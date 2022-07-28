California BanCorp Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Oakland, California

OAKLAND, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California BanCorp (NASDAQ: CALB), whose subsidiary is California Bank of Commerce, announced today its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022.

The Company reported net income of $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, representing an increase of $571,000, or 16%, compared to $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of $82,000, or 2%, compared to $4.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net income was $7.9 million representing an increase of $946,000, or 14%, compared to $7.0 million for the same period in 2021.    

Diluted earnings per share of $0.51 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.44 for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.50 for the second quarter of 2021.   For the six months ended June 30, 2022, diluted earnings per share of $0.94 compared to $0.84 for the same period in 2021.

“During the second quarter, we generated a significant increase in our level of profitability driven by strong loan growth, net interest margin expansion resulting from our asset-sensitive balance sheet, and improved operating leverage,” said Steven Shelton, Chief Executive Officer of California BanCorp. “The highly productive commercial banking teams we have built, including our specialty lending groups, continue to effectively capitalize on the strong economic conditions and loan demand we are seeing in our markets, which has resulted in our loan portfolio increasing by $335 million over the past year, excluding PPP loans. Our momentum continues to build, and in the second quarter we generated the highest level of new loan production in our history, excluding PPP loans. Combined with increased line utilization, this resulted in 38% annualized loan growth for the quarter, excluding PPP loans, with well balanced growth across asset classes, industries, and property types. We expect to see a continuation of the positive trends that are driving our improved profitability, although it is likely that we will have a lower level of loan growth in the second half of 2022 as higher rates impact loan demand. Our asset quality remains exceptionally strong, with nonperforming assets representing just 3 basis points of total assets at June 30th, and we believe our conservative underwriting and focus on commercial clients in largely recession-resistant industries will help us to effectively manage through any weakening in economic conditions that emerges over the near-term.”

Financial Highlights:

Profitability - three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022

  • Net income of $4.2 million and $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million and $0.44 per share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $17.6 million increased $557,000, or 3%, compared to $17.1 million for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Net fees from Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans contributed $667,000 to net interest income compared to $791,000 for the first quarter of 2022.
  • Provision for loan losses of $925,000 decreased $25,000, or 3%, primarily as a result of continued adjustments in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes offset, in part, by growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios.
  • Non-interest income of $1.4 million decreased $1.1 million, or 45%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $11.9 million remained consistent with the first quarter of 2022.

Profitability - six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021

  • Net income of $7.9 million and $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $7.0 million and $0.84 per diluted share, respectively.
  • Revenue of $34.7 million increased $5.9 million, or 20%, compared to $28.8 million in the prior year.
  • Net fees from PPP loans contributed $1.5 million to net interest income compared to $3.3 million in the prior year.
  • Provision for loan losses increased $2.7 million primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio combined with a release of reserves in the second quarter of 2021 as a result of the continued assessment of qualitative reserves regarding the general macroeconomic changes related to COVID-19 as it pertained to our overall loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income of $3.9 million increased $2.1 million, or 109%, primarily due to a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio during the first quarter of 2022 combined with an increase in service charges and other fees.
  • Non-interest expense, excluding capitalized loan origination costs, of $23.8 million compared to $22.6 million for the same period in the prior year.

Financial Position – June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022

  • Total assets increased by $25.8 million, or 1%, to $1.89 billion.
  • Total gross loans increased by $99.9 million, or 7%, to $1.50 billion. Excluding the impact of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA, total gross loans increased during the second quarter by $129.0 million, or 9%, to $1.49 billion.
  • Total deposits decreased by $48.4 million, or 3%, to $1.55 billion.
  • Total borrowings increased by $67.8 million, or 211%, to $100.0 million primarily due to an FHLB term borrowing, partially offset by the repayment of borrowings under the Federal Reserve Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”).
  • Capital ratios remain healthy with a tier-one leverage ratio of 8.27%, tier I capital ratio of 8.09% and total risk-based capital ratio of 11.84%.

Net Interest Income and Margin:

Net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 was $16.2 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 12%, from $14.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, and an increase of $2.6 million, or 19%, from $13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily attributable to the growth of the loan portfolio and an increase in net interest margin. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, the increase in net interest income resulted from a more favorable mix of earning assets offset, in part, by a reduction in the amortization of net fees received on PPP loans.

