The Global Automotive Steering Wheel Market is expected to grow by 28.97 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Steering Wheel Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657979/?utm_source=GNW

17% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive steering wheel market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of steering-mounted electronics, rising automotive production due to increasing demand for passenger cars and SUVs, and the growing adoption of electronic and assisted steering systems.

The automotive steering wheel market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive steering wheel market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the debut of gesture recognition technology in steering wheels as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive steering wheel market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of collapsing/foldable steering wheels and continuous advances in steering wheel technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive steering wheel market covers the following areas:

• Automotive steering wheel market sizing

• Automotive steering wheel market forecast

• Automotive steering wheel market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive steering wheel market vendors that include Autoliv Inc., GKN Automotive Ltd., Grant Products, GSK InTek Co. Ltd., ISOTTA, Joyson Safety Systems Aschaffenburg GmbH, KKR Metal Components, Moto Lita Ltd., MW Company LLC, MZW Motor, Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing Inc., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., Nihon Plast Co. Ltd, Sparco Spa, Sun Autoelektrik Pvt. Ltd., Tokai Rika Co. Ltd., Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive steering wheel market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657979/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________