Recent Study Confirms Medical Findings on Effectiveness of Sustained Acoustic Medicine in Soft Tissue Healing and Recovery

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published review of medical research, sustained acoustic medicine (SAM) delivered by the sam® device from Zetroz Systems is effective in soft-tissue injury healing, restoring function in patients, and helping them return to work or other normal daily activities.

The study, published in the journal BMC Sports Science, Medicine and Rehabilitation, is a systematic review and meta-analysis to analyze the effects of SAM treatment on musculoskeletal injuries including diathermy (tissue heating), functional outcomes (strength and range of motion), quality of life, pain reduction, and safety profile of the intervention.

The authors reviewed 13 previously published studies involving 372 patients. "Sustained Acoustic Medicine treatment provides tissue heating and tissue recovery, improved patient function and reduction of pain," the authors found. "When patients failed to respond to physical therapy, Sustained Acoustic Medicine proved to be a useful adjunct to facilitate healing and return to work. As a non-invasive and non-narcotic treatment option with an excellent safety profile, Sustained Acoustic Medicine may be considered a good therapeutic option for practitioners."

The study also concluded that sam® performs the following functions:

Accelerates a return to function and performance: When patients failed to respond to traditional therapies (RICE), 87% experienced an improvement in function and quality of life, and 55% were able to return to activity immediately post-treatment. Provides a safe and strong diathermic effect. The patients' targeted tissue experienced a significant change in therapeutic heat, an increase of 4 °C to 12 °C, while maintaining a safe temperature on the skin. Decreases lactic acid and improved muscle and joint performance: Patients saw a 20% reduction in blood lactate, an improvement in joint function of 27 to 87 percent, and increased power, work and torque. Heals while reducing pain: Long duration, low intensity ultrasound like sam® treatment increases vasodilation (blood flow and oxygenation), which extends the collagen fiber matrix, accelerating healing and increasing integrity of injured soft tissue, significantly reducing patient pain. Easy to integrate into the patient's at-home self-care regimen: 95% of patients were able to apply and execute sam® treatment, and 93% of patients thought sam® was very easy to use.

"This new study supports what we've known from years of research and development and patient experience," said George K. Lewis, Ph.D., and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "We hope to see sustained acoustic medicine widely adopted by physicians and health care providers to help even more people with soft tissue healing, reduce pain, and get them back to normal daily activities even faster."

The researchers' summary concurs, suggesting that medical practitioners consider more widespread adoption of SAM. "The data presented in these clinical studies show positive and significant benefit for patients," they wrote. "Furthermore, recent health economic and SAM practitioner survey analysis support medical guideline adoption for SAM as a novel mechanobiological treatment for patient care. SAM treatment, which is widely used in sports medicine, may be considered more broadly as a noninvasive, safe, and effective treatment option for patients with musculoskeletal pain and soft-tissue injuries."

To learn more about ZetrOZ Systems and its innovative health solutions, visit www.zetroz.com.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produces UltrOZ®, sam®Sport, and sam®Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

Media Contact

Buse Kayar

buse@newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1: sam® 2.0 is available for home use to treat common soft tissue injuries









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment