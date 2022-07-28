Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

English Lithuanian

Actions taken and resolutions made according to agenda issues of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 28 July 2022:

Election of members of the Supervisory Council of the Bank

Tomas Okmanas was elected to the Bank's Supervisory Council as independent member and Mindaugas Raila was elected to the Bank's Supervisory Council as member.

The elected members to the Supervisory Council of the Bank will take office only after the permission of the Supervisory Authority of the Bank is received. The term of office of the newly elected members of the Supervisory Council will be the day of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2024 (the end of the term of office of the current Supervisory Council).

Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00



