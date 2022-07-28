EFI and Canon Introduce imagePRESS Server D3000 for Fiery-Driven Canon imagePRESS V1000

FREMONT, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. and Canon U.S.A., Inc. are announcing a new EFI™ Fiery® digital front end (DFE), the imagePRESS Server D3000, for the new Canon® imagePRESS® V1000 printer. This innovative new DFE includes a range of advanced software tools that achieve a new level of color management automation and ease-of-use that consistently delivers outstanding image quality, streamlined workflows and fast performance with parallel processing.



“Through our continuing partnership with EFI, we are giving imagePRESS V1000 users a faster and easier digital workflow solution for producing direct mail, business cards, booklets, posters and other creative marketing collateral,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “In today’s tight labor market, using Fiery technology with the Canon imagePRESS V1000 press can quickly achieve and maintain excellent output quality even with less-experienced operators.”

Color automation to ensure the best output, always

This Fiery DFE for the Canon imagePRESS V1000 is the first to incorporate Express Media Color Manager and Auto Recal, intuitive set-and-forget automation tools that allow operators with little color management knowledge to produce accurate and consistent color at all times. Creating a custom profile and calibration set for new media requires no operator decision making. Plus, the DFE automatically executes recalibration schedules to maintain color consistency. These features are currently unique to specific Canon imagePRESS engines.

“In today’s fast-paced business environment, print service providers and in-plant operators are faced with increasing demands for shorter runs and competitive pricing,” said John Henze, vice president of sales and marketing, EFI Fiery. “This new, higher-productivity DFE – featuring Fiery FS500 Pro system software and our most-advanced workflow tools – offers intelligent automation, preflight, and automated color management capabilities that help ensure that users produce documents correctly the first time, every time, at the lowest cost.”

The streamlined, highly automated, and easy-to-use workflow with the imagePRESS Server D3000 consists of:



EFI’s speed-enhancing HyperRIP technology, which processes jobs simultaneously for faster throughput, ensuring the Canon imagePRESS V1000 operates at rated speed and enabling the production of more prints in less time;



Express Media Color Manager, a new and innovative feature that combines calibration (including G7 ® compliant) and custom media profiling in one single action to deliver superb color even for inexperienced operators;



Auto Recal, a feature that ensures no job prints with out-of-date calibration and automatically produces a new calibration for the media set in seconds, without operator intervention or production interruptions;



Automatic application of correct job properties using Fiery JobExpert™, which chooses the right color and imaging settings for each job, resulting in less waste and more sellable prints;



Seamless job submission with included browser-based Fiery JobFlow™ Base software to eliminate time-consuming manual tasks and resource waste;



Faster, better preflighting with Fiery Preflight – for problems such as missing spot colors, low-resolution images and more – including full automation and optional impositioning using Fiery JobFlow software;



Easy brand color matching and color adjustment in real time with the new version of Fiery Spot Pro, part of the Fiery Graphic Arts Pro option; and



Integrations with nearly all makes of offline slitter/cutter/creaser finishing hardware that reduce post-press bottlenecks and waste while saving users up to 70% in setup time.

Print at top speeds with little to zero downtime

The new DFE takes advantage of the robust operational improvements of its underlying core Fiery FS500 Pro DFE platform technology – the fastest and most advanced DFE offering from EFI Fiery, the industry’s leading DFE technology developer. And, with the imagePRESS Server D3000, digital print managers and operators also benefit from the streamlined and efficient control and management capabilities of Fiery Command WorkStation® – the industry’s most widely used digital printing job management interface.

The Fiery-based Canon imagePRESS Server D3000 is available from Canon U.S.A. and authorized Canon resellers. For more information about intelligent, automated Fiery Driven™ digital production printing, visit www.efi.com or contact 800-875-7117.

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging. We understand our customers want breakthrough technologies to lead them through their digital journey. That’s why we’re passionate about driving their business growth with a scalable portfolio of products, solutions, services, support, and world-class partnerships for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, building materials, commercial print, and personalized documents with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and workflow software. They work together to increase profits, cut costs, improve productivity, and optimize efficiency – job after job, year after year. We’re committed to our customers’ success. ( www.efi.com )

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

