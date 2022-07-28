By 2028, Demand for Global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size to Surpass US$ 3120.06 Million, at a 19.02% CAGR Growth: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “3D Printing in Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Component (System, Materials, Services), By Technology (Droplet Deposition, Photo polymerization, Laser Beam Melting, Electronic Beam Melting (EBM), Laminated Object Manufacturing, Others), By Application (External Wearable Devices, Clinical Study Devices, Implants, Tissue Engineering), By End User (Medical & Surgical Centers, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Comparative Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market size & share was approximately USD 1,174.60 Million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 19.02% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3120.06 Million by 2028.”

The report analyses the 3D Printing in Healthcare market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market.

What is 3D Printing in Healthcare? How big is the 3D Printing in Healthcare Industry?

Market Overview:

3D printing, often known as additive manufacturing, is a method of creating three-dimensional solid things in the healthcare industry. It is used in the medical field to create personalized medical equipment and products. Furthermore, it has several advantages over traditional reconstructive surgeries, such as lower operating risks during difficult procedures, lower infection susceptibility, and shorter anesthetic exposure time.

Moreover, advances in 3D printing, customization and personalization, increased R&D investments, the presence of a large patient pool, and an increase in biomedical applications are all propelling the industry forward.

Market Growth Dynamics: Growth Drivers

In the healthcare industry, 3D printing is becoming increasingly popular. However, the market is predicted to grow due to an increase in demand for printers with different technical features. Furthermore, a fast rising trend in the 3D printing business is the development of portable and energy-efficient 3D printers. Apart from providing flexibility to 3D-printed things, the use of this technology to anticipate mechanical and tensile strength is expected to expand its utility in novel healthcare applications. Product innovation and an increase in 3D printing applications in the healthcare industry are likely to be the main drivers of market growth. Collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals, and businesses have also aided the market's expansion. However, high printer costs, a lack of structured regulatory frameworks for 3D printer approvals, unfavourable reimbursement policies, copyright and patent infringement concerns, biocompatibility issues with 3D-printed medical devices, and a lack of technical expertise are all major roadblocks to the market's growth.

Technological improvements resulting in enhanced applications, increased demand fuelled by an increase in medical applications, and an expanding trend in customized 3D printing are the primary drivers driving the market's growth. The market's expansion is aided by technological advancements. The expanding usage of 3D printing in many applications such as transplantation, medicine delivery, 3D printed organs, and many others in the healthcare industry is one of the primary drivers in the worldwide 3D printing in healthcare market. The worldwide 3D printing in Healthcare market is also being driven by rising demand for implant customizations during surgical operations as well as rising R&D investments. Technological improvement aids in the development of new 3D-printed products, increasing the need for 3D printing in the healthcare industry.

Key Offerings:

Market Size, Share, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,174.60 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3120.06 Million CAGR Growth Rate 19.02% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players 3D System Corporation, Exone Company, Formlabs Inc., General Electric, Materialise NV, Oxford Performance Materials, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Proto Labs, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Component, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for 3D Printing in Healthcare industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the 3D Printing in Healthcare Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the 3D Printing in Healthcare Industry?

What segments does the 3D Printing in Healthcare Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the 3D Printing in Healthcare Market sample report and company profiles?

3D Printing in Healthcare Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused widespread lockdowns, affecting businesses across the board. As a result, healthcare systems are being impacted, and providing high-quality medical care and treatment to all patients has become a global concern. Due to severe shortages of hospital beds and medical equipment, the COVID-19 pandemic was an unprecedented global public health challenge. Global healthcare systems faced numerous difficult challenges during the pandemic. The need for 3D printing in the healthcare business has risen dramatically during the epidemic due to a lack of equipment.

Additionally, during the pandemic, COVID-19 had a negative impact on 3D healthcare. The most major challenge is a lack of equipment for the COVID-19 war as a result of the pandemic, as well as a detrimental influence on 3D printing in the healthcare business, as manufacturers are unable to make and deliver medical supplies owing to the lockdown.

3D Printing in Healthcare Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market is segregated based on Component, Technology, Application and End User.

Based on the Components, the system/device sub-segment held the majority of the market share, and it is predicted to increase at a promising rate during the forecast period. The rising usage of 3D printing technologies around the world is the primary driver of this rise. The changeover has been made easier and more successful because to technology breakthroughs in 3D printing and software. Increased R&D efforts have assured that technology evolves to meet the needs of a fast growing population of needed patients. The materials sub-segment had the second-largest market share, and it is predicted to increase at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period. The rising use of 3D technology and 3D printing has raised demand for this sub-segment, resulting in an increase in price.

Based on the End user, medical & surgical centres had the greatest market share, and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Enhanced investments in 3D printing technology by government and private entities, as well as increased collaborations between academic institutes and corporations, are among the factors driving the growth of the 3D printing in healthcare market. These considerations have paved the way for 3D printing's expansion in the healthcare business.

Regional Dominance:

North America currently dominates the market and is expected to continue to do so during the forecast period. Increasing trends and developments in customized 3D printing, as well as technological advancements leading to enhanced applications, are some of the factors driving market growth in the North American region. Rising demand for customized implants during surgical procedures, combined with increased R&D investments, is also fuelling the growth of the 3D printing market.

Increasing strategic initiatives are also helping to drive market growth. As a result of the foregoing factors, it is expected to drive market growth in the North American region over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global 3D Printing in Healthcare Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main players in the global 3D Printing in Healthcare market;

3D System Corporation

Exone Company

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric

Materialise NV

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Proto Labs

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

The global 3D printing in healthcare market is segmented as follows:

By Component

System

Materials

Services

By Technology

Droplet Deposition

Photo polymerization

Laser Beam Melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others

By Application

External Wearable Devices

Clinical Study Devices

Implants

Tissue Engineering

By End User

Medical & Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutions

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the 3D Printing in Healthcare market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 19.02% between 2022 and 2028.

between 2022 and 2028. The 3D Printing in Healthcare market size was worth around US$ 1,174.60 Million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 3120.06 Million by 2028 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on Technology, the droplet deposition technology segment dominates 3D printing in healthcare market due to its widespread use in healthcare applications and high heat and chemical endurance.

Based on the Application, external Wearable Devices led market revenue in 2021, and future growth is expected to be positive.

On the basis of region, the “North America” Will Likely Overtake the Global Market.

