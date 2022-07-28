Seacoast Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

Record Commercial Loan Originations, Strong Growth in Demand Deposits, and Significant Expansion in Net Interest Margin Highlight Q2 Results



Well-Positioned Balance Sheet with Strong Capital and Liquidity

STUART, Fla., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida ("Seacoast" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SBCF) today reported net income in the second quarter of 2022 of $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share. Second quarter 2022 net income grew 59% compared to the first quarter of 2022, and increased 4% compared to the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income1 for the second quarter of 2022 was $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. Second quarter 2022 adjusted net income grew 34% compared to the first quarter of 2022, and increased 9% compared to the second quarter of 2021. At June 30, 2022, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.74%, and tangible book value per share was $16.66. A decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates during the first half of 2022 impacted the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets by 99 basis points and impacted tangible book value per share by $1.90 compared to December 31, 2021.

For the second quarter of 2022, return on average tangible assets was 1.29%, return on average tangible shareholders' equity was 13.01%, and the efficiency ratio was 56.22%, compared to 0.85%, 8.02%, and 62.33%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.48%, 13.88%, and 54.93%, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted return on average tangible assets1 in the second quarter of 2022 was 1.38%, adjusted return on average tangible shareholders' equity1 was 13.97%, and the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.15%, compared to 1.06%, 10.01%, and 54.86%, respectively, in the prior quarter, and 1.52%, 14.27%, and 53.49%, respectively, in the prior year quarter.

Charles M. Shaffer, Seacoast's Chairman and CEO, said, “Our quarterly results demonstrate the continued success of our balanced growth strategy, with steady, disciplined organic growth and financially attractive and well-integrated acquisitions combining to deliver strong returns for our shareholders. The quarter was highlighted by a significant increase in our net interest margin, strong loan originations, and continued growth in demand deposits. Adjusted pre-tax pre-provision earnings1 increased 11% over the prior quarter to $46.4 million, driving improvements in the overhead ratio, return on tangible assets, and return on tangible common equity.”

“I would like to thank the Seacoast team for their dedication and hard work, and I am very excited to continue our momentum as we build a statewide brand as Florida’s leading bank. As we enter the second half of 2022, we have already this year added new markets in Naples, Jacksonville, and Sarasota, and in the fourth quarter we will add Miami, Ocala, and Gainesville. This expansion into some of the best banking markets in the United States, in combination with a statewide highly competitive brand of banking, will generate disciplined growth and strong returns in the years to come,” Shaffer added.

Shaffer concluded, “We continue to operate the company with a solid balance sheet, fortified with a tangible common equity ratio of 9.74%. We see continued strong credit quality metrics, and the allowance for credit losses totals $90.8 million, with an additional $21.4 million in purchase discount on acquired loans. This provides meaningful loss absorption capacity, which when aggregated, represents 1.71% of loans outstanding. In addition, our balance sheet is supported by one of the best customer franchises in the industry and a strictly underwritten credit portfolio.”

Acquisitions Update

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy, combining organic growth with value-creating acquisitions, continues to benefit shareholders and expand the franchise across Florida.

In the first quarter of 2022, Seacoast completed the acquisitions of Sabal Palm Bancorp, Inc. (“Sabal Palm”) in Sarasota, and Business Bank of Florida Corp. (“BBFC”) in Brevard County, which collectively added a combined $367.9 million in loans and $562.3 million in deposits. Seacoast recorded a $5.1 million provision for credit losses on acquired loans at the acquisition date. Integration activities, including system conversion, are now complete.

The pending acquisition of Apollo Bancshares, Inc. will add a premier, locally-focused franchise in the rapidly growing South Florida market. We expect this transaction to close and the system conversion to be complete by early October 2022. The addition of Drummond Banking Company will expand Seacoast’s footprint into the emerging Gainesville and Ocala markets with low-cost core deposits and diversified business lines. We expect this transaction to close in early October 2022, with the system conversion in the first quarter of 2023. Each acquisition provides the opportunity for Seacoast to leverage its proven integration capabilities to preserve and build on Apollo’s and Drummond’s strong customer-focused relationships. The two acquisitions are expected to add a combined $1.2 billion in loans and $1.9 billion in deposits in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net income was $32.8 million, or $0.53 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $20.6 million, or $0.33, for the prior quarter, and $31.4 million, or $0.56, for the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $53.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared to $65.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Adjusted net income 1 for the second quarter of 2022 was $36.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share. This compares to $27.1 million, or $0.44, for the prior quarter, and $33.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. Excluded from adjusted net income are $3.0 million in merger-related expenses in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, adjusted net income 1 was $63.4 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $68.7 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

was $46.4 million, an increase of 11% compared to the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 23% compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase from the prior quarter was the result of higher net interest income driven by expanding margin, increasing noninterest income, and a reduction in noninterest expense. Net interest income totaled $81.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.1 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of $15.8 million, or 24%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income was $158.2 million, an increase of $25.8 million, or 19% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021.

totaled $81.6 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $5.1 million, or 7%, from the first quarter of 2022, and an increase of $15.8 million, or 24%, compared to the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income was $158.2 million, an increase of $25.8 million, or 19% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Net interest margin increased to 3.38% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.25% in the first quarter of 2022, the result of higher yields on securities and loans and a stable cost of deposits. Excluding the effect of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.05% in the first quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 30 basis points to 1.98%, reflecting the impact of the addition of higher yielding securities during the quarter. Non-PPP loan yields increased three basis points to 4.27%. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the second quarter of 2022 was 12 basis points, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of two basis points in the second quarter of 2022 compared to an increase of five basis points in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits remained only six basis points for the second quarter of 2022. The margin benefited from the Company’s asset sensitivity, disciplined growth across the balance sheet, and no increase in the cost of deposits from the prior quarter.

