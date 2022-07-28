Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

Summary



Net income of $21.9 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share

ROAA, ROAE, and ROATCE all increased from prior quarter

Total loans increased 18.5% annualized from prior quarter

Net interest margin increased 15 basis points from prior quarter to 3.65%

Efficiency ratio improved to 53.10% from 55.73% in prior quarter



EFFINGHAM, Ill., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income of $21.9 million, or $0.97 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $20.7 million, or $0.92 diluted earnings per share, for the first quarter of 2022. This also compares to net income of $20.1 million, or $0.88 diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of 2021.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We continue to generate improvement in our financial performance as a result of the strategic initiatives we have implemented over the past few years to strengthen our commercial banking team, increase our focus on higher growth markets, and improve operational efficiencies. We had another exceptionally strong quarter of loan production, which resulted in 18% annualized growth in total loans, as well as continued expansion in our net interest margin. The loan growth and margin expansion drove increases in our revenue and earnings, as well as improved efficiencies and returns compared to the prior quarter.

“Our loan pipeline remains strong, although we expect loan growth to moderate in the second half of the year as it is likely that higher rates and concern about weakening economic conditions will have a greater impact on loan demand. However, with our continued loan growth and margin expansion, combined with stable expense levels, we believe that we are well positioned to generate further improvement in earnings and returns,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.65%, compared to 3.50% for the first quarter of 2022, due primarily to a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets and an increase in the average yield on earning assets. The Company’s net interest margin benefits from accretion income on purchased loan portfolios, which contributed 3 basis points to net interest margin in both the first and second quarters of 2022.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest margin increased 36 basis points from 3.29%, primarily due to a favorable shift in the mix of earning assets and an increase in the average yield on earning assets. Accretion income on purchased loan portfolios contributed 9 basis points to net interest margin in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding the impact of accretion income, net interest margin increased 42 basis points from the second quarter of 2021.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $61.3 million, an increase of 7.9% from $56.8 million for the first quarter of 2022, which was primarily due to higher average loan balances and an increase in net interest margin. PPP loan income totaled $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2022. Accretion income associated with purchased loan portfolios totaled $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, unchanged from $0.6 million for the first quarter of 2022.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $11.2 million, or 22.4%, due to higher average earning assets and an increase in net interest margin. Accretion income for the second quarter of 2021 was $1.3 million. PPP loan income totaled $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $14.6 million, a decrease of 6.4% from $15.6 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily attributable to lower wealth management revenue due to a decline in assets under administration resulting from market performance.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income decreased 16.1% from $17.4 million. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decline in residential mortgage banking revenue and other income.

Wealth management revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $6.1 million, a decrease of 14.0% from $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2022. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, wealth management revenue decreased 5.9%, primarily due to a decline in assets under administration resulting from market performance.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $41.3 million, an increase of 1.1% from $40.9 million in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expense resulting from a modest increase in staffing levels and higher incentive compensation.

Relative to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense decreased 15.5% from $48.9 million. Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2021 included $3.6 million in professional fees related to the settlement of a prior tax issue and $3.7 million in FHLB advance prepayment fees.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans outstanding were $5.80 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $5.54 billion at March 31, 2022, and $4.84 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in total loans from March 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to higher balances of commercial real estate loans, partially offset by lower period-end balances of commercial FHA warehouse lines and continued forgiveness of PPP loans.

Equipment finance balances increased $27.9 million from March 31, 2022 to $985.5 million at June 30, 2022.

Compared to loan balances at June 30, 2021, growth in equipment finance balances, other commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer loans was partially offset by declines in commercial FHA warehouse lines, PPP loans and residential real estate loans.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.18 billion at June 30, 2022, compared with $6.06 billion at March 31, 2022, and $5.20 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in total deposits from the end of the prior quarter was primarily attributable to growth in noninterest-bearing and lower cost interest-bearing deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming loans totaled $56.9 million, or 0.98% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared with $52.9 million, or 0.95% of total loans, at March 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming loans was attributable to one commercial real estate loan where no loss is currently expected. At June 30, 2021, nonperforming loans totaled $61.4 million, or 1.27% of total loans.

Net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2022 were $2.8 million, or 0.20% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $2.3 million, or 0.17% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the first quarter of 2022, and $4.0 million, or 0.33% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the second quarter of 2021.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans of $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2022, which was primarily related to the growth in total loans and weakening economic conditions.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 0.95% of total loans and 96.5% of nonperforming loans at June 30, 2022, compared with 0.96% of total loans and 100.1% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2022.

