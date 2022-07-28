New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Travel Market 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02063566/?utm_source=GNW

This provides a growth momentum to the online travel booking channel, which is poised to expand substantially in 2022 compared to the past year. For instance, the USA will see a double-digit growth of the gross airline bookings coming from online channels after 2022. For the Asia-Pacific market as well, the use of online platforms for booking travel related services is expected to rise in the coming years, with double-digit CAGR predicted for countries including Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.



Booking.com leads the online travel market sales across regions



As revealed by the new report, Booking.com was the highest revenue maker globally within the online travel agencies market, reaching to a double-digit billions of dollars revenue figure in 2021. It also had a close to hundred million mobile app downloads in the same year. In Asia-Pacific, Booking.com was the most visited travel and tourism website. Competitors such as Expedia Group and Airbnb also experience growth in various markets as highlighted in the new report.



