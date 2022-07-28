Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces YTD 2022 Results

MCCALL, Idaho, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $1.21 million through the first six months of 2022. Year-to-date net interest income decreased from the same period in 2021 by $2.8 million which can be attributed to a $6.1 million decrease in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) interest income partially offset by non-PPP loan growth and improved net interest margin. YTD 2022 net income has also been impacted by $564,000 of one-time merger related expenses. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “Through the first six months of 2022, the entire team has remained focused on growing our customer relationships and delivering strong financial results.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended the period at $433 million, which included $8 million in PPP loans. This represented growth in the loan portfolio – excluding PPP – of $105 million from Q2 2021. Deposits ended the quarter at $476 million which is an increase of $71 million from Q2 2021. “The growth of both our balance sheet, and non-PPP revenue, highlights how our markets continue to respond to the People First approach our team takes, working to understand each opportunity thoroughly,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain strong, and the bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At quarter-end the allowance was $5.1 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP and loans held for sale). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “Strong credit quality is reflected in our portfolio performance, and our commitment to disciplined underwriting standards is unwavering.”

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
         
For the six months ended June 30:2022 2021 Change
 Net interest income$8,872  $11,671  $(2,799) -24%
 Provision for loan losses 500   1,100   (600) -55%
 Mortgage banking income 234   871   (638) -73%
 Other noninterest income 461   377   84  22%
 Noninterest expenses 7,420   7,309   110  2%
 Net income before taxes 1,646   4,510   (2,864) -63%
 Tax provision 434   1,210   (776) -64%
 Net income$1,212  $3,300  $(2,088) -63%
         
At June 30:2022 2021 Change
 Loans$433,409  $541,392  $(107,983) -20%
 Allowance for loan losses 5,089   4,221   869  21%
 Assets 543,285   683,693   (140,409) -21%
 Deposits 476,738   404,899   71,839  18%
 Stockholders' equity 42,209   39,209   3,000  8%
         
 Nonaccrual loans -   -   -   
 Accruing loans more than 90 days past due -   10   (10) -100%
 Other real estate owned -   -   -   
         
 Total nonperforming assets -   10   (10) -100%
         
 Book value per share 7.89   7.48   0.41  5%
 Shares outstanding 5,350,651   5,239,589   111,062  2%
         
 Allowance to loans 1.17%  0.78%    
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   42301%    
 Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.00%  0.00%    
                
Averages for the six months ended June 30:2022 2021 Change
 Loans$411,996  $734,875  $(322,879) -44%
 Earning assets 526,706   800,762   (274,056) -34%
 Assets 543,486   816,648   (273,162) -33%
 Deposits 467,544   390,383   77,161  20%
 Stockholders' equity 43,333   36,322   7,011  19%
         
 Loans to deposits 88%  188%    
 Net interest margin 3.40%  2.94%    
         


 
Peak Bancorp, Inc.
Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
           
Income StatementQ2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
 Net interest income$4,773  $4,098  $4,346  $5,040  $5,680 
 Provision for loan losses 350   150   100   300   600 
 Mortgage banking income 95   138   347   300   403 
 Other noninterest income 237   224   229   226   195 
 Noninterest expenses 3,950   3,470   3,402   3,500   3,760 
 Net income before taxes 806   840   1,419   1,766   1,918 
 Tax provision 211   223   331   478   515 
 Net income$595  $617  $1,088  $1,288  $1,403 
           
Period End InformationQ2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
 Loans$433,409  $411,475  $398,999  $420,832  $541,392 
 Deposits 476,438   477,174   470,455   407,508   404,899 
 Allowance for loan losses 5,089   4,738   4,588   4,530   4,221 
 Nonperforming loans -   -   663   673   10 
 Other real estate owned -   -   -   -   - 
 Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries) (1)  (1)  43   (9)  (1)
           
 Allowance to loans 1.17%  1.15%  1.15%  1.08%  0.78%
 Allowance to nonperforming loans -   -   692%  673%  42301%
 Nonperforming loans to loans 0.00%  0.00%  0.17%  0.16%  0.00%
           
Average Balance InformationQ2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
 Loans$424,540  $399,313  $402,944  $475,672  $674,937 
 Earning assets 526,248   527,170   532,469   604,581   752,334 
 Assets 543,011   543,966   549,861   619,559   768,735 
 Deposits 469,957   465,104   437,040   407,186   407,522 
 Stockholders' equity 43,676   42,986   41,262   39,789   38,003 
           
 Loans to deposits 90%  86%  92%  117%  166%
 Net interest margin 3.64%  3.15%  3.24%  3.31%  3.03%
           