Capital

At June 30, 2022, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:









Bank Level

Ratios as of

June 30, 2022 Consolidated

Ratios as of

June 30, 2022







Minimum

Regulatory

Requirements (2) Total capital to risk-weighted assets 10.60% 11.44% 10.50% Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 9.85% 8.63% 8.50% Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.12% 7.98% 4.00% Common equity Tier 1 capital 9.85% 7.66% 7.00% Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) NA 6.22% NA

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 15 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.

(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter of 2022, the Company did not repurchase any shares under its stock repurchase program. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $18.6 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday, July 29, 2022, to discuss its financial results.

Telephone Access: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI640d5b3f68364a9991310d1cfd490581

A slide presentation relating to the second quarter 2022 financial results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. This earnings release should be read together with the slide presentation. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Webcasts and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at investors.midlandsb.com under the “News and Events” tab.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.44 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.60 billion. Midland provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; developments and uncertainty related to the future use and availability of some reference rates, such as the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate, as well as other alternative reference rates, and the adoption of a substitute; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Earnings Summary Net interest income $ 61,334 $ 56,827 $ 54,301 $ 51,396 $ 50,110 Provision for credit losses 5,441 4,167 467 (184 ) (455 ) Noninterest income 14,613 15,613 22,523 15,143 17,417 Noninterest expense 41,339 40,884 45,757 41,292 48,941 Income before income taxes 29,167 27,389 30,600 25,431 19,041 Income taxes 7,284 6,640 7,493 5,883 (1,083 ) Net income $ 21,883 $ 20,749 $ 23,107 $ 19,548 $ 20,124 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 0.86 $ 0.88 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 22,360,819 22,350,307 22,350,771 22,577,880 22,677,515 Return on average assets 1.19 % 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.15 % 1.20 % Return on average shareholders' equity 13.65 % 12.80 % 14.04 % 11.90 % 12.59 % Return on average tangible common equity(1) 19.14 % 17.84 % 19.69 % 16.76 % 17.85 % Net interest margin 3.65 % 3.50 % 3.25 % 3.34 % 3.29 % Efficiency ratio(1) 53.10 % 55.73 % 52.61 % 58.78 % 60.19 % Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary(1) Adjusted earnings $ 22,191 $ 20,815 $ 25,416 $ 19,616 $ 19,755 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 Adjusted return on average assets 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.17 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 13.84 % 12.84 % 15.44 % 11.94 % 12.36 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 19.41 % 17.89 % 21.65 % 16.82 % 17.52 % Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 35,902 $ 32,041 $ 36,324 $ 28,379 $ 26,967 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.95 % 1.79 % 1.98 % 1.67 % 1.60 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 - 14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net interest income: Interest income $ 69,236 $ 62,748 $ 60,427 $ 58,490 $ 58,397 Interest expense 7,902 5,921 6,126 7,094 8,287 Net interest income 61,334 56,827 54,301 51,396 50,110 Provision for credit losses: Provision for credit losses on loans 4,741 4,132 - - - Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 700 256 388 - (265 ) Provision for other credit losses - (221 ) 79 (184 ) (190 ) Total provision for credit losses 5,441 4,167 467 (184 ) (455 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 55,893 52,660 53,834 51,580 50,565 Noninterest income: Wealth management revenue 6,143 7,139 7,176 7,175 6,529 Residential mortgage banking revenue 384 599 1,103 1,287 1,562 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,304 2,068 2,338 2,268 1,916 Interchange revenue 3,590 3,280 3,677 3,651 3,797 (Loss) gain on sales of investment securities, net (101 ) - - 160 377 Gain on termination of hedged interest swap - - 1,845 - - Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights (869 ) (394 ) (2,072 ) (3,037 ) (1,148 ) Company-owned life insurance 840 1,019 1,904 869 863 Other income 2,322 1,902 6,552 2,770 3,521 Total noninterest income 14,613 15,613 22,523 15,143 17,417 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 22,645 21,870 22,109 22,175 22,071 Occupancy and equipment 3,489 3,755 3,429 3,701 3,796 Data processing 6,082 5,873 5,819 6,495 6,288 Professional 1,516 1,972 1,499 1,738 5,549 Amortization of intangible assets 1,318 1,398 1,425 1,445 1,470 Loss on mortgage servicing rights held for sale - - - 79 143 FHLB advances prepayment fees - - 4,859 - 3,669 Other expense 6,289 6,016 6,617 5,659 5,955 Total noninterest expense 41,339 40,884 45,757 41,292 48,941 Income before income taxes 29,167 27,389 30,600 25,431 19,041 Income taxes 7,284 6,640 7,493 5,883 (1,083 ) Net income $ 21,883 $ 20,749 $ 23,107 $ 19,548 $ 20,124 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.92 $ 1.03 $ 0.86 $ 0.88 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.97 $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 0.86 $ 0.88





