuticals

• ADLEY FORMULATIONS

• Medico Remedies

• Zeelab Pharmacy



