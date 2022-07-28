Proactive news headlines including Meta Platforms, Aurion Resources, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, HighGold Mining, Gold Resource Corp and Deepspatial

New York , July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Meta Platforms stock plunges after 2Q earnings miss and gloomy 3Q forecast click here
- Healixa expands its advisory board with appointment of award-winning executive Satyajit Deb click here
- Ortho Regenerative Technologies earns repeat 'Outperform' rating, premium price target from Noble Capital click here
- AIM ImmunoTech reveals positive pilot study data from EAP evaluating Ampligen for treatment of Long COVID click here
- Perk Labs increases investment in technology platform; prioritizes investor relations in 2Q click here
- American Battery Technology Company expands laboratory facilities at its research center at the University of Nevada, Reno click here
- Deepspatial says it will present its GEO-AI Platform at United Nations AI conference click here
- Burcon NutraScience says JV company Merit Functional Foods achieves significant innovation in protein-based solution to replace methylcellulose in meat alternatives click here
- Aurion Resources hails 'highly successful' winter drill program at Finland joint venture with B2Gold click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals reports further positive data from phase 2 study of Ifenprodil for IPF and chronic cough click here
- Todos Medical partners with Amerimmune Diagnostics on long-COVID biomarker panel click here
- HighGold Mining says exploration well underway at Johnson Tract project in Alaska click here
- Versus Systems launches Zaxby's PLAYMUSICCITYGP.COM program click here
- Gold Resource Corp says production remains solid at Don David Gold Mine in Mexico click here
- Planet 13 awarded conditional Illinois retail licenses click here
- Logiq completes distribution of GoLogiq spin-off shares to shareholders click here
