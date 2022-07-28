Suzanne Behrens Joins Granicus as Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granicus , the leading provider of government experience technologies and services, today announced the appointment of Suzanne Behrens as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). With over three decades of experience in public sector technology, Behrens’ expertise will be instrumental as Granicus accelerates its mission to help governments achieve their transformation goals and deliver powerful digital experiences to their communities.



Prior to joining Granicus, Behrens spent 16 years at Microsoft, helping to build and manage the company’s public sector marketing and inside sales function. Under her leadership, Microsoft grew its public sector business from $100 million to over $3 billion in revenue. Most recently, Behrens served as CEO of Kenner Technologies, a company focused on implementing technology solutions for federal, state, and local government organizations. She also successfully built a marketing consulting organization, Proven Outcomes, to help government technology and financial technology companies build and execute their marketing strategies and organizational plans.

“Granicus is making a real difference in the public sector. It isn’t taking the standard, one-dimensional approach to digital transformation of just streamlining technology or automating manual processes — it’s fundamentally changing and improving the way governments operate and engage with citizens to deliver sustainable community impact,” said Suzanne Behrens, Granicus CMO. “My whole career has been in the public sector, and I've always been passionate about leveraging technology to deliver more powerful experiences for citizens and those who serve them. Granicus shares those same goals, and I’m thrilled to join such an amazing company and bring my experience to help deliver improved outcomes to communities in this next phase of growth.”

Granicus has experienced significant growth over the past several years as government agencies have rapidly adopted cloud-based software and digital services from high-scale providers that are able to quickly and cost-effectively help them advance their digital experience goals while supporting government-scale data security and platform performance.

“Now more than ever, governments are looking for ways to effectively connect and engage with communities and better understand their needs. To that end, there’s a major opportunity for Granicus to scale and empower government leaders to make every interaction easy and impactful,” said Mark Hynes, CEO of Granicus. “Suzanne’s track record for leading and scaling results-based marketing teams will be critical for the company as we accelerate our efforts to bring governments closer to the people they serve.”

Granicus has created the industry’s first purpose-built Government Experience Cloud that helps governments accelerate their digital transformation. The company’s purpose-built solution connects over 500,000 government professionals with 300M opt-in subscribers — making Granicus the largest community of digital government practitioners in the world. Now powering over 30 billion digital interactions annually, the company is proud to serve as a critical strategic partner to government innovators committed to delivering human, equitable, and secure government experiences.

To learn more about how Granicus is transforming citizen engagement for governments globally, visit https://granicus.com/

Granicus connects governments with the people they serve through their portfolio designed specifically for the public sector. Over 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies and more than 300 million citizen subscribers power an unmatched Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and residents across the U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. By simplifying interactions with residents, while disseminating critical information, Granicus brings governments closer to the people they serve—driving meaningful change for communities around the globe.