increased to 3.38% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to 3.25% in the first quarter of 2022, the result of higher yields on securities and loans and a stable cost of deposits. Excluding the effect of PPP and accretion on acquired loans, net interest margin increased 19 basis points to 3.24% in the second quarter of 2022 from 3.05% in the first quarter of 2022. Securities yields increased 30 basis points to 1.98%, reflecting the impact of the addition of higher yielding securities during the quarter. Non-PPP loan yields increased three basis points to 4.27%. The effect on net interest margin of accretion of purchase discounts on acquired loans in the second quarter of 2022 was 12 basis points, a decrease of 3 basis points compared to the prior quarter. The effect on net interest margin of interest and fees on PPP loans was an increase of two basis points in the second quarter of 2022 compared to an increase of five basis points in the prior quarter. The cost of deposits remained only six basis points for the second quarter of 2022. The margin benefited from the Company’s asset sensitivity, disciplined growth across the balance sheet, and no increase in the cost of deposits from the prior quarter. Noninterest income totaled $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.6 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.6 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $32.3 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Results for the second quarter of 2022 included the following: Service charges on deposits increased $0.6 million to $3.4 million, reflecting growth in commercial deposit relationships and service charge fee increases. Despite the impact of broad based declining equity market valuations, the wealth management group continues to win relationships, resulting in $2.8 million in fee income for the quarter, an increase of $0.1 million from the prior quarter. Mortgage banking fees were $0.9 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior quarter, reflecting the continued impact of rising rates and limited housing inventory on saleable loan production. Gains on sale of SBA loans were $0.5 million, an increase of $0.3 million compared to the prior quarter, reflecting higher production during the quarter. Other income increased by $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $3.8 million and included the benefit of higher loan-swap related income. The Company recognized $0.3 million in securities losses in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

totaled $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.6 million, or 10%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $1.6 million, or 11%, compared to the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, noninterest income was $32.3 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 2%, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2021. Results for the second quarter of 2022 included the following: The provision for credit losses was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.6 million in the prior quarter. The prior quarter included $5.1 million in provisioning for loans acquired in the Sabal Palm and BBFC transactions.

was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.6 million in the prior quarter. The prior quarter included $5.1 million in provisioning for loans acquired in the Sabal Palm and BBFC transactions. Noninterest expense was $56.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $10.4 million, or 23%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $115.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $91.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Changes from the first quarter of 2022 included the following: Salaries and wages decreased $0.2 million to $28.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 reflects higher compensation costs, with ongoing investments in commercial banking talent and production support roles, which were more than offset by a $2.4 million decline in merger-related expenses quarter over quarter. Employee benefits declined by $1.4 million to $4.2 million, reflecting seasonally higher payroll taxes and 401(k) contributions in the first quarter of 2022. Marketing expense increased $0.7 million to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, the result of marketing campaigns primarily focused on our expansion markets. Legal and professional fees declined by $1.8 million to $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, reflecting lower merger-related expenses in the current quarter. Other expenses increased by $0.6 million, reflecting higher recruiting and production-related costs.

was $56.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $2.8 million, or 5%, compared to the prior quarter, and an increase of $10.4 million, or 23%, compared to the prior year quarter. Noninterest expense was $115.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $91.9 million in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Changes from the first quarter of 2022 included the following: Seacoast recorded $8.9 million of income tax expense in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received a $1.0 million refund of Florida corporate income tax paid in prior periods. The State of Florida reported that, for the second year in a row, corporate income tax collections significantly exceeded projections, triggering an automatic refund of excess funds. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, and $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $5.8 million in the prior quarter and $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received a $1.0 million refund of Florida corporate income tax paid in prior periods. The State of Florida reported that, for the second year in a row, corporate income tax collections significantly exceeded projections, triggering an automatic refund of excess funds. Tax benefits related to stock-based compensation totaled $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, and $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of net adjusted noninterest expense 1 to average tangible assets was 2.00% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 1.99% in the prior quarter and 1.98% in the second quarter of 2021.

to average tangible assets was 2.00% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 1.99% in the prior quarter and 1.98% in the second quarter of 2021. The efficiency ratio was 56.22% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 62.33% in the prior quarter and 54.93% in the prior year quarter. The adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 53.15% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 54.86% in the prior quarter and 53.49% in the prior year quarter. The Company continues to remain keenly focused on disciplined expense control.

