Kymanox Announces First Fellow Position

Boston, Massachusetts and Morrisville, North Carolina, USA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the Life Science industry, announced today that Izi Bruker, PhD, MPH, ASQ has been named as the first Fellow of Kymanox. This highly distinguished honor is reserved for professionals who are at the very pinnacle in their field and who are regarded as one of the most advanced subject matter experts amongst peers.

Bruker has over 30 years of experience in product development, quality and compliance, and regulatory and clinical affairs, including 17 issued patents. He has led industry leading teams in the areas of orthopedics, sports medicine-arthroscopy, ophthalmology, and general surgery. His expertise encompasses compliance with US and EU regulations for medical devices and combination products, development of guidelines for evidence-based medicine, technology landscape analysis, strategic planning, due diligence, auditing, and project management.

This promotion to Fellow will allow more clients and more Kymanox employees to access Bruker’s knowledge, wisdom, and overall expertise in the areas of Clinical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, and Risk Management.

“Dr. Bruker, as our first Fellow, will support Kymanox as we grow and professionalize the business – and will allow us to better achieve our corporate vision,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox. “And all of this translates to getting transformative modern medicines to patients in need.”

Bruker has a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and an MPH from Harvard School of Public Health. Prior to joining Kymanox, Bruker was Vice President of Research and Development at both Johnson & Johnson and Novartis.

To learn more about how Kymanox can help you with your complex life science engineering challenges, contact us at info@kymanox.com or visit www.kymanox.com today.

About Kymanox:

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, compliance, and project management support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.