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,117 $ 332,264 $ 680,371 $ 662,643 $ 425,100 Investment securities 769,278 858,246 916,132 900,319 756,831 Loans 5,795,544 5,539,961 5,224,801 4,915,554 4,835,866 Allowance for credit losses on loans (54,898 ) (52,938 ) (51,062 ) (55,675 ) (58,664 ) Total loans, net 5,740,646 5,487,023 5,173,739 4,859,879 4,777,202 Loans held for sale 5,298 8,931 32,045 26,621 12,187 Premises and equipment, net 77,668 77,857 79,220 79,701 80,699 Other real estate owned 11,131 11,537 12,059 11,931 12,768 Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value 25,879 27,484 28,865 30,916 34,577 Goodwill 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 161,904 Other intangible assets, net 23,559 22,976 24,374 26,065 27,900 Company-owned life insurance 148,900 148,060 148,378 149,146 148,277 Other assets 201,432 202,433 186,718 184,834 192,565 Total assets $ 7,435,812 $ 7,338,715 $ 7,443,805 $ 7,093,959 $ 6,630,010 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,972,261 $ 1,965,032 $ 2,245,701 $ 1,672,901 $ 1,366,453 Interest-bearing deposits 4,212,177 4,092,507 3,864,947 3,928,475 3,829,898 Total deposits 6,184,438 6,057,539 6,110,648 5,601,376 5,196,351 Short-term borrowings 67,689 60,352 76,803 66,666 75,985 FHLB advances and other borrowings 285,000 310,171 310,171 440,171 440,171 Subordinated debt 139,277 139,184 139,091 138,998 138,906 Trust preferred debentures 49,674 49,524 49,374 49,235 49,094 Other liabilities 73,546 76,959 93,881 139,669 81,317 Total liabilities 6,799,624 6,693,729 6,779,968 6,436,115 5,981,824 Total shareholders’ equity 636,188 644,986 663,837 657,844 648,186 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,435,812 $ 7,338,715 $ 7,443,805 $ 7,093,959 $ 6,630,010





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Loan Portfolio Equipment finance loans $ 546,267 $ 528,572 $ 521,973 $ 486,623 $ 464,380 Equipment finance leases 439,202 429,000 423,280 412,430 407,161 Commercial FHA warehouse lines 23,872 83,999 91,927 180,248 129,607 SBA PPP loans 6,409 22,862 52,477 82,410 146,728 Other commercial loans 814,710 802,692 783,811 718,054 683,365 Total commercial loans and leases 1,830,460 1,867,125 1,873,468 1,879,765 1,831,241 Commercial real estate 2,335,655 2,114,041 1,816,828 1,562,013 1,540,489 Construction and land development 203,955 188,668 193,749 200,792 212,508 Residential real estate 340,103 329,331 338,151 344,414 366,612 Consumer 1,085,371 1,040,796 1,002,605 928,570 885,016 Total loans $ 5,795,544 $ 5,539,961 $ 5,224,801 $ 4,915,554 $ 4,835,866 Deposit Portfolio Noninterest-bearing demand $ 1,972,261 $ 1,965,032 $ 2,245,701 $ 1,672,901 $ 1,366,453 Interest-bearing: Checking 1,808,885 1,779,018 1,663,021 1,697,326 1,619,436 Money market 1,027,547 964,352 869,067 852,836 787,688 Savings 740,364 710,955 679,115 665,710 669,277 Time 620,363 619,386 630,583 688,693 721,502 Brokered time 15,018 18,796 23,161 23,910 31,995 Total deposits $ 6,184,438 $ 6,057,539 $ 6,110,648 $ 5,601,376 $ 5,196,351