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of $10.8 billion and total shareholders' equity of $1.3 billion. Book value per share was $21.65 on June 30, 2022, compared to $22.15 on March 31, 2022, and $21.33 on June 30, 2021. Tangible book value per share totaled $16.66 on June 30, 2022 compared to $17.12 on March 31, 2022 and $17.08 on June 30, 2021. A continued decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates impacted tangible book value per share by $1.90 when compared to December 31, 2021.

of $10.8 billion and of $1.3 billion. was $21.65 on June 30, 2022, compared to $22.15 on March 31, 2022, and $21.33 on June 30, 2021. totaled $16.66 on June 30, 2022 compared to $17.12 on March 31, 2022 and $17.08 on June 30, 2021. A continued decline in the value of the available for sale securities portfolio driven by rising interest rates impacted tangible book value per share by $1.90 when compared to December 31, 2021. Debt securities totaled $2.6 billion on June 30, 2022, an increase of $142.0 million, or 6%, compared to March 31, 2022. Purchases during the second quarter of 2022 totaled $300.8 million, consisting primarily of agency-issued securities at an average duration of 3.3 and average add on yield of 3.31%. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvesting excess liquidity.

totaled $2.6 billion on June 30, 2022, an increase of $142.0 million, or 6%, compared to March 31, 2022. Purchases during the second quarter of 2022 totaled $300.8 million, consisting primarily of agency-issued securities at an average duration of 3.3 and average add on yield of 3.31%. The Company continues to take a prudent and disciplined approach to reinvesting excess liquidity. Loans totaled $6.5 billion on June 30, 2022, an increase of $90.3 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022. Loans outstanding, excluding PPP, grew 7% on an annualized basis. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to loan growth, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines.

totaled $6.5 billion on June 30, 2022, an increase of $90.3 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022. Loans outstanding, excluding PPP, grew 7% on an annualized basis. The Company continues to exercise a disciplined approach to loan growth, carefully underwriting loans to strict underwriting guidelines. Loan originations were $734.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 8% compared to $678.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Commercial originations were a record $461.9 million during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $373.0 million in the first quarter of 2022, and $193.0 million in the second quarter of 2021. Consumer originations in the second quarter of 2022 increased to $126.5 million from $79.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 and from $63.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase is primarily the result of consumer lending teams that joined in late 2021. Residential loans originated for sale in the secondary market totaled $42.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $51.2 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $120.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Limited housing inventory and slowing refinance activity contributed to lower production. Closed residential loans retained in the portfolio totaled $103.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $175.5 million in the first quarter of 2022, and $118.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. The first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021 included the purchases of $111.3 million and $38.4 million, respectively, of high-quality wholesale residential home mortgage loan pools from sellers well known to Seacoast.

were $734.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 8% compared to $678.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. Pipelines (loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $620.0 million on June 30, 2022, a decrease of 22% from March 31, 2022 and an increase of 32% from June 30, 2021. Commercial pipelines were $476.7 million as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of 23% from $619.5 million at March 31, 2022, and an increase of 48% from $322.0 million at June 30, 2021. The Company continues to add experienced commercial bankers across Florida focused on generating disciplined growth in full relationships, including credit facilities, deposit relationships, and wealth opportunities. Consumer pipelines were $75.5 million as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 23% from $61.6 million at March 31, 2022, and an increase of 138% from $31.7 million at June 30, 2021. The increase is primarily the result of consumer lending teams that joined in late 2021. Residential saleable pipelines were $14.7 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $25.7 million at March 31, 2022, and $60.6 million at June 30, 2021. Retained residential pipelines were $53.1 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $88.0 million at March 31, 2022, and $54.1 million at June 30, 2021.

(loans in underwriting and approval or approved and not yet closed) totaled $620.0 million on June 30, 2022, a decrease of 22% from March 31, 2022 and an increase of 32% from June 30, 2021. Total deposits were $9.2 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $54.8 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.4 billion, or 17%, compared to June 30, 2021. Transaction account balances increased $86 million, or 1%, quarter-over-quarter, and at June 30, 2022, total transaction account balances represent 64% of overall deposit funding. This continued growth in commercial relationships reflects the benefit of adding experienced, well-seasoned commercial bankers across the state of Florida. The overall cost of deposits remained at six basis points. As of June 30, 2022, deposits per banking center were $158.4 million, compared to $163.4 million at March 31, 2022, and $163.3 million at June 30, 2021.

were $9.2 billion as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of $54.8 million, or 1%, compared to March 31, 2022, and an increase of $1.4 billion, or 17%, compared to June 30, 2021.

Asset Quality

Credit metrics remain strong with charge-offs, nonaccruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels.

remain strong with charge-offs, nonaccruals, and criticized assets at historically low levels. Nonperforming loans increased by $0.2 million to $26.4 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.40% at June 30, 2022, 0.41% at March 31, 2022, and 0.61% at June 30, 2021.

increased by $0.2 million to $26.4 million at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming loans to total loans outstanding were 0.40% at June 30, 2022, 0.41% at March 31, 2022, and 0.61% at June 30, 2021. Due primarily to the sale during the quarter of a residential construction project held in other real estate owned since early 2020, nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.27% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2022, and 0.49% at June 30, 2021.

declined to 0.27% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.35% at March 31, 2022, and 0.49% at June 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.39% at June 30, 2022, 1.39% at March 31, 2022, and 1.49% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at June 30, 2022 was 1.39%, compared to 1.40% at March 31, 2022 and 1.60% at June 30, 2021.

was 1.39% at June 30, 2022, 1.39% at March 31, 2022, and 1.49% at June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans at June 30, 2022 was 1.39%, compared to 1.40% at March 31, 2022 and 1.60% at June 30, 2021. Net recoveries of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.04%.

of $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to net charge-offs of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net charge-offs for the four most recent quarters averaged 0.04%. Portfolio diversification , in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $558 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio.

