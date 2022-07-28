HOME FEDERAL BANCORP, INC. OF LOUISIANA REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Shreveport, Louisiana, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: HFBL), the holding company of Home Federal Bank, reported net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 of $1.1 million compared to net income of $1.3 million reported for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.33 and $0.31, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.40 and $0.37, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company reported net income of $4.9 million for the year ended June 30, 2022 compared to $5.4 million for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s basic and diluted earnings per share were $1.50 and $1.41, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2022 compared to $1.66 and $1.57, respectively, for the year ended June 30, 2021.

The Company reported the following key achievements during the year ended June 30, 2022:

Total deposits increased $25.4 million or 5.0% to $532.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $506.6 million at June 30, 2021.

Core loans (Non-GAAP Measure), excluding SBA PPP loans and loans held-for-sale for the year ended June 30, 2022 increased $83.1 million, or 26.9% to $391.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $308.6 million at June 30, 2021. SBA PPP loans at June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $602,000 and $31.9 million, respectively. The pipeline for our commercial loan originations remains strong.

Time deposits decreased $28.7 million, or 26.4%, to $80.3 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $109.0 million at June 30, 2021.



The Company has worked diligently to help support its customers through the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“SBA PPP”), loan modifications and loan deferrals. On December 27, 2020, the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act (the “Economic Aid Act”) became law. The Economic Aid Act extended the authority to make SBA PPP loans through May 31, 2021. As of June 30, 2022, Home Federal Bank funded 597 SBA PPP loans totaling approximately $68.8 million to existing customers and key prospects located primarily in our trade area of NW Louisiana. Our commercial lenders and operational support staff have worked diligently to accomplish what seemed to be an insurmountable task in providing a lifeline to our small community businesses. We believe the customer interaction during this time provides a real opportunity to broaden and deepen our customer relationships while benefiting our community. We have had $68.2 million of SBA PPP loans that have been forgiven which represents 99.1% of the total amount of loans funded. The provision for loan losses for the year ended June 30, 2022 was $336,000 compared to $1.8 million for the year ended June 30, 2021. The decrease is mainly due to an improvement in our overall credit quality.

The decrease in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a $438,000, or 42.6%, decrease in non-interest income, an increase of $342,000, or 10.1%, in non-interest expense, and an increase of $225,000, or 450.0%, in provision for loan losses, partially offset by an increase of $644,000, or 15.9%, in net interest income, and a $132,000, or 39.2%, decrease in provision for income taxes. The increase in the provision for loan losses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, was primarily due to loan growth. The increase in net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $397,000, or 8.5%, increase in total interest income, and a decrease of $247,000, or 38.0%, in total interest expense. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 3.36% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 2.85% for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.53% for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.04% for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The decrease in net income for the year ended June 30, 2022 resulted primarily from a $2.0 million, or 36.2%, decrease in non-interest income, and an increase of $714,000, or 5.2%, in non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease of $1.5 million, or 81.3%, in provision for loan losses, an increase of $416,000, or 2.5%, in net interest income, and a decrease of $318,000 in provision for income taxes. The decrease in the provision for loan losses is mainly due to an improvement in overall credit quality. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $1.4 million, or 43.2%, decrease in total interest expense, partially offset by a $1.0 million, or 5.0%, decrease in total interest income. The Company’s average interest rate spread was 3.11% for the year ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.07% for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company’s net interest margin was 3.27% for the year ended June 30, 2022 compared to 3.31% for the year ended June 30, 2021.

The following tables set forth the Company’s average balances and average yields earned and rates paid on its interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 375,957 4.82 % $ 352,395 4.94 % Investment securities 107,530 1.63 76,806 1.66 Interest-earning deposits 54,022 0.85 102,944 0.11 Total interest-earning assets $ 537,509 3.79 % $ 532,145 3.53 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 136,248 0.26 % $ 126,506 0.39 % NOW accounts 55,746 0.11 48,552 0.12 Money market accounts 98,598 0.12 84,934 0.15 Certificates of deposit 78,840 1.21 117,990 1.55 Total interest-bearing deposits 369,432 0.40 377,982 0.66 Other bank borrowings 2,007 3.99 1,774 3.39 FHLB advances 835 4.85 870 5.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 372,274 0.43 % $ 380,626 0.68 %





For the Year Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable $ 360,774 4.85 % $ 366,546 5.16 % Investment securities 98,229 1.57 65,721 1.87 Interest-earning deposits 72,189 0.26 79,028 0.13 Total interest-earning assets $ 531,192 3.62 % $ 511,295 3.96 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 136,139 0.29 % $ 108,592 0.52 % NOW accounts 51,412 0.11 44,655 0.20 Money market accounts 91,862 0.12 77,198 0.28 Certificates of deposit 88,450 1.37 138,603 1.68 Total interest-bearing deposits 367,863 0.48 369,048 0.87 Other bank borrowings 1,921 3.44 1,991 3.21 FHLB advances 848 4.83 923 4.88 Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 370,632 0.51 % $ 371,962 0.89 %

The $438,000 decrease in non-interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the prior year quarterly period, was primarily due to a decrease of $530,000 in gain on sale of loans, and a $2,000 decrease in other non-interest income, partially offset by an increase of $50,000 in service charges on deposit accounts, a $42,000 decrease in loss on sale of real estate, and a $2,000 increase in income on bank owned life insurance. The $2.0 million decrease in non-interest income for the year ended June 30, 2022 compared to the prior year period was primarily due to a decrease of $2.3 million in gain on sale of loans, a $14,000 decrease in income from bank owned life insurance, and an increase of $6,000 in loss on sale of real estate, partially offset by an increase of $225,000 in other non-interest income, and a $156,000 increase in service charges on deposit accounts. The decreases in gain on sale of loans for both the quarter and year ended June 30, 2022 were primarily due to a decrease in refinance activity causing a decrease in mortgage loan originations. The Company sells most of its long-term fixed rate residential mortgage loan originations primarily in order to manage interest rate risk. The increase in other non-interest income for the year ended June 30, 2022 was due to a $228,000 bank-owned life insurance claim on a retired bank executive officer.



The $342,000 increase in non-interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, is primarily attributable to increases of $195,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $137,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $107,000 in data processing expense, $27,000 in franchise and bank share tax expense, $25,000 in advertising expense, and a $5,000 increase in deposit insurance premium expense. The increases were partially offset by decreases of $64,000 in loan and collection expense, $45,000 in other non-interest expense, $26,000 in legal fees, and $19,000 in audit and examination fees. The $714,000 increase in non-interest expense for the year ended June 30, 2022, compared to the prior year period, is primarily attributable to increases of $354,000 in compensation and benefits expense, $299,000 in occupancy and equipment expense, $139,000 in advertising expense, $128,000 in franchise and bank shares tax expense, $95,000 in audit and examination fees, $70,000 in data processing expense, $52,000 in other non-interest expense, and a $17,000 increase in deposit insurance premium expense, partially offset by decreases of $200,000 in real estate owned valuation adjustment expense, $146,000 in loan and collection expense, and $94,000 in legal fees.

At June 30, 2022, the Company reported total assets of $590.5 million, an increase of $24.7 million, or 4.4%, compared to total assets of $565.7 million at June 30, 2021. The increase in assets was comprised primarily of increases in loans receivable, net of $51.5 million, or 15.3%, from $336.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $387.9 million at June 30, 2022, investment securities of $23.8 million, or 28.2%, from $84.3 million at June 30, 2021 to $108.0 million at June 30, 2022, premises and equipment of $1.3 million, or 8.9%, from $14.9 million at June 30, 2021 to $16.2 million at June 30, 2022, and deferred tax assets of $324,000, or 39.6%, from $819,000 at June 30, 2021 to $1.1 million at June 30, 2022. These increases were partially offset by decreases in cash and cash equivalents of $40.3 million, or 38.6%, from $104.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $64.1 million at June 30, 2022, loans held-for-sale of $10.4 million, or 72.4%, from $14.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $4.0 million at June 30, 2022, bank owned life insurance of $617,000, or 8.6%, from $7.2 million at June 30, 2021 to $6.6 million at June 30, 2022, real estate owned of $383,000, or 100.0%, from $383,000 at June 30, 2021 to none at June 30, 2022, other assets of $366,000, or 20.9%, from $1.8 million at June 30, 2021 to $1.4 million at June 30, 2022, and accrued interest receivable of $39,000, or 3.4%, from $1.2 million at June 30, 2021to $1.1 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily due to the funding of additional loan growth and purchases of securities with excess liquidity. The increase in loans receivable, net, was primarily due to an increase of $31.1 million in commercial real estate loans. The pipeline for our commercial loan originations remains strong. The increase in investment securities was primarily due to security purchases of $44.1 million offset by principal repayments on mortgage backed securities of $17.7 million. The decrease in loans held-for-sale primarily reflected a reduction in loans originated for sale during the year ended June 30, 2022 due mainly to a decrease in mortgage refinance activity likely attributable to the increase in interest rates.

Core loans (Non-GAAP Measure), excluding SBA PPP loans and loans held-for-sale for the year ended June 30, 2022 increased $83.1 million, or 26.9%, to $391.7 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $308.6 million at June 30, 2021. SBA PPP loans at June 30, 2022 and 2021 totaled $602,000 and $31.9 million, respectively. The following table sets forth the Company’s core loans as of the periods indicated.

