CTS Corporation to Participate in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

LISLE, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) announced today that Ashish Agrawal, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the Oppenheimer 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 10, 2022, at 9:55 a.m. (EDT), which will be held virtually. You may access a live webcast of the event using this link or from the Investors section of the CTS Corporation website at www.ctscorp.com. The webcast will also be available for replay on this website for 90 days following the presentation.
About CTS
CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets. For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.
Contact
Ashish Agrawal
Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
CTS Corporation
4925 Indiana Avenue
Lisle, IL 60532 USA
+1 (630) 577-8800
ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com