, in terms of asset mix, industry, and loan type, has been a critical element of the Company's lending strategy. Exposure across industries and collateral types is broadly distributed. Seacoast's average commercial loan size is $558 thousand, reflecting an ability to maintain granularity within the overall loan portfolio. Construction and land development and commercial real estate loans remain well below regulatory guidance at 29% and 192% of total bank-level risk-based capital, respectively, compared to 22% and 189% respectively, at March 31, 2022. On a consolidated basis, construction and land development and commercial real estate loans represent 27% and 176%, respectively, of total consolidated risk-based capital.

Capital and Liquidity

The Company continues to operate with a fortress balance sheet, with a tier 1 capital ratio at June 30, 2022, of 16.8% compared to 16.8% at March 31, 2022, and 18.3% at June 30, 2021. The total capital ratio was 17.7% and the tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.6% at June 30, 2022.

at June 30, 2022, of 16.8% compared to 16.8% at March 31, 2022, and 18.3% at June 30, 2021. The was 17.7% and the was 11.6% at June 30, 2022. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2022 totaled $901.4 million, a decrease of $321.1 million, or 26%, from March 31, 2022, resulting from loan growth, investment in the securities portfolio, and deposit outflows, primarily attributed to seasonally higher tax payments by commercial customers.

at June 30, 2022 totaled $901.4 million, a decrease of $321.1 million, or 26%, from March 31, 2022, resulting from loan growth, investment in the securities portfolio, and deposit outflows, primarily attributed to seasonally higher tax payments by commercial customers. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.74% at June 30, 2022, compared to 9.89% at March 31, 2022, and 10.43% at June 30, 2021. Declines in the value of available for sale securities due to rising interest rates in the first half of 2022 negatively impacted equity year to year by $116.5 million.

At June 30, 2022, the Company had available unsecured lines of credit of $165.0 million and lines of credit under lendable collateral value of $2.2 billion. Additionally, $2.1 million of debt securities and $0.7 million of residential and commercial real estate loans are available as collateral for potential borrowings.

1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Quarterly Trends 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 Selected Balance Sheet Data: Total Assets $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 Gross Loans 6,541,548 6,451,217 5,925,029 5,905,884 5,437,049 Total Deposits 9,188,953 9,243,768 8,067,589 8,334,172 7,836,436 Performance Measures: Net Income $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 Net Interest Margin 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.23 % Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 61,923 61,704 59,016 57,645 55,901 Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 Return on (annualized): Average Assets (ROA) 1.21 % 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.40 % Average Tangible Assets (ROTA)2 1.29 0.85 1.51 1.00 1.48 Average Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)2 13.01 8.02 14.29 9.56 13.88 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets2 9.74 9.89 11.09 10.62 10.43 Tangible Book Value Per Share2 $ 16.66 $ 17.12 $ 17.84 $ 17.52 $ 17.08 Efficiency Ratio 56.22 % 62.33 % 53.70 % 59.55 % 54.93 % Adjusted Operating Measures1: Adjusted Net Income $ 36,327 $ 27,056 $ 36,854 $ 29,350 $ 33,251 Adjusted Diluted EPS 0.59 0.44 0.62 0.51 0.59 Adjusted ROTA2 1.38 % 1.06 % 1.49 % 1.23 % 1.52 % Adjusted ROTCE2 13.97 10.01 14.11 11.72 14.27 Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.15 54.86 53.43 51.50 53.49 Net Adjusted Noninterest Expense as a

Percent of Average Tangible Assets2 2.00 1.99 1.96 1.95 1.98 Other Data: Market capitalization3 $ 2,028,996 $ 2,144,586 $ 2,070,465 $ 1,972,784 $ 1,893,141 Full-time equivalent employees 1,095 1,066 989 995 946 Number of ATMs 79 79 75 72 75 Full-service banking offices 58 58 54 52 48 1Non-GAAP measure, see “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 3Common shares outstanding multiplied by closing bid price on last day of each period.

Second Quarter 2022 Strategic Highlights

Capitalizing on Seacoast’s Commitment to Digital Transformation

Consistent investments in recent years in client-facing technology and high-performing bankers continue to generate solid performance in new customer acquisition and organic balance sheet growth. As we seek to build the most competitive banking franchise in Florida, we are driving continued transformation across our technology capabilities.

Early in 2022, we successfully launched a unified customer user experience by upgrading our digital platforms including mobile, consumer internet banking and business internet banking. These digital investments have dramatically improved our customer experience, reflected in a 20% reduction of inbound calls to our telephone support center. We expect to introduce additional digital features in the third and fourth quarters.

Use of online and mobile features including Zelle® have surpassed our estimates, with ten times the utilization of payment features compared to our previous platform. Over 15,000 online banking users have opted into our account aggregation service.

During the second quarter, we completed the first phase of our enhanced digital account opening solution, which streamlined account opening for customers while positioning the bank to more effectively scale across the state.

Driving Sustainable Growth and Expanding our Footprint

Seacoast’s balanced growth strategy includes organic growth and expansion initiatives across the state. Thus far in 2022, Seacoast has expanded the franchise into Naples, Sarasota, and Jacksonville. The combination of a strong Florida economy, the build-out of our commercial franchise across the state, and additions to our consumer and mortgage lending teams drove diversified loan production during the quarter.

During the second quarter, the Company continued to strengthen its commercial banking franchise, adding five commercial bankers across the footprint. In addition, Tom Lambert, previously with Truist, joined Seacoast as Market President for the Tampa Bay region. Tom is a well-known leader in the Tampa Bay market, having spent the last several years leading middle market for heritage BB&T.