Net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $30.7 million, an increase of $3.8 million, or 14% over $26.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in interest income as the result of a more favorable mix of earning assets combined with higher yields on those assets.

The Company’s net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.65%, compared to 3.19% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.98% for the same period in 2021. The increase in margin compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to growth in the loan portfolio and a more favorable mix of earning assets. The increase in margin from the same period last year was primarily the result of an increase in loan yields resulting from growth in the commercial and real estate other loan portfolios combined with a reduction in the average cost of deposits, partially offset by a reduction of net fees recognized on PPP loans.

The Company’s net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was 3.42% compared to 2.96% for the same period in 2021.   The increase in margin compared to prior year was primarily due to a more favorable mix of higher yielding earning assets combined with a lower cost of deposits.

Non-Interest Income:

The Company’s non-interest income for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021 was $1.4 million, $2.5 million and $956,000, respectively. The decrease in non-interest income from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a gain recognized during the first quarter on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio. The increase in non-interest income compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase in service charges and other fee income.

For the six months ended June 30, 2022, non-interest income of $3.9 million compared to $1.9 million for the same period of 2021. The increase in non-interest income from prior year was the result of an increase in service charges and loan related fees and a gain recognized on the sale of a portion of our solar loan portfolio.

Net interest income and non-interest income comprised total revenue of $17.6 million, $17.1 million, and $14.5 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $34.7 million and $28.8 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense:

The Company’s non-interest expense for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021 was $10.8 million, $10.9 million, and $9.8 million, respectively. The increase in non-interest expense from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits related to investments to support the continued growth of the business, partially offset by a reduction in capitalized loan origination costs. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2022, the first quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2021 was $11.9 million, $11.9 million, and $11.1 million, respectively.

Non-interest expense of $21.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $19.9 million for the same period of 2021. Excluding capitalized loan origination costs, non-interest expense was $23.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and $22.6 million for the same period in 2021 which reflects the Company’s investment in infrastructure to support the continued growth of the Company.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, the ratio of non-interest expense to revenues, was 61.41%, 63.99%, and 67.63% for the quarters ended June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, and June 30, 2021, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, the Company’s efficiency ratio was 62.68% and 69.15%, respectively.

Balance Sheet:

Total assets of $1.89 billion as of June 30, 2022, represented an increase of $25.8 million, or 1%, compared to $1.86 billion at March 31, 2022 and an increase of $16.3 million, or 1%, compared to $1.87 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase in total assets from previous quarters was primarily due to loan growth, offset by decreased liquidity resulting from the outflow of deposits related to forgiveness of PPP loans.  

Total gross loans increased by $99.9 million, or 7%, to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022, from $1.40 billion at March 31, 2022 and increased by $147.7 million, or 11% compared to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2021.

During the second quarter of 2022, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $66.8 million and $52.9 million, respectively, due to organic growth. Partially offsetting these increases within the total loan portfolio, SBA loans decreased by $30.7 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

Year-over-year, commercial and real estate other loans increased by $163.9 million and $178.1 million, respectively, due to organic growth. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans of $191.4 million primarily due to PPP loan forgiveness.

As a result of the CARES Act PPP, which was launched in April 2020 and re-launched in January 2021, the Company funded approximately $491.3 million in loans. Approximately $483.5 million of those balances have been granted forgiveness by the SBA as of June 30, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by $48.4 million, or 3%, to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2022 from $1.60 billion at March 31, 2022, and decreased by $127.6 million, or 8%, from $1.68 billion at June 30, 2021. The decrease in total deposits from the end of the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a reduction in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $31.2 million and money market and savings deposits of $60.6 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing demand deposits of $9.1 million and time deposits of $34.4 million.

Compared to the same period last year, the decrease in total deposits was primarily concentrated in non-interest bearing demand deposits and money market and savings deposits as a result of outflows related to forgiveness of PPP loans. Non-interest bearing deposits, primarily commercial business operating accounts, represented 46.1% of total deposits at June 30, 2022, compared to 46.7% at March 31, 2022 and 47.1% at June 30, 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had outstanding borrowings, excluding junior subordinated debt securities, of $100.0 million, compared to $32.2 million at March 31, 2022. The Company had no outstanding borrowing at June 30, 2021. The increase in borrowings during the second quarter of 2022 was primarily due to an FHLB term borrowing, partially offset by the repayment of borrowings under PPPLF.

