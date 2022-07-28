Bionano Genomics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on August 4, 2022

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, August 4th, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to report financial results for the second quarter 2022 and to highlight recent corporate progress.



Conference Call & Webcast Details Date: Thursday, August 4, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: Register here for dial-in number and pin Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tm6m746p

Participants may access a live webcast of the call on the Investors page of the Bionano website. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link.

Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on Bionano’s investor relations website at https://ir.bionanogenomics.com/ for at least 30 days.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. Through its BioDiscovery business, the Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. For more information, visit www.bionanogenomics.com , www.lineagen.com or www.biodiscovery.com

