Two Prominent Voices in Fitness to Speak at Questex’s Sibec Europe-UK

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sibec Europe-UK, Europe’s leading hosted buyer event for the fitness industry, takes place September 27-30 at the Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, in Portugal.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Sibec Europe-UK brings together Europe and the UK’s major operators from the private, local authority and trust markets in health, fitness, and leisure to meet with key leading global suppliers to participate in a series of one-on-one meetings over two dedicated business days and is the longest running hosted buyer event in the fitness industry.

Throughout the event, suppliers meet club and fitness facility owners and operators during meals and other planned networking activities. This fosters communication and cross-sharing of ideas, best practices, and future business relationships.



New to the event this year will be two prominent voices in Europe’s fitness industry.

Leading off the event as the keynote speaker will be Andreas Paulsen, CEO, Europe Active who will present, Moving Forward Together – Europe Active’s Strategic Vision Thru 2025. This presentation will demonstrate how the fitness sector can be a solution to public health challenges, digital and tech, and innovate for growth in the future.



Dr. Paul Bedford, PhD, owner, Retention Guru, Ltd, will present, Decisions Today That Determine Profit Tomorrow. Bedford will help attendees recognize the potential size of the health and fitness market, identify the value in retaining and recycling previous members, describe the characteristics of their most valuable members, and list the metrics that matter.

“Sibec is known for its unlimited networking opportunities and plethora of one-to-one appointments,” said Marty McCallen, Managing Director, Questex Fitness Group, organizer of Sibec EU-UK. “Now we have taken the event even further and are incorporating valuable education that goes beyond the ROI suppliers are bound to generate and will help them and the buyers find tangible applications to grow their businesses. We are very proud to have both industry leaders presenting at this event and cannot wait to share even more education news very soon.”



For more information on Sibec Europe-UK, visit https://www.sibeceu.com. Limited supplier slots are still available – apply here.

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosen

Group Marketing Director

Questex Wellness Group

Jrosen@questex.com