Ero Copper Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the publication of its 2021 Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report provides an update on the Company's strategy, practices, performance and management approach to key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") topics. The Report is available on Ero's website (www.erocopper.com).

"This Report showcases the excellent work being performed on sustainability across our organization as well as our commitment to clear and transparent disclosure for all of our stakeholders," said David Strang, Ero's Chief Executive Officer. "This is our third annual sustainability report, and I'm pleased that each year we have meaningfully enhanced our disclosure. Of note, this year we have provided broader quantitative data on our health and safety performance, greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions and intensity as well as the economic value generated and distributed in the regions we operate. In particular I’d like to highlight our favorable position as one of the lowest GHG intensive copper and gold producers in the world driven by Brazil’s leadership in renewable energy combined with the high-grade nature of our mines. Although we are proud of our relative positioning, we believe that we can continue to improve our GHG emissions intensity and are committed to providing GHG emissions targets in our 2022 Sustainability Report.

"Our 2021 Report includes an update on the work we are doing to align the Company with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) as well as our first annual Communication on Progress (CoP), which highlights our commitment and progress towards advancing the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact within our business. I look forward to continue executing on our 2022 sustainability goals throughout the duration of this year and further advancing our ESG practices and disclosures."

ABOUT ERO COPPER CORP

Ero Copper Corp is a high-margin, high-growth, clean copper producer with operations in Brazil and corporate headquarters in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's primary asset is a 99.6% interest in the Brazilian copper mining company, Mineração Caraíba S.A., 100% owner of the Company's Caraíba Operations (formerly known as the MCSA Mining Complex), which are located in the Curaçá Valley, Bahia State, Brazil and include the Pilar and Vermelhos underground mines and the Surubim open pit mine, and the Tucumã Project (formerly known as Boa Esperança), an IOCG-type copper project located in Pará, Brazil. The Company also owns 97.6% of NX Gold S.A. which owns the Xavantina Operations (formerly known as the NX Gold Mine), namely comprised of an operating gold and silver mine located in Mato Grosso, Brazil.

