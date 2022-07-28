Enviro-Log Company Announces New Wax Box Recycling and Firelog Manufacturing Facility in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviro-Log Company, LLC, a leading eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company is pleased to announce that it will open a new recycling and manufacturing facility in Glendale, Arizona this summer. Located at 7676 N. Glen Harbor Boulevard, the new facility will be dedicated to recycling waxed cardboard boxes (WOCC) and manufacturing its environmentally-friendly, Enviro-Log products. The company plans to work directly with produce leaders, grocery retailers and recyclers to recycle large volumes of WOCC from Arizona, California and all of the western United States.



Headquartered in Fitzgerald, Georgia (approximately 175 miles south of Atlanta), Enviro-Log is the largest recycler of WOCC in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. For the past 18 years the company has worked with retailers to reduce their environmental impact and start them on a path toward zero waste by recycling their WOCC, which is typically used to transport fruits and vegetables to grocery stores and restaurants. Enviro-Log uses the recycled WOCC to manufacture its earth-friendly firelogs that burn cleaner than wood (emitting 50 percent less greenhouse gasses, 30 percent less particulate emissions and 80 percent less carbon dioxide) while also providing 50 percent more heat per pound. This recycling process saves tens of thousands of trees from being used as firewood and millions of pounds of WOCC from going into landfills every year. To date, Enviro-Log has worked with over 100 partners throughout North America and diverted over nearly half a billion pounds of WOCC from landfills.

According to Ross McRoy, Enviro-Log’s Founder and President of Enviro-Log Company, “Millions of waxed corrugated cardboard containers are produced daily because it is one of the most efficient transport containers for fresh foods, however waxed corrugated had no traditional recycling outlet until the Enviro-Log Firelog came along. Enviro-Log Firelogs reduce the environmental impact from landfilling WOCC and turn it into an ecofriendly firelog for home heating and outdoor living. Compounding the problem, waxed cardboard can also take up to 50 years to disintegrate in a landfill.” Citing figures from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, McRoy added, “Every 10,000 tons of wax cardboard diverted from landfills is equal to (annually) 1,821 cars off the road, 29,277 barrels of oil saved, 181,033 trees saved and keeps 48,953 Tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) from entering the earth’s atmosphere. Clearly produce and grocery retailers can make a huge environmental impact by participating in our recycling program.”

As part of its partnership with retailers, Enviro-Log’s 100 percent recycled firelogs are returned to retailers and put on the shelves to be sold. This process is referred to in the recycling industry as a “closed loop.” Enviro-Log’s closed loop experience makes for a fast and easy program start allowing its retail partners to see immediate financial benefits.

“Our recycling program offers a win-win for retailers,” said Shawn Sapp, Vice President of Recycling for Enviro-Log Company. “Not only are we helping retailers significantly reduce their waste removal costs and improve their environmental impact, Enviro-Log provides value-added services to help retailers improve their sustainability and reach their carbon foot print goals. By forming a closed-loop, including diversion of waxed cardboard boxes for recovery and in-turn selling Enviro-Log Firelogs, retailers can achieve more than a 50 percent reduction in greenhouse gases instead of using landfill alternatives. Participating in this closed loop recycling program enables retailers to prove to consumers that they are serious about helping the environment, not just talking about it. Parties that have a supply of waxed cardboard (WOCC) should send an email to recycle@enviro-log.net.”

Mike Thornton, Plant Manager of Enviro-Log Glendale added, “Once operational the facility will employ 30+ people growing to nearly 50+. We are seeking qualified candidates to apply for positions in our operations and production teams including equipment operators, line workers, electrical and mechanical maintenance, logistics, shipping and more. Interested applicants can send their resumes and an email to azadmin@enviro-log.net.”

Enviro-Log also manufactures Enviro-Log Firestarters which are made of recycled eco-friendly wax which offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log also offers Color-Flame, a safe and simple way to add amazing color to your fires. Enviro-Flame Premium Firewood is 100 percent natural and renewable firewood. Enviro-Log also offers a variety of specialty and seasonal items. Enviro-Log products are available at select major retailers in the United States and Canada including Walmart, Home Depot, Lowes, Canadian Tire, and many more.

About Enviro-Log

Media Contact

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, (312) 780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a5a8b4e-d576-4a27-850a-6892829c1f87