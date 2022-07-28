The global modular data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.19% during 2022-2027

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modular Data Center Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06129715/?utm_source=GNW

Modular data centers encompass functional modules such as IT modules, power modules, and cooling modules. A combination of available modules from a modular data center can be placed anywhere. Modular data centers come in various sizes, forms, and shapes, depending upon the requirement.



Advantages of Modular Infrastructure:



• The time and the labor cost required for modular data center deployment are less compared to the traditional data center deployment

• The systems and the infrastructures installed in the modular data center are pre-engineered and tightly fit, offering high efficiency.

• The agility offered by the modular data centers helps to save the cost

• The flexible assembly of power, cooling, and racks promotes flexibility for the data center operators.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS:



Regarding the infrastructure segment, the functional module is expected to dominate the market with a share of around 60% in 2027. In terms of the functional module segment, the IT module is expected to dominate the market with a share of around 43% in 2027.

Increasing Modular data center design & deployment

• Continuous evolution in the design and engineering of a data center facility by key operators and architecture and engineering firms will bring in multiple innovations in the development and operations of a green data center

• Modular data center buildouts tackle challenges such as a high PUE, high operational costs of traditional data centers, and high environmental impact

• Modular data center deployment using a templatized plug-and-play method to build modules makes requirement gathering of each material type easier, ensuring there is very little or no wastage.

• The countries that have deployed 5G will witness the development of Performance-Optimized Data center (POD) facilities in countries such as Australia, the US, and China

• Developing regions such as Latin America, Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East & Africa will witness modular deployment to operate a green environment.

Increase in the adoption of cloud at Edge, Big Data, and IoT

• The edge cloud is a modern method for deploying cloud data centers at several locations nearer to customers, which is boosted by the growth in the deployment of modular data centers

• The major cloud service providers such as Google, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft Azure are aiming at cloud edge computing capabilities

• Several data center operators such as Equinix, Digital Realty, Vantage Data Centers, Cologix, NEXTDC, ST Telemedia Global Data Centers, NTT Global Data Centers, Global Switch, EdgeConneX, and others host cloud on-ramps to access hyperscale cloud service providers directly and privately

• Big data and IoT are fueling the market for modular data centers as modular solutions offer flexibility to support HPC solutions such as IoT and big data

• The growing adoption of smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and the growth of wireless networking technologies have led several organizations to invest in big data and IoT technology.



Market Segments



Infrastructure

• All-in One Module

• Functional Module



Functional Module

• IT Module

• Power Module

• Cooling Module



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC region is a developing modular data center market, with China & Hong Kong leading the market in terms of investment and power capacity. The countries include China & Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia.



The North American modular data center market is among the world’s most developed and advanced markets. The US and Canada are included in the North America modular data center market, contributing to over 39% of the global investment.



Latin America is among the top regions expected to witness the highest absolute growth during 2022-2027. Brazil alone accounts for over half of the market share in the Latin America Modular data center market.



In the MEA region, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are among the top countries that hold most of the market share in the region. The region has high growth potential, with Huawei Technologies being the primary player.



In the European region, Western Europe accounted for the highest market share the part followed by the Nordics and then the Central & Eastern Europe. Some of the top modular countries in the area include the UK, Germany, Netherlands, France, Russia, Sweden, and Denmark.



Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Western European Countries

• Nordics

o Sweden

o Denmark

o Rest of Nordics

• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia

o Other Central and Eastern European countries

• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Other Middle Eastern Countries

• Africa

o South Africa

o Other African Countries

• APAC

o China & Hong Kong

o Australia & New Zealand

o Japan

o India

o Rest Of APAC

o Southeast Asian Countries



VENDOR ANALYSIS

Some of the prominent vendors operating in the data center market that offer modular data center solutions include ABB, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Delta Electronics, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Rittal, STULZ, Vertiv, and others. Among the vendors mentioned above, Huawei Technologies has the highest market share and presence in major regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Other vendors operating in the market include Actemium, Attom Technology, BASELAYER, BladeRoom Data Centres, Cannon Technologies, Canovate, Datapod, and Edge Mission Critical Systems (Edge MCS), Fuji Electric, Master Power Technologies, Rahi, Shenzhen Consnant Technology, TAS, ZTE, and others.



Key Vendors

• ABB

• ATOS

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Delta Electronics

• Eaton

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise(HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

• Stulz

• Vertiv



Other Prominent Vendors

• Actemium

• American Portwell Technology

• American Tower

• Attom Technology

• AUTOMATION

• BASELAYER (IE Corporation)

• Bladeroom Data Centres

• BMARKO Structures

• BOX Modul

• CANCOM

• Cannon Technologies

• Canovate

• Commscope

• Compass Datacentres

• Certified Technology Services ( CTSL)

• Cupertino Electric

• DARTPOINTS

• DATAPOD

• DATA CENTER GROUP

• DDC Cabinet Technology

• DXN

• E3 NV

• Edge Mission Critical Systems ( EDGE MCS)

• FIBERHOME

• Fuji Electric

• GESAB

• Internet Initiative Japan (IIJ)

• Integra Mission Critical

• KEHUA DATA (KEHUA Tech)

• LIQUIDSTACK

• MASTER POWER TECHNOLOGIES

• Mission Critical Facilities International

• Motivair

• Nanjing Huamai Technology

• Pacific Star Communications (PACSTAR)

• PCX

• PRASA Infocom & Power Solutions (PRASA)

• Prime Modular Data Centers

• RAHI

• RK

• Shenzhen Consnant Technology

• Shenzhen KSTAR Science & Technology

• Silent-Aire (Johnson Controls)

• Sterling Generator

• Submer

• Swedish Modules (Keyplants)

• TAS

• The mavin Group

• USDC Technology

• Vapor IO

• ZTE



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. WHAT WILL BE THE SIZE OF THE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET BY 2027?

2. WHO ARE THE KEY INVESTORS IN THE MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET?

3. WHICH REGIONS ARE PROJECTED TO HAVE THE HIGHEST MODULAR DATA CENTER INVESTMENT GROWTH RATE?

4. WHAT ARE THE FACTORS DRIVING THE GLOBAL MODULAR DATA CENTER MARKET?

5. WHAT ARE THE SEGMENTS COVERED IN THE REPORT?

