Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties Teams Up With Reports on Housing's Steven Thomas

San Diego, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is proud to announce its newest partnership with Steven Thomas, quantitative economist and creator behind Reports on Housing, to deliver custom and current local real estate snapshot reports on the brokerage’s exclusive GoLive video series.

Steven will appear once a month on GoLive, a weekly live-streamed webinar and panel hosted by brokerage leaders. Set to appear on the second Tuesday of each month, Steven will deliver his tailored and trusted analyses on each of the various housing markets the brokerage’s agents serve from Santa Barbara to San Diego.

Respected by many in his field, Steven holds a degree in quantitative economics and decision sciences from the University of California, San Diego. Steven’s reports have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Bloomberg, Los Angeles Times, Orange County Register, San Diego Union-Tribune, and more. He is considered a national expert in real estate housing trends.

Brent Consedine, Vice President of Business Initiatives, is confident Steven’s expertise will serve as an enlightening and useful asset for sales associates of any and all levels. “Steven will provide our agents with timely and relevant data that they can use to guide conversations with their clients, and to create and share content on their own social media channels, or during listing presentations," he said.

This is yet another phenomenal tool provided by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties to set its agents apart. GoLive endeavors to keep the company’s sales associates updated on the ever-changing landscape of residential real estate. Following the live recordings, agents will be able to access Steven’s exclusive presentations for download at any time.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties proudly supports nearly 3,000 sales associates in 42 offices spanning Santa Barbara to San Diego. In 2021, our expert agents assisted in more than 11,500 client transactions for over $18 billion in sales volume.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties is a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., and a member of HSF Affiliates, LLC. BHHS and the BHHS symbol are registered service marks of Columbia Insurance Company, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate. For more information, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com. To learn about career opportunities, visit www.bhhscalifornia.com/careers.