The Company added six new treasury officers across the state during the second quarter, providing additional support and treasury management expertise further, supporting the Company’s middle market buildout.

Scaling and Evolving Our Culture

For the third consecutive year, Seacoast has been recognized by the Human Rights Foundation, earning a perfect score for Workplace Equality in the 2022 Corporate Equality index. In addition, the Orlando Business Journal recognized Seacoast as a Best Place to Work for 2022. These honors highlight our commitment to employees’ well-being, as well as our numerous diversity and inclusion initiatives.

OTHER INFORMATION

Conference Call Information

About Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida with approximately $10.8 billion in assets and $9.2 billion in deposits as of June 30, 2022. Seacoast provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at over 50 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. For more information about Seacoast, visit www.SeacoastBanking.com.

Additional Information

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except ratios and per share data) 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 2Q'22 2Q'21 Summary of Earnings Net income $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 53,343 $ 65,129 Adjusted net income1 36,327 27,056 36,854 29,350 33,251 63,383 68,748 Net interest income2 81,764 76,639 72,412 71,455 65,933 158,403 132,674 Net interest margin2,3 3.38 % 3.25 % 3.16 % 3.22 % 3.23 % 3.32 % 3.37 % Performance Ratios Return on average assets-GAAP basis3 1.21 % 0.79 % 1.43 % 0.93 % 1.40 % 1.00 % 1.50 % Return on average tangible assets-GAAP basis3,4 1.29 0.85 1.51 1.00 1.48 1.07 1.58 Adjusted return on average tangible assets1,3,4 1.38 1.06 1.49 1.23 1.52 1.23 1.63 Net adjusted noninterest expense to average tangible assets1,3,4 2.00 1.99 1.96 1.95 1.98 2.00 2.07 Return on average shareholders' equity-GAAP basis3 9.73 5.96 11.06 7.29 10.76 7.82 11.39 Return on average tangible common equity-GAAP basis3,4 13.01 8.02 14.29 9.56 13.88 10.46 14.73 Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1,3,4 13.97 10.01 14.11 11.72 14.27 11.95 15.12 Efficiency ratio5 56.22 62.33 53.70 59.55 54.93 59.17 54.05 Adjusted efficiency ratio1 53.15 54.86 53.43 51.50 53.49 53.97 52.72 Noninterest income to total revenue (excluding securities gains/losses) 17.45 17.14 20.89 21.09 18.94 17.30 20.03 Tangible common equity to tangible assets4 9.74 9.89 11.09 10.62 10.43 9.74 10.43 Average loan-to-deposit ratio 70.60 71.25 70.29 69.97 74.13 70.92 77.62 End of period loan-to-deposit ratio 71.34 70.01 73.84 71.46 69.93 71.34 69.93 Per Share Data Net income diluted-GAAP basis $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.86 $ 1.17 Net income basic-GAAP basis 0.53 0.34 0.62 0.40 0.57 0.87 1.18 Adjusted earnings1 0.59 0.44 0.62 0.51 0.59 1.03 1.23 Book value per share common 21.65 22.15 22.40 22.12 21.33 21.65 21.33 Tangible book value per share 16.66 17.12 17.84 17.52 17.08 16.66 17.08 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.30 0.13 1Non-GAAP measure - see "Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information and a reconciliation to GAAP. 2Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis using amortized cost. 3These ratios are stated on an annualized basis and are not necessarily indicative of future periods. 4The Company defines tangible assets as total assets less intangible assets, and tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets. 5Defined as noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles and gains, losses, and expenses on foreclosed properties divided by net operating revenue (net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income excluding securities gains and losses).





