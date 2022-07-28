First Solar, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net sales of $621 million

Net income per diluted share of $0.52

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.9 billion

YTD net bookings of 27.1 GW DC

10.4 GW DC of net bookings since prior earnings call have a base Average Selling Price (ASP), prior to the application of pricing adjustors, of $0.301 per watt

Record expected module shipment backlog of over 44 GW DC

Earnings guidance lowered due to legacy systems business asset impairment in Chile and Japanese Yen devaluation



TEMPE, Ariz., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Net sales for the second quarter were $621 million, an increase of $254 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to increased module sales.

Operating income for the second quarter was $145 million, compared to an operating loss of $58 million in the prior quarter. Second quarter operating income increased primarily due to increased module sales volume and a gain on the sale of the Company’s Japan project development platform, partially offset by an impairment associated with a legacy systems business asset in Chile.

The Company reported second quarter income per diluted share of $0.52, compared to a loss per diluted share of $0.41 in the prior quarter.

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter increased to $1.9 billion from $1.6 billion at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to proceeds from the sale of the Company’s Japan project development platform.

“We are pleased with our second quarter results,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Our competitive differentiators, including our technology, agile contracting, certainty, and the promise of responsibly-produced solar, have sustained our bookings momentum and continue to drive demand. We now have a record backlog of over 44 GWs, extending the horizon for future expected deliveries to 2026. The 10.4 GWs of new bookings since our prior earnings call in April brings our total year-to-date bookings to 27.1 GWs.”

The complete 2022 guidance has been updated as follows:

Prior Current Net Sales $2.4B to $2.6B $2.55B to $2.8B Gross Profit (1)(2) $155M to $215M $115M to $165M Operating Expenses (3) $365M to $380M $350M to $365M Operating Income (2)(4)(5) $55M to $150M $5M to $70M Earnings (Loss) per Diluted Share $0.00 to $0.60 $(0.25) to $0.25 Net Cash Balance (6) $1.1B to $1.35B $1.3B to $1.5B Capital Expenditures $850M to $1.1B Unchanged Shipments 8.9GW to 9.4GW Unchanged

——————————

(1) Includes $10 million to $15 million of underutilization losses

(2) Includes $40 million to $50 million of losses associated with a legacy systems business asset in Chile

(3) Includes $80 million to $85 million of production start-up expense

(4) Includes $90 million to $100 million of production start-up expense and underutilization losses

(5) Includes $245 million pre-tax gain related to the sale of the Japan project development and O&M platforms

(6) Defined as cash, marketable securities, and restricted cash less expected debt at the end of 2022

The guidance figures presented above are forward-looking statements that are subject to a variety of assumptions and estimates. Investors are encouraged to listen to the conference call and to review the accompanying materials, which contain more information about First Solar’s second quarter 2022 financial results, 2022 guidance, and financial outlook.

Conference Call Details

First Solar has scheduled a conference call for today, July 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET, to discuss this announcement. A live webcast of this conference call and accompanying materials are available at investor.firstsolar.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, August 27, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1 (800) 770-2030 if you are calling from within the United States or +1 (647) 362-9199 if you are calling from outside the United States. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website approximately five hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for 90 days.

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 1,701,217 $ 1,450,654 Marketable securities 143,944 375,389 Accounts receivable trade, net 454,431 429,436 Accounts receivable unbilled, net 35,438 25,273 Inventories 810,461 666,299 Other current assets 237,926 244,192 Total current assets 3,383,417 3,191,243 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,988,979 2,649,587 PV solar power systems, net 156,215 217,293 Project assets 29,589 315,488 Deferred tax assets, net 61,732 59,162 Restricted marketable securities 200,266 244,726 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 38,728 45,509 Inventories 239,025 237,512 Other assets 306,956 438,764 Total assets $ 7,419,369 $ 7,413,746 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 160,963 $ 193,374 Income taxes payable 29,441 4,543 Accrued expenses 344,205 288,450 Current portion of long-term debt 5,150 3,896 Deferred revenue 227,466 201,868 Other current liabilities 36,329 34,747 Total current liabilities 803,554 726,878 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 134,146 139,145 Long-term debt 170,017 236,005 Other liabilities 415,825 352,167 Total liabilities 1,523,542 1,454,195 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 106,594,255 and 106,332,315 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 107 106 Additional paid-in capital 2,868,945 2,871,352 Accumulated earnings 3,197,005 3,184,455 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (170,230 ) (96,362 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,895,827 5,959,551 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,419,369 $ 7,413,746

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)