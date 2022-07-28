TiENGOLD Partners with TiENWORLD, a subsidiary of AXIS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (OTC Pink: AXTG) to Issue World's First ESG-Compliant Gold NFTs, with "Green Gold" Capability

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiENGOLD will be the first ESG compliance platform to offer gold mine asset digitization through the use of NFTs in partnership with TiENWORLD, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axis Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: AXTG). By partnering with TiENGOLD, our team has been working to digitize physical gold assets using NFTs. The initial offering will consist of a trial order of digitized gold that will precipitate the actual transaction (including delivery of physical gold, if desired by the purchaser of the gold NFT) within the next three months. Upon completion of this trial digitized gold NFT program, TiENGOLD will continue to issue future gold NFTs that will entitle its clients to these same terms – including physical delivery of the gold, if desired – up to an aggregate monthly order of US$1 million.

TiENWORLD will benefit from the project transaction fees including the minting of the TIENGOLD NFTs and the trading of these TiENGOLD NFTs on Opensea. Already, 1,000 TIENGOLD NFTs have been minted on OpenSea, and 600 units of these TIENGOLD NFTs are already reserved for this trial order by an actual gold buyer, TiENGOLD LLC and a letter of credit have been issued. The remaining 400 TIENGOLD NFT units are designated to help fund the logistics and preparation for a gold mining site in Arizona to obtain an NI 43-101 report on 200 acres of designated mining claims. These mining claims shall be prepared for ESG-compliant gold mining by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The project aims to create a ESG compliance blockchain ecosystem for the global distribution, storage and ownership of gold. By linking the three commodities – GOLD , Carbon credits and a blockchain-based token, this project is poised to help create a new environment that not only increases transparency, but also helps to reduce transaction costs in terms of high expenses incurred due to intermediaries.

By sourcing and adding new gold from ESG-compliant mining properties, such NFTs eventually will be superior to any competitor's NFTs by virtue of their underlying asset, which the socially-responsible investment community has called “green gold”. There are many attendant benefits to digital green gold, including streamlined regulatory compliance and lower operating costs at the source mine, and the opportunity to qualify for carbon offsets, which have the potential to add value to such NFTs by providing an additional income stream never before available in this future digital asset class."

Axis Technologies Group, Inc.:

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) is a publicly traded holding company focused on the promotion, development, management and marketing of various aspects of businesses surrounding all aspects of decentralized finance (DeFi). Through acquisitions, strategic investments, and its current investment holdings, AXTG seeks to support, develop and take advantage of various fintech, blockchain, DeFi, NFT, carbon offset digitization and metaverse projects, opportunities and initiatives. Please visit our site at www.AXTG.us for more information.

About TiENGOLD LLC:

TiEN GOLD PTE LTD is the parent company of TiENGOLD LLC. which is engaged in the tokenized of physical gold asset meeting Environmental Social Compliance (ESG) gold mines that contained on gold deposits located in the United States.

About TiENWORLD LLC:

TiENWORLD LLC is a subsidiary of Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: AXTG) a global digital asset gamification and metaverse platform which provides users the digital asset like NFT media to be display in argumentative reality (AR) and virtual reality VR inside the TiENWORLD metaverse platform.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets, and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.