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Average Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 226,517 $ 384,231 $ 685,655 $ 525,848 $ 509,886 Investment securities 818,927 894,634 915,707 773,372 734,462 Loans 5,677,791 5,274,051 4,995,794 4,800,063 4,826,234 Loans held for sale 9,865 31,256 34,272 15,204 36,299 Nonmarketable equity securities 36,338 36,378 39,203 43,873 49,388 Total interest-earning assets 6,769,438 6,620,550 6,670,631 6,158,360 6,156,269 Non-earning assets 615,348 631,187 605,060 597,153 589,336 Total assets $ 7,384,786 $ 7,251,737 $ 7,275,691 $ 6,755,513 $ 6,745,605 Interest-bearing deposits $ 4,152,764 $ 3,953,249 $ 3,913,475 $ 3,895,970 $ 3,815,179 Short-term borrowings 59,301 70,044 66,677 68,103 65,727 FHLB advances and other borrowings 307,611 311,282 319,954 440,171 519,490 Subordinated debt 139,232 139,139 139,046 138,954 165,155 Trust preferred debentures 49,602 49,451 49,307 49,167 49,026 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,708,510 4,523,165 4,488,459 4,592,365 4,614,577 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,967,263 1,989,413 2,049,802 1,434,193 1,411,428 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 66,009 81,832 84,538 77,204 78,521 Shareholders' equity 643,004 657,327 652,892 651,751 641,079 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,384,786 $ 7,251,737 $ 7,275,691 $ 6,755,513 $ 6,745,605 Yields Earning Assets Cash and cash equivalents 0.83 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.16 % 0.11 % Investment securities 2.41 % 2.22 % 2.12 % 2.34 % 2.43 % Loans 4.49 % 4.40 % 4.36 % 4.42 % 4.43 % Loans held for sale 3.15 % 2.86 % 3.53 % 2.79 % 2.88 % Nonmarketable equity securities 5.38 % 5.40 % 5.07 % 5.05 % 4.94 % Total interest-earning assets 4.12 % 3.87 % 3.62 % 3.79 % 3.83 % Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-bearing deposits 0.37 % 0.22 % 0.22 % 0.26 % 0.31 % Short-term borrowings 0.15 % 0.14 % 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.12 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 1.87 % 1.58 % 1.75 % 1.80 % 1.91 % Subordinated debt 5.78 % 5.78 % 5.78 % 5.79 % 5.61 % Trust preferred debentures 5.05 % 4.21 % 3.90 % 3.92 % 4.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.67 % 0.53 % 0.54 % 0.61 % 0.72 % Cost of Deposits 0.25 % 0.15 % 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.23 % Net Interest Margin 3.65 % 3.50 % 3.25 % 3.34 % 3.29 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued) As of and for the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Asset Quality Loans 30-89 days past due $ 16,212 $ 29,044 $ 17,514 $ 16,772 $ 20,224 Nonperforming loans 56,883 52,900 42,580 54,620 61,363 Nonperforming assets 69,344 66,164 57,068 69,261 76,926 Net charge-offs 2,781 2,255 4,613 2,989 4,023 Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans 0.28 % 0.52 % 0.34 % 0.34 % 0.42 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.98 % 0.95 % 0.81 % 1.11 % 1.27 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.77 % 0.98 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 0.95 % 0.96 % 0.98 % 1.13 % 1.21 % Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 96.51 % 100.07 % 119.92 % 101.93 % 95.60 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.37 % 0.25 % 0.33 % Wealth Management Trust assets under administration $ 3,597,944 $ 4,044,138 $ 4,217,412 $ 4,058,168 $ 4,077,581 Market Data Book value per share at period end $ 28.84 $ 29.26 $ 30.11 $ 29.64 $ 28.96 Tangible book value per share at period end(1) $ 20.43 $ 20.87 $ 21.66 $ 21.17 $ 20.48 Market price at period end $ 24.04 $ 28.86 $ 24.79 $ 24.73 $ 26.27 Shares outstanding at period end 22,060,255 22,044,626 22,050,537 22,193,141 22,380,492 Capital Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.44 % 11.74 % 12.19 % 13.10 % 13.11 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 8.63 % 8.82 % 9.16 % 9.73 % 9.64 % Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets 7.66 % 7.80 % 8.08 % 8.55 % 8.44 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.98 % 7.96 % 7.75 % 8.16 % 8.00 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1) 6.22 % 6.43 % 6.58 % 6.80 % 7.12 % (1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 12 -14 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 29,167 $ 27,389 $ 30,600 $ 25,431 $ 19,041 Adjustments to noninterest income: Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities, net 101 - - (160 ) (377 ) (Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swap - - (1,845 ) - - Other income - - - - 27 Total adjustments to noninterest income 101 - (1,845 ) (160 ) (350 ) Adjustments to noninterest expense: (Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale - - - (79 ) (143 ) FHLB advances prepayment fees - - (4,859 ) - (3,669 ) Integration and acquisition expenses (324 ) (91 ) (171 ) (176 ) (3,771 ) Total adjustments to noninterest expense (324 ) (91 ) (5,030 ) (255 ) (7,583 ) Adjusted earnings pre tax 29,592 27,480 33,785 25,526 26,274 Adjusted earnings tax 7,401 6,665 8,369 5,910 6,519 Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 22,191 $ 20,815 $ 25,416 $ 19,616 $ 19,755 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.98 $ 0.92 $ 1.12 $ 0.86 $ 0.86 Adjusted return on average assets 1.21 % 1.16 % 1.39 % 1.15 % 1.17 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity 13.84 % 12.84 % 15.44 % 11.94 % 12.36 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 19.41 % 17.89 % 21.65 % 16.82 % 17.52 % Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP $ 29,592 $ 27,480 $ 33,785 $ 25,526 $ 26,274 Provision for credit losses 5,441 4,167 467 (184 ) (455 ) Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 869 394 2,072 3,037 1,148 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP $ 35,902 $ 32,041 $ 36,324 $ 28,379 $ 26,967 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets 1.95 % 1.79 % 1.98 % 1.67 % 1.60 %





MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 41,339 $ 40,884 $ 45,757 $ 41,292 $ 48,941 (Loss) on mortgage servicing rights held for sale - - - (79 ) (143 ) FHLB advances prepayment fees - - (4,859 ) - (3,669 ) Integration and acquisition expenses (324 ) (91 ) (171 ) (176 ) (3,771 ) Adjusted noninterest expense $ 41,015 $ 40,793 $ 40,727 $ 41,037 $ 41,358 Net interest income - GAAP $ 61,334 $ 56,827 $ 54,301 $ 51,396 $ 50,110 Effect of tax-exempt income 321 369 372 402 383 Adjusted net interest income 61,655 57,196 54,673 51,798 50,493 Noninterest income - GAAP 14,613 15,613 22,523 15,143 17,417 Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights 869 394 2,072 3,037 1,148 Loss (gain) on sales of investment securities, net 101 - - (160 ) (377 ) (Gain) on termination of hedged interest rate swap - - (1,845 ) - - Other - - - - 27 Adjusted noninterest income 15,583 16,007 22,750 18,020 18,215 Adjusted total revenue $ 77,238 $ 73,203 $ 77,423 $ 69,818 $ 68,708 Efficiency ratio 53.10 % 55.73 % 52.61 % 58.78 % 60.19 %







MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued) Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share As of June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity Total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 636,188 $ 644,986 $ 663,837 $ 657,844 $ 648,186 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (23,559 ) (22,976 ) (24,374 ) (26,065 ) (27,900 ) Tangible common equity $ 450,725 $ 460,106 $ 477,558 $ 469,875 $ 458,382 Total Assets to Tangible Assets: Total assets—GAAP $ 7,435,812 $ 7,338,715 $ 7,443,805 $ 7,093,959 $ 6,630,010 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (23,559 ) (22,976 ) (24,374 ) (26,065 ) (27,900 ) Tangible assets $ 7,250,349 $ 7,153,835 $ 7,257,527 $ 6,905,990 $ 6,440,206 Common Shares Outstanding 22,060,255 22,044,626 22,050,537 22,193,141 22,380,492 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 6.22 % 6.43 % 6.58 % 6.80 % 7.12 % Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 20.43 $ 20.87 $ 21.66 $ 21.17 $ 20.48 Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE) For the Quarter Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Net income $ 21,883 $ 20,749 $ 23,107 $ 19,548 $ 20,124 Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP $ 643,004 $ 657,327 $ 652,892 $ 651,751 $ 641,079 Adjustments: Goodwill (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) (161,904 ) Other intangible assets, net (22,570 ) (23,638 ) (25,311 ) (27,132 ) (26,931 ) Average tangible common equity $ 458,530 $ 471,785 $ 465,677 $ 462,715 $ 452,244 ROATCE 19.14 % 17.84 % 19.69 % 16.76 % 17.85 %







