Duolingo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Duolingo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOL), the world's leading mobile learning platform, announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences below.



KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum in Vail on Monday, August 8th at 4:00 pm ET.

in Vail on Monday, August 8th at 4:00 pm ET. Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 13th at 10:00 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website at investors.duolingo.com.

About Duolingo

Duolingo is the leading mobile learning platform globally. Its flagship app has organically become the world's most popular way to learn languages and the top-grossing app in the Education category on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. With technology at the core of everything it does, Duolingo has consistently invested to provide learners a fun, engaging, and effective learning experience while remaining committed to its mission to develop the best education in the world and make it universally available.

