Oncology Precision Medicine Market Size is projected to reach USD 124.84 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.85%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The term " Oncology precision medicine " refers to a medical approach that aims to jointly combine the results and efforts of research and clinical practise. The capacity to personalise both the diagnostic and treatment approaches used with individual patients is essential to the practise of precision medicine. The growth of personalised disease-based treatments is largely attributable to the confluence of several factors, including the advancement of biotechnology, the digitalization of healthcare, and public funding.

The idea of precision medicine refers to a methodical approach that is undertaken with the objective of overcoming an illness such as cancer. Based on an individual's compatible genetic profile, precision oncology aims to match the most exact and precise treatment to each cancer patient so that they may eventually benefit from the treatment that is being provided Numerous precision medicine programmes are centred on treating cancer, and precision oncology aims to provide each cancer patient with the most exact and accurate therapy possible.





The Growth of the Precision Medicine Market Is Expected To Be Driven By the Rise of Big Data Analysis and the It Sector

It is anticipated that advancements in big data analysis and the information technology industry would result in a reduction in the amount of money and time necessary to produce new precision medications. The creation of novel precision medications will make it easier to provide patients with the appropriate prescription, which in turn will enhance patients' health. Numerous genetic testing and diagnostic tests, which are to be carried out in order to give precision medications, will generate a massive quantity of usable data, which will be necessary for the creation of personalised prescriptions. Because big data analysis and information technology are able to crunch, analyse, and store the required data, it is now possible for doctors to practise precision medicine. The government provides financial support to the primary market participants who are engaged in the process of creating bioinformatics technology for the purposes of precision medicine research applications.

Increasing Technological Improvements Are Likely To Boost Market Growth

It is anticipated that increasing technological developments, such as the introduction of diagnostic tools that will assist medical professionals in evaluating or carrying out an accurate diagnosis of a disease and, as a result, guiding patients toward the appropriate therapy, will be the primary drivers of market growth over the course of the forecast period.

Key Discovery of Different Drugs

In precision medicine, the genes and proteins that are already present in the body of the patient are analysed to determine how best to build a tailored therapeutic medication to cure the patient's specific illness. As a result of significant breakthroughs in the field of precision medicine, such as the discovery of single nucleotide polymorphism and the development of microarrays and biochips, analysts anticipate that the industry will enjoy significant growth in the years to come. Understanding a patient's genetics, molecular profile, and clinical characteristics, as well as developing the appropriate treatment to cure a disease, is the goal of research on the human genome, which represents the future of precision medicine . This research also possesses a significant potential to upend the medical treatment of individual patients. In the not-too-distant future, the need for precision medicine is expected to grow as a result of the considerations described above. Aside from this, the increasing incidence of cancer is anticipated to drive up the need for precision medicine for individualised therapies and diagnostics, which would have a favourable impact on the expansion of the market.





Report Scope

Rising Cancer diseases

The current market for oncology precision medicine is favoured by a number of factors, some of which include an increase in the incidences of cancer as well as the death rates associated with the disease, several initiatives taken by the government, as well as a general population that is becoming more aware of molecular level diagnosis and treatment. Additionally, the increasing number of advancements in molecular diagnostics, the increasing number of FDA approvals for such precision medicine-based oncology drugs, and the improving focus on research and development activities by key healthcare companies are all contributing factors toward market expansion.

Regional Overview of Oncology Precision Medicine

North America is the dominant region

In the long run, the regional realms of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa have progressed further to utilise complete precision medicine to generate significant gains in patient outcomes. Because of its superior healthcare infrastructure and enormous spending on research and development, North America is now the most dominant stakeholder in the industry. Remarkably, considerable advancements in precision medicine for treating some forms of cancer, such as colorectal cancer and breast cancer, have been made in North America.

In addition, it is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region's market share in the oncology precision medicine market will grow at a significant rate due to the increasing income and expenditure on healthcare, as well as the growing awareness about the implications of precision medicine for the treatment of various types of cancer.





Key Highlights

The global market for Oncology Precision Medicine was estimated to be worth $49.4 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach $ 84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.85% from 2021 to 2030.

was estimated to be worth $49.4 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach $ 84 billion by 2030, expanding at a from 2021 to 2030. Based on the product type oncology precision market is divided into two categories, Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

oncology precision market is divided into two categories, Diagnostics and Therapeutics. Rise in technological advancements is driving the market.

Based on applications it serves, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and other applications,

it serves, breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, cervical cancer, and other applications, The ecosystems it supports; applied sciences, precision diagnostics, digital health and information technology, and precision therapeutics.

Based on end user it is segmented into, Hospitals, Diagnostics centres, Research and medical institutes, and the regions in which it operates; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of the World.





Competitors in the Oncology Precision Medicine Market are

F Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Invitae Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Novartis AG

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Eli Lilly





Oncology Precision Medicine Market Segmentation

Product type:

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Applications:

Breast cancer

Lung cancer

Colorectal cancer

Prostate cancer

Cervical cancer

Other applications

Ecosystem it supports:

Applied sciences

Precision diagnostics

Digital health and information technology

Precision therapeutics

End users:

Hospitals

Diagnostics centres

Research and medical institutes

Regions in which it operates:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World.





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent developments

On February 16, 2022, Invitae Corporation, a leading medical genetics company, made an announcement regarding the launch of its Anchored Multiplex PCR chemistry in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) products in Europe.





