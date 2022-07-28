Coherus BioSciences to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4th, 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 4th, 2022. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, Coherus’ management team will host a conference call and webcast to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.



After releasing second quarter 2022 financial results, the Company will post them on the Coherus website at https://investors.coherus.com.

Conference Call Information

When: Thursday, August 4th, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. ET

Dial-in: (800) 715-9871 (Toll-Free U.S. and Canada) or (646) 307-1963 (International)

Conference ID: 8699439

Webcast: https://investors.coherus.com/upcoming-events

Please dial-in 15 minutes early to ensure a timely connection to the call.

Coherus Contact Information:

Marek Ciszewski, J.D.

SVP, Investor Relations

Coherus BioSciences, Inc.

IR@coherus.com