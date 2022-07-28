The Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market is expected to grow by $ 2.13 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant-based Burger Patties Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05843284/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the plant-based burger patties market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising awareness of the adverse effects of meat consumption, expansion of production facilities, and celebrity endorsements.

The plant-based burger patties market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The plant-based burger patties market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the partnership with global foodservice chains as one of the prime reasons driving the plant-based burger patties market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in M&A and strategic alliance activities and increased adoption of sustainable manufacturing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plant-based burger patties market covers the following areas:

• Plant-based burger patties market sizing

• Plant-based burger patties market forecast

• Plant-based burger patties market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant-based burger patties market vendors that include ALPHA FOODS, Amazon.com Inc., Atlantic Natural Foods Inc., Beyond Meat Inc., Conagra Brands Inc., Hilarys Drink Eat Well LLC, Hungry Planet Inc., Impossible Foods Inc., Kellogg Co., Kroger Co., Laura s Lean, Life Health Foods NZ Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Tesco Plc, The Kraft Heinz Co., The Meatless Farm Co., The Tofurky Co. Inc., Transcend Information Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever PLC, Upton s Naturals, V2 Food Pty Ltd., and WH Group Ltd. Also, the plant-based burger patties market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

