Rise Health, Rise People's holistic health and financial wellness solution, makes modern and affordable benefits a reality for Canadians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), Canada’s all-in-one people management platform, recently announced several exciting new features and partnerships on their platform which fall under the umbrella of Rise Health, their full-suite employee group health benefits and administration solution.



Rise Health is Canada’s first one-stop-shop to purchase, enrol, and manage modern employee benefits from one provider, Rise. Powered by several top Canadian insurance carriers, with Rise Health clients have access to Rise’s employee group benefits plans which include access to several impactful programs, such as virtual care, internet-based self-led cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), and a leading employee assistance program (EAP). The plans are further strengthened by the addition of PocketPills ’ convenient digital pharmacy, and Rise Wealth private wealth management powered by OneVest.

With Rise Health, you get more for less. Rise Health employee group plans are almost always below market rate which makes providing comprehensive benefits accessible to any organization, including those that never had coverage in the past.

“We're excited to bring convenience and affordable health plans to Canadians across the country,” says Faiz Abdulla, CEO of Rise People. “Businesses everywhere are putting employee health first. We see it every day as more and more of our clients have added group benefits plans since the pandemic. And the fact that we are seeing an increase in small businesses, with as few as three employees, signing up on Rise Health means more Canadians are getting the coverage they deserve.”

Seamlessly integrated with Rise’s robust payroll and people management solution, Rise Health is available at a reduced or no cost, making it even more enticing for organizations to choose Rise.

With Rise’s fully integrated solution, premiums collection and reconciliation happens automatically in Rise Payroll, eliminating a cumbersome, error-prone process.