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Quarterly Trends Six Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 2Q'22 2Q'21 Interest on securities: Taxable $ 12,387 $ 10,041 $ 8,574 $ 7,775 $ 6,559 $ 22,428 $ 12,857 Nontaxable 138 140 139 143 147 278 295 Fees on PPP loans 676 1,373 3,011 5,218 3,877 2,049 9,267 Interest on PPP loans 65 150 341 699 1,251 215 2,747 Interest and fees on loans - excluding PPP loans 68,566 65,595 61,049 58,507 55,220 134,161 110,632 Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 1,917 933 828 867 709 2,850 1,295 Total Interest Income 83,749 78,232 73,942 73,209 67,763 161,981 137,093 Interest on deposits 994 767 711 849 980 1,761 2,045 Interest on time certificates 436 468 494 583 524 904 1,711 Interest on borrowed money 672 475 448 453 457 1,147 925 Total Interest Expense 2,102 1,710 1,653 1,885 1,961 3,812 4,681 Net Interest Income 81,647 76,522 72,289 71,324 65,802 158,169 132,412 Provision for credit losses 822 6,556 (3,942 ) 5,091 (4,855 ) 7,378 (10,570 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 80,825 69,966 76,231 66,233 70,657 150,791 142,982 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 3,408 2,801 2,606 2,495 2,338 6,209 4,676 Interchange income 4,255 4,128 4,135 4,131 4,145 8,383 7,965 Wealth management income 2,774 2,659 2,356 2,562 2,387 5,433 4,710 Mortgage banking fees 932 1,686 2,030 2,550 2,977 2,618 7,202 Marine finance fees 312 191 147 152 177 503 366 SBA gains 473 156 200 812 232 629 519 BOLI income 1,349 1,334 1,295 1,128 872 2,683 1,731 Other 3,761 2,870 6,316 5,228 2,249 6,631 5,993 17,264 15,825 19,085 19,058 15,377 33,089 33,162 Securities losses, net (300 ) (452 ) (379 ) (30 ) (55 ) (752 ) (169 ) Total Noninterest Income 16,964 15,373 18,706 19,028 15,322 32,337 32,993 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and wages 28,056 28,219 25,005 27,919 22,966 56,275 44,359 Employee benefits 4,151 5,501 4,763 4,177 3,953 9,652 8,933 Outsourced data processing costs 6,043 6,156 5,165 5,610 4,676 12,199 9,144 Telephone / data lines 908 733 790 810 838 1,641 1,623 Occupancy 4,050 3,986 3,500 3,541 3,310 8,036 7,099 Furniture and equipment 1,588 1,426 1,403 1,567 1,166 3,014 2,420 Marketing 1,882 1,171 1,060 1,353 1,002 3,053 2,170 Legal and professional fees 2,946 4,789 2,461 4,151 2,182 7,735 4,764 FDIC assessments 699 789 713 651 515 1,488 1,041 Amortization of intangibles 1,446 1,446 1,304 1,306 1,212 2,892 2,423 Foreclosed property expense and net (gain) loss on sale (968 ) (164 ) (175 ) 66 (90 ) (1,132 ) (155 ) Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments — 142 — 133 — 142 — Other 5,347 4,723 4,274 3,984 4,054 10,070 8,083 Total Noninterest Expense 56,148 58,917 50,263 55,268 45,784 115,065 91,904 Income Before Income Taxes 41,641 26,422 44,674 29,993 40,195 68,063 84,071 Income taxes 8,886 5,834 8,344 7,049 8,785 14,720 18,942 Net Income $ 32,755 $ 20,588 $ 36,330 $ 22,944 $ 31,410 $ 53,343 $ 65,129 Per share of common stock: Net income diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.33 $ 0.62 $ 0.40 $ 0.56 $ 0.86 $ 1.17 Net income basic 0.53 0.34 0.62 0.40 0.57 0.87 1.18 Cash dividends declared 0.17 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.30 0.13 Average diluted shares outstanding 61,923 61,704 59,016 57,645 55,901 61,818 55,827 Average basic shares outstanding 61,409 61,127 58,462 57,148 55,421 61,269 55,347





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 363,343 $ 351,128 $ 238,750 $ 199,460 $ 97,468 Interest bearing deposits with other banks 538,025 871,387 498,979 1,028,235 1,351,377 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 901,368 1,222,515 737,729 1,227,695 1,448,845 Time deposits with other banks 4,730 5,975 — 750 750 Debt Securities: Available for sale (at fair value) 1,800,791 1,706,619 1,644,319 1,546,155 1,322,776 Held to maturity (at amortized cost) 794,785 747,004 638,640 526,502 493,467 Total Debt Securities 2,595,576 2,453,623 2,282,959 2,072,657 1,816,243 Loans held for sale 14,205 20,615 31,791 49,597 42,793 Loans 6,541,548 6,451,217 5,925,029 5,905,884 5,437,049 Less: Allowance for credit losses (90,769 ) (89,838 ) (83,315 ) (87,823 ) (81,127 ) Net Loans 6,450,779 6,361,379 5,841,714 5,818,061 5,355,922 Bank premises and equipment, net 74,784 74,617 72,404 71,250 69,392 Other real estate owned 2,419 11,567 13,618 13,628 12,804 Goodwill 286,606 286,606 252,154 252,154 221,176 Other intangible assets, net 20,062 21,549 14,845 16,153 14,106 Bank owned life insurance 207,724 206,375 205,041 193,747 158,506 Net deferred tax assets 60,080 47,222 27,321 24,187 21,839 Other assets 193,371 192,774 201,857 153,619 154,457 Total Assets $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Noninterest demand $ 3,593,201 $ 3,522,700 $ 3,075,534 $ 3,086,466 $ 2,952,160 Interest-bearing demand 2,269,148 2,253,562 1,890,212 1,845,165 1,763,884 Savings 946,738 937,839 895,019 834,309 811,516 Money market 1,911,847 1,999,027 1,651,881 1,951,639 1,807,190 Other time certificates 350,571 397,491 404,601 437,973 335,370 Brokered time certificates — — — 20,000 20,000 Time certificates of more than $250,000 117,448 133,149 150,342 158,620 146,316 Total Deposits 9,188,953 9,243,768 8,067,589 8,334,172 7,836,436 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 110,578 120,922 121,565 105,548 119,973 Subordinated debt 71,786 71,716 71,646 71,576 71,506 Other liabilities 110,812 112,126 109,897 91,682 106,571 Total Liabilities 9,482,129 9,548,532 8,370,697 8,602,978 8,134,486 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 6,141 6,124 5,850 5,835 5,544 Additional paid in capital 1,065,167 1,062,462 963,851 959,644 862,598 Retained earnings 393,431 371,192 358,598 329,918 314,584 Treasury stock (11,632 ) (10,459 ) (10,569 ) (10,146 ) (10,180 ) 1,453,107 1,429,319 1,317,730 1,285,251 1,172,546 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (123,532 ) (73,034 ) (6,994 ) 5,269 9,801 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,329,575 1,356,285 1,310,736 1,290,520 1,182,347 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 10,811,704 $ 10,904,817 $ 9,681,433 $ 9,893,498 $ 9,316,833 Common shares outstanding 61,410 61,239 58,504 58,349 55,436