Asset Quality:

The provision for credit losses decreased to $925,000 for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $950,000 for the first quarter of 2022, and increased from $(1.1) million for the second quarter of 2021. The Company did not have any loan charge-offs or recoveries during the second quarter of 2022. Net loan recoveries in the first quarter of 2022 were $1,000 or 0.00% of gross loans, and net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2021 were $237,000, or 0.02%.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) to total assets of 0.03% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022 compared to 0.07% at June 30, 2021, with non-performing loans of $549,000, $549,000 and $1.2 million, respectively, on those dates.

The allowance for loan losses increased by $925,000 to $16.0 million, or 1.06% of total loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $15.0 million, or 1.07% of total loans, at March 31, 2022 and $13.2 million, or 0.98% of total loans at June 30, 2021. The increase in the allowance as a percentage of total loans at June 30, 2022 compared to June 30, 2021 reflects an increase in the qualitative reserve assessment in response to general macroeconomic changes pertaining to the mix of our loan portfolio.

Capital Adequacy:

At June 30, 2022, shareholders’ equity totaled $158.7 million compared to $154.6 million at March 31, 2022 and $143.7 million one year ago. As a result, the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio, tier one capital ratio and leverage ratio of 11.84%, 8.09%, and 8.27%, respectively, were all above the regulatory standards for “well-capitalized” institutions of 10.00%, 8.00% and 5.00% respectively.

“Internal capital generation remains our preferred method for supporting the continued growth of our franchise,” said Thomas A. Sa, President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of California BanCorp. “Our strong financial performance enabled us to continue building capital and growing our tangible book value per share, which increased 2.3% during the second quarter.”

About California BanCorp:

California BanCorp, the parent company for California Bank of Commerce, offers a broad range of commercial banking services to closely held businesses and professionals located throughout Northern California. The Company’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace under the symbol CALB. For more information on California BanCorp, call us at (510) 457-3751, or visit us at www.californiabankofcommerce.com.

Contacts:

Steven E. Shelton, (510) 457-3751
Chief Executive Officer
seshelton@bankcbc.com

Thomas A. Sa, (510) 457-3775
President, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
tsa@bankcbc.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

This press release contains both financial measures based on GAAP and non-GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are used where management believes them to be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Information:

Statements in this news release regarding expectations and beliefs about future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in the Company’s business and markets are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that the Company makes about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, the Company’s actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause the Company to make changes to future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of incurring loan losses, which is an inherent risk of the banking business; the risk that the Company will not be able to continue its internal growth rate; the risk that the United States economy will experience slowed growth or recession or will be adversely affected by domestic or international economic conditions and risks associated with the Federal Reserve Board taking actions with respect to interest rates, any of which could adversely affect, among other things, the values of real estate collateral supporting many of the Company’s loans, interest income and interest rate margins and, therefore, the Company’s future operating results; risks associated with changes in income tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with seeking new client relationships and maintaining existing client relationships. Readers of this news release are encouraged to review the additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business is subject that are contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which we expect to file with the SEC during the third quarter of 2022, and readers of this release are urged to review the additional information that will be contained in that report.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created economic and financial disruptions that have adversely affected, and may continue to adversely affect, our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, it is possible that the U.S. and other major economies experience or continue to experience a prolonged recession, which could materially and adversely affect our business, operations, financial performance and prospects. Statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, financial performance and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impacts may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond our control, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic, and the direct and indirect impact of the pandemic on our customers, third parties and us.

Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today's date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 
CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - PROFITABILITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2022 Q1 2022 $ %  Q2 2021 $ %
                
Interest income $17,706  $15,924  $1,782  11%  $15,179  $2,527  17%
Interest expense  1,483   1,398   85  6%   1,593   (110) -7%
Net interest income  16,223   14,526   1,697  12%   13,586   2,637  19%
                
Provision for loan losses  925   950   (25) -3%   (1,100)  2,025  -184%
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  15,298   13,576   1,722  13%   14,686   612  4%
                
Non-interest income  1,394   2,534   (1,140) -45%   956   438  46%
Non-interest expense  10,819   10,916   (97) -1%   9,835   984  10%
Income before income taxes  5,873   5,194   679  13%   5,807   66  1%
                
Income tax expense  1,629   1,521   108  7%   1,645   (16) -1%
Net income $4,244  $3,673  $571  16%  $4,162  $82  2%
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.51  $0.44  $0.07  16%  $0.50  $0.01  2%
                
Net interest margin  3.65%  3.19% +46 Basis Points   2.98% +67 Basis Points
                
Efficiency ratio  61.41%  63.99% -258 Basis Points   67.63% -622 Basis Points
                
                
    Change       
YEAR-TO-DATE HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2022 Q2 2021 $ %       
                
Interest income $33,630  $30,211  $3,419  11%       
Interest expense  2,881   3,289   (408) -12%       
Net interest income  30,749   26,922   3,827  14%       
                
Provision for loan losses  1,875   (800)  2,675  334%       
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  28,874   27,722   1,152  4%       
                
Non-interest income  3,928   1,877   2,051  109%       
Non-interest expense  21,735   19,915   1,820  9%       
Income before income taxes  11,067   9,684   1,383  14%       
                
Income tax expense  3,150   2,713   437  16%       
Net income $7,917  $6,971  $946  14%       
                
Diluted earnings per share $0.94  $0.84  $0.10  12%       
                
Net interest margin  3.42%  2.96% +46 Basis Points       
                
Efficiency ratio  62.68%  69.15% -647 Basis Points       
                  


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - FINANCIAL POSITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
                
      Change    Change
PERIOD-END HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2022 Q1 2022 $ %  Q2 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $1,885,352  $1,859,595  $25,757  1%  $1,869,063  $16,289  1%
Gross loans  1,500,379   1,400,474   99,905  7%   1,352,639   147,740  11%
Deposits  1,552,139   1,600,522   (48,383) -3%   1,679,772   (127,633) -8%
Tangible equity  151,251   147,068   4,183  3%   136,207   15,044  11%
                
Tangible book value per share $18.19  $17.78  $0.41  2%  $16.55  $1.63  10%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  8.02%  7.91% +11 Basis Points   7.29% +73 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  96.67%  87.50% +917 Basis Points   80.53% 1614 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  46.09%  46.65% -56 Basis Points   47.12% -103 Basis Points
                
                
QUARTERLY AVERAGE     Change    Change
HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2022 Q1 2022 $ %  Q2 2021 $ %
                
Total assets $1,864,196  $1,928,542  $(64,346) -3%  $1,909,558  $(45,362) -2%
Total earning assets  1,783,017   1,846,225   (63,208) -3%   1,829,980   (46,963) -3%
Gross loans  1,464,922   1,371,187   93,735  7%   1,415,729   49,193  3%
Deposits  1,567,412   1,652,013   (84,601) -5%   1,607,847   (40,435) -3%
Tangible equity  150,176   146,032   4,144  3%   134,379   15,797  12%
                
Tangible equity / total assets  8.06%  7.57% +49 Basis Points   7.04% +102 Basis Points
Gross loans / total deposits  93.46%  83.00% +1046 Basis Points   88.05% +541 Basis Points
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  46.86%  44.88% +198 Basis Points   45.28% +158 Basis Points
                
                
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE     Change       
HIGHLIGHTS: Q2 2022 Q2 2021 $ %       
                
Total assets $1,896,191  $1,916,725  $(20,534) -1%       
Total earning assets  1,814,448   1,835,028   (20,580) -1%       
Gross loans  1,418,315   1,415,618   2,697  0%       
Deposits  1,609,478   1,588,408   21,070  1%       
Tangible equity  148,115   132,706   15,409  12%       
                
Tangible equity / total assets  7.81%  6.92% +89 Basis Points       
Gross loans / total deposits  88.12%  89.12% -100 Basis Points       
Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits  45.85%  44.64% +121 Basis Points       
                  


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) - ASSET QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES: 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21
           
           
Balance, beginning of period $15,032  $14,081  $13,571  $13,240  $14,577 
Provision for loan losses, quarterly  925   950   504   300   (1,100)
Charge-offs, quarterly  -   -   -   -   (278)
Recoveries, quarterly  -   1   6   31   41 
Balance, end of period $15,957  $15,032  $14,081  $13,571  $13,240 
           
           
NONPERFORMING ASSETS: 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21
           
Loans accounted for on a non-accrual basis $549  $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234 
Loans with principal or interest contractually past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans $549  $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234 
Other real estate owned  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets $549  $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234 
           
Loans restructured and in compliance with modified terms  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming assets and restructured loans $549  $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234 
           
Nonperforming loans by asset type:          
Commercial $-  $-  $-  $-  $- 
Real estate other  -   -   -   1,000   1,000 
Real estate construction and land  -   -   -   -   - 
SBA  549   549   232   233   234 
Other  -   -   -   -   - 
Nonperforming loans $549  $549  $232  $1,233  $1,234 
           
           
ASSET QUALITY: 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21
           
Allowance for loan losses / gross loans  1.06%  1.07%  1.02%  1.04%  0.98%
Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans  2906.56%  2738.07%  6069.40%  1100.65%  1072.93%
Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.03%  0.03%  0.01%  0.06%  0.07%
Nonperforming loans / gross loans  0.04%  0.04%  0.02%  0.09%  0.09%
Net quarterly charge-offs / gross loans  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.02%
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
           
  Three months ended Six months ended
  06/30/22 03/31/22 06/30/21 06/30/22 06/30/21
           
INTEREST INCOME          
Loans $16,298  $14,886  $14,703  $31,184  $29,287 
Federal funds sold  280   136   84   416   172 
Investment securities  1,128   902   392   2,030   752 
Total interest income  17,706   15,924   15,179   33,630   30,211 
           
INTEREST EXPENSE          
Deposits  796   806   1,138   1,602   2,329 
Other  687   592   455   1,279   960 
Total interest expense  1,483   1,398   1,593   2,881   3,289 
           
Net interest income  16,223   14,526   13,586   30,749   26,922 
Provision for loan losses  925   950   (1,100)  1,875   (800)
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  15,298   13,576   14,686   28,874   27,722 
           
NON-INTEREST INCOME          
Service charges and other fees  1,134   889   638   2,023   1,279 
Gain on sale of loans  -   1,393   -   1,393   - 
Other non-interest income  260   252   318   512   598 
Total non-interest income  1,394   2,534   956   3,928   1,877 
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE          
Salaries and benefits  7,146   7,093   6,374   14,239   12,741 
Premises and equipment  1,267   1,302   1,209   2,569   2,406 
Other  2,406   2,521   2,252   4,927   4,768 
Total non-interest expense  10,819   10,916   9,835   21,735   19,915 
           
Income before income taxes  5,873   5,194   5,807   11,067   9,684 
Income taxes  1,629   1,521   1,645   3,150   2,713 
           
NET INCOME $4,244  $3,673  $4,162  $7,917  $6,971 
           
EARNINGS PER SHARE          
Basic earnings per share $0.51  $0.44  $0.51  $0.96  $0.85 
Diluted earnings per share $0.51  $0.44  $0.50  $0.94  $0.84 
Average common shares outstanding  8,295,014   8,276,761   8,209,678   8,285,950   8,195,380 
Average common and equivalent shares outstanding  8,395,701   8,392,802   8,295,278   8,393,776   8,275,510 
           
PERFORMANCE MEASURES          
Return on average assets  0.91%  0.77%  0.87%  0.84%  0.73%
Return on average equity  10.80%  9.70%  11.76%  10.26%  10.02%
Return on average tangible equity  11.34%  10.20%  12.42%  10.78%  10.59%
Efficiency ratio  61.41%  63.99%  67.63%  62.68%  69.15%
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
  06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21
           
