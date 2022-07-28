Parsons and AVEVA Announce Digital Asset Management Collaboration

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced a partnership with the AVEVA Group plc as a registered system integrator (SI). This partnership adds to the company’s Parsons X digital software- and vendor-agnostic toolbox, helping renewable energy, oil and gas, power, chemicals and mining customers make real-time optimal data-driven project and asset management decisions through innovative solutions.



AVEVA is a global leader in industrial engineering, design, and information management software. Their solutions are deployed at more than 100,000 customer sites supporting over 75% of the oil and natural gas global daily production, 49 of the top 50 chemicals companies, and more than 1,000 power plants worldwide.

“We’re living in a digital world. Through this partnership, we are helping our customers accelerate their digital transitions with software agnostic, scalable offerings that ensure each client has the right tool for their project,” said Joe Cudney, senior vice president of energy and environment for Parsons. “Leveraging AVEVA’s suite of solutions will help our customers improve planning and design, optimize maintenance, and reduce costs across all our markets, and is a natural fit with Parsons’ industry leading project and construction management offerings.”

As a system integrator, Parsons has access to software solutions that span integrated process design, simulation, engineering, procurement, construction, and handover processes – a reliable asset management tool helping deliver superior performance by driving value, agility, and sustainability over the entire lifecycle of a project.

“Our system integrators are critical to delivering our technologies, and we look forward to working with Parsons across the many infrastructure markets they serve,” said Kerry Grimes, senior vice president of Partner Sales for AVEVA. “By coupling our digital platform with Parsons’ engineering and project management expertise, we will continue to drive value for our customers and help grow the AVEVA footprint in the renewable energy, chemicals, and mining industries, among others.”

Parsons continues accelerating the world’s digital transformation revolution with cutting-edge innovation. Parsons X combines technology solutions from various vendors like AVEVA, enhancing the company’s decades of digital leadership while unlocking an enterprise approach that drives further efficiency, agility, and digital delivery into the critical infrastructure markets.

To learn more about Parsons’ digital capabilities and how to take your next project to the Power of X, visit www.Parsons.com/X.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers and partners.

Over 20,000 enterprises in over 100 countries rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe and reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA enables teams to engineer efficiently and optimize operations, driving growth and sustainability.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we’re making an impact.