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES (Amounts in thousands) 2Q'22 1Q'22 4Q'21 3Q'21 2Q'21 Credit Analysis Net (recoveries) charge-offs - non-acquired loans $ (75 ) $ 72 $ 541 $ 198 $ 214 Net (recoveries) charge-offs - acquired loans (49 ) 7 29 1,234 441 Total Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs (124 ) 79 570 1,432 655 Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - non-acquired loans — % — % 0.04 % 0.01 % 0.02 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans - acquired loans — — — 0.09 0.03 Total Net (Recoveries) Charge-offs to Average Loans — — 0.04 0.10 0.05 Allowance for credit losses - non-acquired loans $ 70,215 $ 67,261 $ 64,710 $ 64,740 $ 64,525 Allowance for credit losses - acquired loans 20,554 22,577 18,605 23,083 16,602 Total Allowance for Credit Losses $ 90,769 $ 89,838 $ 83,315 $ 87,823 $ 81,127 Non-acquired loans at end of period $ 5,389,405 $ 5,169,973 $ 4,860,171 $ 4,608,801 $ 4,290,622 Acquired loans at end of period 1,134,940 1,241,988 973,751 1,106,481 782,315 Paycheck Protection Program loans at end of period 17,203 39,256 91,107 190,602 364,112 Total Loans $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 $ 5,925,029 $ 5,905,884 $ 5,437,049 Non-acquired loans allowance for credit losses to non-acquired loans at end of period 1.30 % 1.30 % 1.33 % 1.40 % 1.50 % Total allowance for credit losses to total loans at end of period 1.39 1.39 1.41 1.49 1.49 Total allowance for credit losses to total loans, excluding PPP loans 1.39 1.40 1.43 1.54 1.60 Purchase discount on acquired loans at end of period 1.84 1.89 2.27 2.27 2.98 End of Period Nonperforming loans $ 26,442 $ 26,209 $ 30,598 $ 32,612 $ 32,920 Other real estate owned 109 9,256 12,223 11,843 11,019 Properties previously used in bank operations included in other real estate owned 2,310 2,310 1,395 1,785 1,785 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 28,861 $ 37,775 $ 44,216 $ 46,240 $ 45,724 Accruing troubled debt restructures (TDRs) $ 4,022 $ 4,454 $ 3,917 $ 4,047 $ 4,037 Nonperforming Loans to Loans at End of Period 0.40 % 0.41 % 0.52 % 0.55 % 0.61 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets at End of Period 0.27 0.35 0.46 0.47 0.49 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Loans 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Construction and land development $ 350,025 $ 259,421 $ 230,824 $ 227,459 $ 234,347 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,254,343 1,284,515 1,197,774 1,201,336 1,127,640 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 1,972,540 1,966,150 1,736,439 1,673,587 1,412,439 Residential real estate 1,647,465 1,599,645 1,425,354 1,467,329 1,226,536 Commercial and financial 1,124,771 1,132,506 1,069,356 982,552 900,206 Consumer 175,201 169,724 174,175 163,019 171,769 Paycheck Protection Program 17,203 39,256 91,107 190,602 364,112 Total Loans $ 6,541,548 $ 6,451,217 $ 5,925,029 $ 5,905,884 $ 5,437,049





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1

(Unaudited)

SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES 2Q'22 1Q'22 2Q'21 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,517,879 $ 12,387 1.97 % $ 2,406,399 $ 10,041 1.67 % $ 1,629,410 $ 6,559 1.61 % Nontaxable 22,443 175 3.12 24,042 177 2.94 25,581 186 2.90 Total Securities 2,540,322 12,562 1.98 2,430,441 10,218 1.68 1,654,991 6,745 1.63 Federal funds sold 644,144 1,281 0.80 738,588 350 0.19 816,455 226 0.11 Other investments 46,257 636 5.51 44,999 583 5.25 108,868 483 1.78 Loans excluding PPP loans 6,454,444 68,647 4.27 6,276,964 65,675 4.24 5,092,897 55,313 4.36 PPP loans 26,322 741 11.29 61,923 1,523 9.98 505,339 5,127 4.07 Total Loans 6,480,766 69,388 4.29 6,338,887 67,198 4.30 5,598,236 60,440 4.33 Total Earning Assets 9,711,489 83,867 3.46 9,552,915 78,349 3.33 8,178,550 67,894 3.33 Allowance for credit losses (90,242 ) (87,467 ) (86,042 ) Cash and due from banks 389,695 365,835 327,171 Premises and equipment 74,614 75,876 70,033 Intangible assets 307,411 304,321 235,964 Bank owned life insurance 206,839 205,500 133,484 Other assets 240,712 211,536 166,686 Total Assets $ 10,840,518 $ 10,628,516 $ 9,025,846 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,262,408 $ 293 0.05 % $ 2,097,383 $ 190 0.04 % $ 1,692,178 $ 235 0.06 % Savings 962,264 64 0.03 925,348 65 0.03 790,734 118 0.06 Money market 1,938,421 637 0.13 1,976,660 512 0.11 1,736,481 627 0.14 Time deposits 496,186 436 0.35 560,681 468 0.34 533,350 524 0.39 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 120,437 94 0.31 118,146 39 0.13 115,512 35 0.12 Other borrowings 71,740 579 3.24 71,670 436 2.47 71,460 422 2.37 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,851,456 2,103 0.14 5,749,888 1,710 0.12 4,939,715 1,961 0.16 Noninterest demand 3,520,700 3,336,121 2,799,643 Other liabilities 117,793 141,972 116,093 Total Liabilities 9,489,949 9,227,981 7,855,451 Shareholders' equity 1,350,568 1,400,535 1,170,395 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 10,840,518 $ 10,628,516 $ 9,025,846 Cost of deposits 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.10 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 81,764 3.38 % $ 76,639 3.25 % $ 65,933 3.23 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSES, YIELDS AND RATES 1 (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Average Yield/ Average Yield/ (Amounts in thousands, except ratios) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Earning assets: Securities: Taxable $ 2,462,447 $ 22,428 1.82 % $ 1,590,152 $ 12,857 1.62 % Nontaxable 23,238 352 3.03 25,756 373 2.90 Total Securities 2,485,685 22,780 1.83 1,615,908 13,230 1.64 Federal funds sold 691,105 1,631 0.48 556,425 299 0.11 Other investments 45,631 1,219 5.39 96,422 996 2.08 Loans excluding PPP loans 6,366,194 134,322 4.25 5,121,114 110,817 4.36 PPP loans 44,024 2,264 10.37 557,247 12,013 4.35 Total Loans 6,410,218 136,586 4.30 5,678,361 122,830 4.36 Total Earning Assets 9,632,639 162,216 3.40 7,947,116 137,355 3.49 Allowance for credit losses (88,862 ) (88,873 ) Cash and due from banks 377,831 291,626 Premises and equipment 75,241 72,141 Intangible assets 305,875 236,640 Bank owned life insurance 206,173 132,785 Other assets 226,205 165,658 Total Assets $ 10,735,102 $ 8,757,093 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing demand $ 2,180,351 $ 483 0.04 % $ 1,646,587 $ 493 0.06 % Savings 943,908 129 0.03 756,693 255 0.07 Money market 1,957,435 1,149 0.12 1,673,559 1,297 0.16 Time deposits 528,255 904 0.35 621,844 1,711 0.55 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 119,298 133 0.22 114,181 76 0.13 Other borrowings 71,706 1,015 2.85 71,425 849 2.40 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 5,800,953 3,813 0.13 4,884,289 4,681 0.19 Noninterest demand 3,428,921 2,616,856 Other liabilities 129,812 102,450 Total Liabilities 9,359,686 7,603,595 Shareholders' equity 1,375,413 1,153,499 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 10,735,102 $ 8,757,093 Cost of deposits 0.06 % 0.10 % Interest expense as a % of earning assets 0.08 % 0.12 % Net interest income as a % of earning assets $ 158,403 3.32 % $ 132,674 3.37 % 1On a fully taxable equivalent basis. All yields and rates have been computed using amortized cost. Fees on loans have been included in interest on loans. Nonaccrual loans are included in loan balances.





CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited) SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA AND SUBSIDIARIES June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Amounts in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Customer Relationship Funding Noninterest demand Commercial $ 2,945,445 $ 2,939,595 $ 2,477,111 $ 2,535,922 $ 2,431,928 Retail 464,214 458,809 458,626 416,779 401,988 Public funds 143,075 86,419 107,523 84,337 88,057 Other 40,467 37,877 32,274 49,428 30,187 Total Noninterest Demand 3,593,201 3,522,700 3,075,534 3,086,466 2,952,160 Interest-bearing demand Commercial 769,948 610,109 497,466 554,366 545,797 Retail 1,207,698 1,392,490 1,144,635 1,069,668 958,619 Public funds 291,502 250,963 248,111 221,131 259,468 Total Interest-Bearing Demand 2,269,148 2,253,562 1,890,212 1,845,165 1,763,884 Total transaction accounts Commercial 3,715,393 3,549,704 2,974,577 3,090,288 2,977,725 Retail 1,671,912 1,851,299 1,603,261 1,486,447 1,360,607 Public funds 434,577 337,382 355,634 305,468 347,525 Other 40,467 37,877 32,274 49,428 30,187 Total Transaction Accounts 5,862,349 5,776,262 4,965,746 4,931,631 4,716,044 Savings 946,738 937,839 895,019 834,309 811,516 Money market Commercial 819,452 856,117 732,639 827,901 787,894 Retail 914,918 931,702 840,054 834,628 737,554 Brokered 106,823 126,168 8,007 196,548 187,023 Public funds 70,654 85,040 71,181 92,562 94,719 Total Money Market 1,911,847 1,999,027 1,651,881 1,951,639 1,807,190 Brokered time certificates — — — 20,000 20,000 Other time certificates 468,019 530,640 554,943 596,593 481,686 468,019 530,640 554,943 616,593 501,686 Total Deposits $ 9,188,953 $ 9,243,768 $ 8,067,589 $ 8,334,172 $ 7,836,436 Customer sweep accounts $ 110,578 $ 120,922 $ 121,565 $ 105,548 $ 119,973





Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes these presentations provide useful supplemental information, and a clearer understanding of the Company’s performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures enhance investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and performance and if not provided would be requested by the investor community. These measures are also useful in understanding performance trends and facilitate comparisons with the performance of other financial institutions. The limitations associated with operating measures are the risk that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items comprising these measures and that different companies might define or calculate these measures differently. The Company provides reconciliations between GAAP and these non-GAAP measures. These disclosures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP.