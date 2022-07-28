iRhythm Technologies to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC), a leading digital healthcare solutions company focused on the advancement of cardiac care, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference.



iRhythm’s management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: www.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital healthcare company redefining the way cardiac arrhythmias are clinically diagnosed. The company combines wearable biosensor devices worn for up to 14 days and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms that distill data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. The company believes improvements in arrhythmia detection and characterization have the potential to change the clinical management of patients.