ASSETS          
Cash and due from banks $20,378  $18,228  $4,539  $22,424  $26,159 
Federal funds sold  138,057   206,305   465,917   578,626   366,347 
Investment securities  165,309   171,764   103,278   82,108   61,142 
Loans:          
Commercial  589,562   522,808   474,281   428,169   425,643 
Real estate other  794,504   741,651   697,212   664,202   616,451 
Real estate construction and land  63,189   51,204   43,194   41,312   41,558 
SBA  13,310   44,040   81,403   107,096   204,734 
Other  39,814   40,771   80,559   61,193   64,253 
Loans, gross  1,500,379   1,400,474   1,376,649   1,301,972   1,352,639 
Unamortized net deferred loan costs (fees)  2,570   2,434   1,688   760   (629)
Allowance for loan losses  (15,957)  (15,032)  (14,081)  (13,571)  (13,240)
Loans, net  1,486,992   1,387,876   1,364,256   1,289,161   1,338,770 
Premises and equipment, net  3,736   4,047   4,405   4,227   5,089 
Bank owned life insurance  24,788   24,614   24,412   24,247   24,085 
Goodwill and core deposit intangible  7,493   7,503   7,513   7,524   7,534 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 38,599   39,258   40,676   40,762   39,937 
Total assets $1,885,352  $1,859,595  $2,014,996  $2,049,079  $1,869,063 
           
LIABILITIES           
Deposits:          
Demand noninterest-bearing $715,432  $746,673  $771,205  $790,646  $791,580 
Demand interest-bearing  45,511   36,419   37,250   39,679   36,268 
Money market and savings  626,156   686,781   717,480   750,112   674,390 
Time  165,040   130,649   154,203   161,617   177,534 
Total deposits  1,552,139   1,600,522   1,680,138   1,742,054   1,679,772 
           
Junior subordinated debt securities  54,097   54,063   54,028   59,009   24,745 
Other borrowings  100,000   32,166   106,387   79,536   - 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  20,372   18,273   23,689   21,241   20,805 
Total liabilities  1,726,608   1,705,024   1,864,242   1,901,840   1,725,322 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Common stock  110,289   109,815   109,473   109,009   108,417 
Retained earnings  49,106   44,862   41,189   38,008   34,792 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)  (651)  (106)  92   222   532 
Total shareholders' equity  158,744   154,571   150,754   147,239   143,741 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $1,885,352  $1,859,595  $2,014,996  $2,049,079  $1,869,063 
                     
CAPITAL ADEQUACY          
Tier I leverage ratio  8.27%  7.84%  7.23%  7.29%  7.53%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio  8.09%  8.49%  8.62%  9.17%  9.35%
Total risk-based capital ratio  11.84%  12.49%  12.75%  13.92%  11.93%
Total equity/ total assets  8.42%  8.31%  7.48%  7.19%  7.69%
Book value per share $19.09  $18.69  $18.24  $17.85  $17.47 
           
Common shares outstanding  8,317,161   8,270,901   8,264,300   8,250,109   8,229,116 
                     


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
  Three months ended June 30,   Three months ended March 31,  
  2022 2022
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
Loans (1) $1,464,922 4.46% $16,298 $1,371,187 4.40% $14,886
Federal funds sold  145,329 0.77%  280  345,394 0.16%  136
Investment securities  172,766 2.62%  1,128  129,644 2.82%  902
Total interest earning assets  1,783,017 3.98%  17,706  1,846,225 3.50%  15,924
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks  19,735      18,748    
All other assets (2)  61,444      63,569    
TOTAL $1,864,196     $1,928,542    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Demand $42,380 0.08% $8 $38,197 0.10% $9
Money market and savings  636,692 0.37%  582  723,109 0.37%  665
Time  153,859 0.54%  206  149,293 0.36%  132
Other  119,970 2.30%  687  100,664 2.39%  592
Total interest-bearing liabilities  952,901 0.62%  1,483  1,011,263 0.56%  1,398
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  734,481      741,414    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  19,139      22,325    
Shareholders' equity  157,675      153,540    
TOTAL $1,864,196     $1,928,542    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.65% $16,223   3.19% $14,526
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $83,000 and $318,000, respectively. 
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.0 million and $14.1 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.      
       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
  Three months ended June 30,
  2022
 2021
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
Loans (1) $1,464,922 4.46% $16,298 $1,415,729 4.17% $14,703
Federal funds sold  145,329 0.77%  280  355,457 0.09%  84
Investment securities  172,766 2.62%  1,128  58,794 2.67%  392
Total interest earning assets  1,783,017 3.98%  17,706  1,829,980 3.33%  15,179
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks  19,735      19,147    
All other assets (2)  61,444      60,431    
TOTAL $1,864,196     $1,909,558    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Demand $42,380 0.08% $8 $33,861 0.12% $10
Money market and savings  636,692 0.37%  582  673,460 0.55%  925
Time  153,859 0.54%  206  172,452 0.47%  203
Other  119,970 2.30%  687  139,458 1.31%  455
Total interest-bearing liabilities  952,901 0.62%  1,483  1,019,231 0.63%  1,593
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  734,481      728,074    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  19,139      20,334    
Shareholders' equity  157,675      141,919    
TOTAL $1,864,196     $1,909,558    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.65% $16,223   2.98% $13,586
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $83,000 and $1.2 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $15.0 million and $14.6 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND YIELD DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
             
