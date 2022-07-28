Bombardier to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

English French

MONTREAL, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on August 4, 2022.



Quarterly Conference Call

On August 4, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, Bombardier will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at https://ir.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and subsequent question-and-answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-800-898-3989

Local dial-in number: 514-861-3304

International dial-in numbers



Participant passcode: 2457434#



In French (with translation):

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-877-395-0279

Local dial-in number: 514-392-1587

International dial-in numbers

Participant passcode: 4176864#

Media Call

August 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EDT, members of the media are invited to dial in to a short Question and Answer session following our quarterly earnings call. Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bombardier, will be available to answer your questions related to the Q2 2022 financial results.

Media who would like to attend the Q&A session are asked to RSVP by emailing fabrice.tremblay@aero.bombardier.com.

Bilingual:

Toll-free dial-in number (Canada/U.S.): 1-800-898-3989

Local dial-in number: 514-392-1587

International dial-in numbers

Participant passcode: 2854920#

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing and servicing the world's most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in special-mission roles.

Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and an Australian facility opening in 2022.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, visit bombardier.com. Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier.com. Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, Challenger and Global are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

