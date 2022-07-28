The Global Aquaculture Cages Market is expected to grow by $ 70 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.09% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aquaculture Cages Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05729091/?utm_source=GNW

09% during the forecast period. Our report on the aquaculture cages market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising consumer inclination toward nutrient-rich fish and fish products, reducing fish stock due to unsustainable fishing practices, and growing end-user inclination toward certified aquaculture cages.

The aquaculture cages market analysis includes the environment segment and geographic landscape.



The aquaculture cages market is segmented as below:

By Environment

• Freshwater aquaculture cages

• Marine and brackish water aquaculture cages



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing end-user inclination toward HDPE aquaculture cages as one of the prime reasons driving the aquaculture cages market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing popularity of offshore aquaculture and growing end-user inclination toward UV-resistant aquaculture cages will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aquaculture cages market covers the following areas:

• Aquaculture cages market sizing

• Aquaculture cages market forecast

• Aquaculture cages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aquaculture cages market vendors that include AKVA group, Alfa Laval Corporate AB, Asakua Su Urunleri Ltd., Badinotti Group SPA, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Das and Kumars, Fish Farm LLC, Gael Force Group Ltd., Garware Technical Fibres Ltd., GiliOcean Technology Ltd., KJ, Linde Plc, MSD AQUACULTURE, Officine Maccaferri S.p.A., Pioneer Group Of Industries, Qingdao Qihang Fishing Cage Co. Ltd., Selstad AS, Serge Ferrari SAS, SRR Aqua Suppliers LLP, and Vaidika Group. Also, the aquaculture cages market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