  Six months ended June 30,
  2022 2021
             
    Yields Interest   Yields Interest
  Average or Income/ Average or Income/
  Balance Rates Expense Balance Rates Expense
ASSETS            
Interest earning assets:            
Loans (1) $1,418,314 4.43% $31,184 $1,415,618 4.17% $29,287
Federal funds sold  244,809 0.34%  416  362,301 0.10%  172
Investment securities  151,324 2.71%  2,030  57,109 2.66%  752
Total interest earning assets  1,814,447 3.74%  33,630  1,835,028 3.32%  30,211
             
Noninterest-earning assets:            
Cash and due from banks  19,244      20,978    
All other assets (2)  62,500      60,719    
TOTAL $1,896,191     $1,916,725    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY             
Interest-bearing liabilities:            
Deposits:            
Demand $40,300 0.09%  17 $34,185 0.12% $21
Money market and savings  679,662 0.37%  1,247  659,180 0.58%  1,897
Time  151,588 0.45%  338  186,021 0.45%  411
Other  110,370 2.34%  1,279  165,957 1.17%  960
Total interest-bearing liabilities  981,920 0.59%  2,881  1,045,343 0.63%  3,289
             
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:            
Demand deposits  737,928      709,022    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  20,724      22,109    
Shareholders' equity  155,619      140,251    
TOTAL $1,896,191     $1,916,725    
             
Net interest income and margin (3)   3.42% $30,749   2.96% $26,922
             
(1) Nonperforming loans are included in average loan balances. No adjustment has been made for these loans in the calculation of yields. Interest income on loans includes amortization of net deferred loan fees of $402,000 and $2.3 million, respectively.
(2) Other noninterest-earning assets includes the allowance for loan losses of $14.6 million and $14.4 million, respectively.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.      
       


CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED NON GAAP DATA (UNAUDITED)
(Dollars in Thousands)
           
REVENUE: Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
           
Net interest income $16,223 $14,526 $13,967 $13,841 $13,586
Non-interest income  1,394  2,534  994  1,302  956
Total revenue $17,617 $17,060 $14,961 $15,143 $14,542
           
           
PPP RELATED DEFERRED FEES   Amortization Deferred
AND COSTS:  Deferred Balance at Origination   of Deferred   Balance
   2021 Program   2020 Program   Total   Balance  Remaining
           
PPP fees $4,479 $9,086 $13,565 $13,212 $353
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  540  2,451  2,991  2,970 $21
Net PPP fees $3,939 $6,635 $10,574 $10,242 $332
           
IMPACT OF PPP ACTIVITY REFLECTED  Amortization of Deferred Balance
IN NET INTEREST INCOME: Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
           
PPP fees $769 $1,014 $817 $1,909 $2,185
PPP capitalized loan origination costs  102  223  109  348  514
Net PPP fees $667 $791 $708 $1,561 $1,671
           
           
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
           
Total non-interest expense $10,819 $10,916 $10,009 $10,513 $9,835
Total capitalized loan origination costs  1,073  984  1,601  1,197  1,217
Total operating expenses, before capitalization of loan origination costs $11,892 $11,900 $11,610 $11,710 $11,052
           
           
GROSS LOANS: 06/30/22 03/31/22 12/31/21 09/30/21 06/30/21
           
Gross loans $1,500,379 $1,400,474 $1,376,649 $1,301,972 $1,352,639
PPP loans  7,843  36,905  72,527  97,451  194,472
Gross loans, excluding PPP loans $1,492,536 $1,363,569 $1,304,122 $1,204,521 $1,158,167
                