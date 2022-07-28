Luxury Resale Rocks VERB’s 3-Day Market Livestream Shopfest, On Track to be the Biggest Ever Livestream Event: Inventory Includes Rare Birkin Bag Valued at $100,000

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including shoppable livestream video, has been hosting Shopfest, a 3-day livestream shopping event taking place July 26, 27 and 28 to mark the launch of MARKET.live, VERB’s new 24/7 social shopping and livestream commerce platform where shoppers can explore hundreds of livestream shoppable stores, with more added every day. Noted Rory J. Cutaia, CEO and Founder of Verb, “The event is exceeding expectations. With over 50 streams in three days, Shopfest is on track to be the largest livestream event that’s happened to date in the U.S.” Shopfest has been going coast to coast, with shows streaming from studios in Los Angeles and New York, simultaneous productions simulcast over social media networks, with the ability for viewers to flip between 3 or 4 other events.



Yesterday’s Shopfest lineup included myGemma, a resale storefront focused on pre-authentication. Among the inventory of Gucci, Prada and other luxury brands, on offer is a crocodile Birkin bag valued at $100,000. Observed Cutaia, “Livestreaming and the luxury resale make a heady mix. The combination of a product’s scarcity and the aspect of it being there for just a limited time opens up new possibilities for resale platforms that have prized, unique, pre-owned items in their inventory. Along with this, is our hope to see a further convergence of resale and celebrity influencers in the future.”

Now in its third and final day, Shopfest is a 3-day social shopping marathon, streamed live on MARKET.live and simulcast on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook Live, and other major social media outlets from studios on the east and west coasts, as well as from other locations all around the country. This fast-paced event is conducted in a show format, featuring emcees based in Los Angeles and New York City, who direct viewers to one of three simultaneous channels to engage with their favorite vendors, brands, hosts, and influencers. Notes Cutaia, “Showcasing the multidimensional capabilities of livestreaming, MARKET.live is more than just a cool, new way to shop. It’s the new place to meet, greet, and engage with your favorite brands, influencers, creators and artists, as well as with other shoppers through a unique, fun, shoppable livestream experience.”

The Shopfest 3-day festival features an impressive lineup of some of America's hottest brands set to participate. Shoppers can still continue shopping previous livestreams, and get Shopfest deals, such as the Total Gym offering their unit at $799 with free shipping, marked down from $1699.95. This deal ends today at 11:59 pm EST. The current lineup of brands and vendors featured in Shopfest include:

AeroPilates Jenn Chan Reserve Bar: Anheuser-Busch Amazing Hazel's Joey Baby Reserve Bar: Athletic Brewing Co. American Ninja Warrior Judith Ripka Reserve Bar: Bacardi Limited Anna Zuckerman Jumper Maybach Reserve Bar: Boston Beer Co. Astouri Kameleon Jewelry Reserve Bar: Chateau Ste. Michelle Babylonstoren Korres Reserve Bar: Edrington Bare Life Leigh Showcase Reserve Bar: Mezcal 33 Big Lovie Lola Reserve Bar: Moet Hennessy Blume Longaberger Reserve Bar: Remy Cointreau Celeste Sol Luminara Rokne David Burke Miami Fitwear Rose Pops Doll 10 Mignonne Gavigan Rutheny Jewelry Elizabeth Grant Skin Care myGemma stā BODY NELLY Stacy Kessler Ellen Hunter NYC Nick Chavez Starling Skincare Elliot Young NXTLVL ATHLETIC Sugar Gay Isber Essential Baking OOLI Supersmile Finders Key Purse Organifi Sweet Goodbye Good360 Ouri Three Commas Halston Pilates Pro Chair Total Gym Henning Lee Rachie Shnay Vanity Planet J. McLaughlin Relief Band Walkee Paws Jeannie N Mini Wander Beauty WEN by Chaz Dean Willow Boutique

Participant list is subject to change given the live show format and as the Company tries to accommodate ongoing last-minute demand for brand participation.

Brands and content creators interested in viewing Shopfest can watch it at MARKET.live.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of special note is its new MARKET.live platform, a 24/7, multi-vendor, livestream shopping platform designed to host simultaneous livestream shopping sessions by consumer brands, big-box stores, boutiques, celebrities, content creators, and influencers selling products and services across numerous categories at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "plan," or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including its MARKET.live platform and SHOPFEST events, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

