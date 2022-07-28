English French

PRESS RELEASE

28 July 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Availability of the 2022 financial interim report

Today, Aéroports de Paris has published and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers its 2022 financial interim report.

It may be downloaded from the following link:

http://www.parisaeroport.fr/en/group/finance/amf-information.

Investor Relations contacts: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

Attachment