The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% during 2022-2027

A high grade of a clean environment is desired to control the manufacturing process and thereby achieve higher yield and better-quality products. For pharmaceutical, medical and biotechnology applications, cleanrooms are controlled for bacteria, viruses, humidity, and temperature.



The increasing importance and demand for dedicated products, including cleanroom control products and related consumables used in cleanroom facilities to avoid contamination, has led to a massive market. In 2021, the cleanroom consumables market was estimated to be valued at approximately USD 12.65 billion, with APAC controlling half of the global market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET



• The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with vital emerging trends, such as the increased diversity of substrate materials driven by continuously evolving end-user expectations and industry 4.0 and IoT.

• Furthermore, specialized manufacturing and high-tech R&D, which was once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France, Nordics, and Germany, is set to expand to emerging economies with the next-generation largescale contamination control manufacturing centers to be planned predominantly in APAC.

• The high CAGR for the APAC cleanroom supplies market is attributed to the rising demand for new cleanroom setups and the increase in semiconductor and microprocessor fabrication units in several countries, including China, Taiwan, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

• The primary end-user sectors for cleanrooms include semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, hospitals and healthcare, and others, with semiconductor and pharmaceutical and healthcare industries being the primary drivers of the cleanroom facility market.

• The regular launch of newer tablets, mobiles and personal computers has aided the growth of the consumer electronics market. The market is expected to continue to grow on its trajectory during the forecast period, supported mainly by the manufacturing industry in China, which is a global hub for the consumer electronics market.

• The semiconductor industry accounts for a significant global cleanroom consumables market share, followed by the pharmaceutical, medical, and automotive industries. The semiconductor devices market has experienced steady growth over the past few years and is projected to grow due to technological advances in the future.



COVID-19 IMPACT ANALYSIS



The economic crisis due to the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the demand for processed & packaged goods. With millions of job losses and salary cuts, the reduced purchasing power of people has come down drastically. This, in turn, has compelled the consumers to go for strategic & limited expenditure, covering only essential products. As a result, several packaging companies involved in processed food, apart from essentials and medicines, faced severe losses from the shutdown. Owing to this, the demand for cleanroom consumables reduced during the pandemic’s peak.



Due to the overall negative impact of COVID-19, the industry growth slowed down in 2020. However, from 2022-to 2027, the cleanroom supplies market is anticipated to grow further. Regarding the development of regional markets, the Asian market, especially China, significantly contributed to the cleanroom consumables market growth during the last few years.



In 2020, the semiconductor segment experienced a cyclical expansion. However, due to the impact of COVID-19, its growth rate was impacted. Furthermore, although demands from the hospital and pharmaceutical industries increased driven by the COVID-19 situation, the semiconductor and electronic segments account for a more significant combined proportion than the hospital and pharmaceutical segments of the cleanroom industry. Thus, the overall impact of COVID-19 on the cleanroom facility market was negative.



OPPORTUNITIES & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS



Evolving cleanroom standards imposing stringent norms,and shrinking the size of microchips and precision engineering are the latest trends in the global cleanroom consumables market.



Demand for Cleanroom Consumables in the Food Processing Industry



The global increase in disposable income and the rising population have been the driving force behind the rise in packaged and processed food consumption. Also, the consumption of packaged and processed food has increased due to lockdown implications during COVID-19, particularly in Q2 & Q3 2020. Consumers prefer packaged food due to virus concerns on open and raw food products. Several trends are driving cleanrooms in various food processing, such as the emphasis on food quality, demand for longer shelf life, and aseptic processing of yogurt, pure milk, sausages, and flavored milk. Sometimes mushrooms are also grown in cleanrooms to prevent the overgrowth of opportunistic spores.



Rising Fabrication Costs



A sudden intervention by large tech companies showcasing their flagship products designed for use in innovative applications has prompted traditional manufacturers to shift their focus. In addition, OEMs need to ensure perfect sync with suppliers, especially in emerging markets, where most suppliers still manufacture low-cost and economic components. These factors impact the fabricators by forcing them to deal with the trade-off between their costs and the cost of making the specialized products, thereby raising the overall fabrication costs. Fabrication costs are also affected by intensive and expensive mass transfer technologies and equipment for microelectronic chipsets. The rise in these costs is likely to affect their product capabilities, thus reducing the intensity of use of cleanrooms thereby reducing the need for cleanroom consumables.



SEGMENT ANALYSIS



The cleanroom apparel segment dominated the global cleanroom consumables market share. In the future, cleanroom gloves are anticipated to witness high CAGR. This is primarily because the market is expected to be driven by multiple factors such as the aging population driving innovations in healthcare and disease control, strong growth forecast of the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industry due to the emergence of technologies such as IoT, growing safety concerns, and government regulations for safety and efficacy of medicines and drugs.



In 2021, the electronics & semiconductor segment accounted for the market’s highest share, followed by the commercial sector holding 28-29% share. The global semiconductor industry recorded sales of around USD 440 billion in 2020, witnessing an increase of about 6-7% compared to USD 412 billion in purchases in 2019. In December 2020, sales of semiconductors saw a growth of approximately 8-8.5% than December 2019.



There is rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry and research environment in emerging economies like India, China, and Brazil. This has led to the gradual migration of research and economic activities from the US and Europe to these economies. Vital government initiatives, rising per capita incomes, an aging population, greater access to healthcare, and rapid urbanization are key factors driving the pharmaceutical market.



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The rapidly changing technological environment can adversely affect vendors as end-users expect continual innovations and upgrades. The present scenario forces vendors to alter and refine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong industry presence. These significant vendors have a global company in at least three major geographical regions of North America, APAC, and Europe. The global cleanroom consumables industry is highly fragmented, with many vendors offering cleanroom consumables at varying prices.



However, other vendors provide products with similar specifications at low prices. This will intensify the price war among vendors during the forecast period. The market confronts the threat of infiltration with low-quality products from Chinese vendors. Major vendors continually compete for the leading position in the market, with occasional spurts of competition coming from other local vendors.



The market is characterized by the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. As and when international players increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors would find it increasingly difficult to compete with them. The competition will be based solely on quality, quantity, technology, services, and price.