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Total loans, before net items $ 396,302 $ 369,390 $ 375,659 $ 354,124 $ 354,943 SBA PPP loans (602 ) (2,472 ) (10,923 ) (13,756 ) (31,938 ) Loans held-for-sale (3,978 ) (2,417 ) (10,180 ) (10,573 ) (14,427 ) Core loans (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 391,722 $ 364,501 $ 354,556 $ 329,795 $ 308,578

Total liabilities increased $25.1 million, or 4.9%, from $513.0 million at June 30, 2021 to $538.1 million at June 30, 2022 primarily due to increases in total deposits of $25.4 million, or 5.0%, to $532.0 million at June 30, 2022 compared to $506.6 million at June 30, 2021, partially offset by a decrease of $111,000, or 4.1%, in other accrued expenses and liabilities from $2.7 million at June 30, 2021 to $2.6 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $72,000, or 16.9%, in advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance from $426,000 at June 30, 2021 to $354,000 at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $50,000, or 2.1%, in other borrowings from $2.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $2.3 million at June 30, 2022, and a decrease of $35,000, or 4.0%, in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank from $867,000 at June 30, 2021 to $832,000 at June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily due to a $30.1 million, or 23.0%, increase in non-interest bearing deposits from $131.0 million at June 30, 2021 to $161.1 million at June 30, 2022, a $10.4 million, or 11.8%, increase in money market deposits from $88.2 million at June 30, 2021 to $98.6 million at June 30, 2022, a $9.7 million, or 19.7%, increase in NOW accounts from $49.3 million at June 30, 2021 to $59.0 million at June 30, 2022, and an increase in savings deposits of $3.9 million, or 3.0%, from $129.1 million at June 30, 2021 to $133.0 million at June 30, 2022, partially offset by a decrease of $28.7 million, or 26.4%, in certificates of deposit from $109.0 million at June 30, 2021 to $80.3 million at June 30, 2022. The Company had $6.0 million in brokered deposits at June 30, 2022 compared to $10.7 million at June 30, 2021. The decrease in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank was primarily due to principal paydowns on amortizing advances. The entire balance in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank are now short-term due to our only advance with a balloon maturity in January 2023.



At June 30, 2022, the Company had $2.2 million, or 0.37%, of non-performing assets (defined as non-accruing loans, accruing loans 90 days or more past due, and other real estate owned) compared to $1.4 million on non-performing assets at June 30, 2021, consisting of six single-family residential loans and one line of credit loan at June 30, 2022, compared to six commercial real estate loans to one borrower, three single-family residential loans, and one commercial real estate property and one single family residence in other real estate owned at June 30, 2021. At June 30, 2022, the Company had five single family residential loans and two commercial real estate loans classified as substandard compared to one single family residential loan and eight commercial real estate loans classified as substandard at June 30, 2021. There were no loans classified as doubtful at June 30, 2022 or 2021.

Shareholders’ equity decreased $378,000, or 0.7%, to $52.3 million at June 30, 2022 from $52.7 million at June 30, 2021. The primary reasons for the changes in shareholders’ equity from June 30, 2021 were the repurchase of Company stock of $4.5 million, a decrease in the Company’s accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.0 million, and dividends paid totaling $1.4 million, partially offset by net income of $4.9 million, proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the exercise of stock options of $1.9 million, and the vesting of restricted stock awards, stock options, and the release of employee stock ownership plan shares totaling $670,000.

The Company repurchased 220,747 shares of its common stock during the year ended June 30, 2022 at an average price per share of $19.8. On February 16, 2022, the Company announced that its Board of Directors approved an eleventh stock repurchase program for the repurchase of up to 170,000 shares. As of June 30, 2022, there were 134,076 shares remaining for repurchase under the eleventh stock repurchase program.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its nine full-service banking offices and home office in northwest Louisiana.

Statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, and “intend”, or future or conditional verbs such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, or “may”. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

In addition to factors previously disclosed in the reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and those identified elsewhere in this press release, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts its operations; general economic conditions; the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company’s credit quality and operations as well as its impact on general economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes including actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in tax policies, rates and regulations of federal, state and local tax authorities including the effects of the Tax Reform Act; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, demand for loan products and the demand for financial services, in each case as may be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, competition, changes in the quality or composition of the Company’s loans, investment and mortgage-backed securities portfolios; geographic concentration of the Company’s business; fluctuations in real estate values; the adequacy of loan loss reserves; the risk that goodwill and intangibles recorded in the Company’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and other economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, markets, products, services and fees.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(In thousands)

