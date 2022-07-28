COFACE SA: Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2022

English French

Communication setting out the arrangements for the supplying of the Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2022

Paris, 28 July 2022 – 17.45

Copies of Coface’s Interim Financial Report for the first half of 2022 are available, free of charge and on request by writing to the Company at 1 place Costes et Bellonte, 92270 Bois-Colombes, France, as well as on the websites of the Company (www.coface.com/Investors) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org).

The present press release and the full regulated information concerning COFACE SA are available on the Group’s website https://www.coface.com/Investors.

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

MEDIA RELATIONS

Saphia GAOUAOUI: +33 1 49 02 14 91 – saphia.gaouaoui@coface.com

Corentin HENRY: +33 1 49 02 23 94 – corentin.henry@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for H1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