June 30, 2022 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and Cash Equivalents (Includes Interest-Bearing Deposits with Other Banks of $42,531 and $94,325 June 30, 2022 and 2021, Respectively) $ 64,078 $ 104,405 Securities Available-for-Sale 28,099 29,550 Securities Held-to-Maturity (fair value June 30, 2022: $69,513; June 30, 2021: $54,608, Respectively) 79,950 54,706 Loans Held-for-Sale 3,978 14,427 Loans Receivable, Net of Allowance for Loan Losses (June 30, 2022: $4,451; June 30, 2021: $4,122, Respectively) 387,873 336,394 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,124 1,163 Premises and Equipment, Net 16,249 14,915 Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,597 7,214 Deferred Tax Asset 1,143 819 Real Estate Owned -- 383 Other Assets 1,389 1,755 Total Assets $ 590,480 $ 565,731 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 161,142 $ 131,014 Interest-bearing 370,849 375,582 Total Deposits 531,991 506,596 Advances from Borrowers for Taxes and Insurance 354 426 Short-term Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 832 35 Long-term Federal Home Loan Bank Advances -- 832 Other Borrowings 2,350 2,400 Other Accrued Expenses and Liabilities 2,606 2,717 Total Liabilities 538,133 513,006 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 10,000,000 Shares Authorized; None Issued and Outstanding -- -- Common Stock - $0.01 Par Value; 40,000,000 Shares Authorized: 3,387,839 and 3,350,966 Shares Issued and Outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 2021, Respectively 34 34 Additional Paid-in Capital 40,145 37,701 Unearned ESOP Stock (639 ) (754 ) Retained Earnings 14,506 15,469 Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income (1,699 ) 275 Total Shareholders’ Equity 52,347 52,725 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 590,480 $ 565,731





Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, Interest income 2022 2021 2022 2021 Loans, including fees $ 4,516 $ 4,339 $ 17,501 $ 18,913 Investment securities 4 -- 4 5 Mortgage-backed securities 438 318 1,505 1,223 Other interest-earning assets 124 28 224 104 Total interest income 5,082 4,685 19,234 20,245 Interest expense Deposits 373 624 1,770 3,195 Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 10 11 41 45 Other bank borrowings 20 15 66 64 Total interest expense 403 650 1,877 3,304 Net interest income 4,679 4,035 17,357 16,941 Provision for loan losses 275 50 336 1,800 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 4,404 3,985 17,021 15,141 Non-interest income Gain on sale of loans 236 766 1,982 4,319 Loss on sale of real estate and fixed assets -- (42 ) (48 ) (42 ) Income on Bank-Owned Life Insurance 31 29 113 127 Service charges on deposit accounts 310 260 1,147 991 Other income 12 14 282 57 Total non-interest income 589 1,027 3,476 5,452 Non-interest expense Compensation and benefits 2,309 2,114 9,019 8,665 Occupancy and equipment 494 357 1,813 1,514 Data processing 286 179 820 750 Audit and examination fees 35 54 328 233 Franchise and bank shares tax 132 105 535 407 Advertising 97 72 329 190 Legal fees 71 97 358 452 Loan and collection 36 100 220 366 Real estate owned valuation adjustment -- -- -- 200 Deposit insurance premium 39 34 154 137 Other expenses 221 266 921 869 Total non-interest expense 3,720 3,378 14,497 13,783 Income before income taxes 1,273 1,634 6,000 6,810 Provision for income tax expense 205 337 1,127 1,445 NET INCOME $ 1,068 $ 1,297 $ 4,873 $ 5,365 EARNINGS PER SHARE Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.40 $ 1.50 $ 1.66 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.37 $ 1.41 $ 1.57





Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Selected Operating Ratios(1): Average interest rate spread 3.36 % 2.85 % 3.11 % 3.07 % Net interest margin 3.53 % 3.04 % 3.27 % 3.31 % Return on average assets 0.74 % 0.91 % 0.85 % 0.98 % Return on average equity 8.13 % 9.88 % 9.24 % 10.45 % Asset Quality Ratios(2): Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 0.37 % 0.24 % 0.37 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans 202.91 % 420.70 % 202.91 % 420.70 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans receivable 1.13 % 1.21 % 1.13 % 1.21 % Per Share Data: Shares outstanding at period end 3,387,839 3,350,966 3,387,839 3,350,966 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 3,263,324 3,206,916 3,250,320 3,230,499 Diluted 3,440,244 3,498,976 3,465,299 3,426,203 Tangible book value at period end $ 15.45 $ 15.73 $ 15.45 $ 15.73 _______________

(1) Ratios for the three month periods are annualized. (2) Asset quality ratios are end of period ratios.



